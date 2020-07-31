Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The US missed a chance to control outbreak. Now it's 'impossible to predict' how long the pandemic will last, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives his take on if there is a need to lock down the US again to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Without a national effort to adhere to preventative measures, the nation's top infectious disease doctor said, it will be impossible to predict how much longer the Covid-19 pandemic will last in the United States.

The US is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections after states began reopening their economies, with the number of cases now at more than 4.4 million and the death toll at 152,070, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation increased its forecast to 219,864 total deaths by November, in part because the nation continues to debate measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

"The thing we need to do is we need to pull out all the stops to get it down to baseline and to keep it there by doing the things that we've been talking about -- that I've been talking about -- consistently," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday during CNN's coronavirus town hall.

Regularly taking such precautions is especially important given that a backlog in getting test results is rendering some coronavirus testing practically useless.

"It shouldn't be acceptable" that US testing is so backlogged, assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services Adm. Brett Giroir said Thursday.

While he said about 25% of tests give results in about 15 minutes, most take days. Giroir said his goal is for all tests to be "sensitive and specific and back within 15 minutes."

But, he said, "you can't test your way out of this," and people should wear masks, avoid crowds and avoid being indoors with others.

Added Fauci: "If we do that, then I think we will be well toward seeing this under control. If we don't, then we can't make a prediction about how long this will last."

Uncertainty around rapidly developing vaccine

Meantime, the race is on for a vaccine to protect against coronavirus, and though some early data looks promising there are still questions around vaccines in development.

Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's multi-billion dollar Covid-19 vaccine program, has provided funding for two potential vaccines that have quickly made their way to advanced human trial phases.

The head of the operation, Moncef Slaoui, said Thursday he wouldn't be surprised if a vaccine turned out to be 90% effective against the virus, but Fauci said only time will tell.

"We will hope its going to be that way," Fauci said. "As we've said all the time, you just never can tell. The proof of the pudding is to do the clinical trial and get the result and that's actually what we're doing."

But people will need to get the vaccine in order for it to protect them, and even those who aren't deterred by existing conspiracy theories around vaccines could be scared off even by the project's name, Bill Gates said Thursday.

"We certainly need people to be rational about vaccines. They eradicated smallpox, they saved millions and millions of lives," he said. "They are very complex to design, and that's why, you know, saying it's being done at Warp Speed is a little scary, because you really need to do the safety checks very, very carefully," said the founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates said the public should take comfort that the nonpolitical staff at the Food and Drug Administration are holding the line to ensure the rapidly developing drugs are effective and safe.

Plans put into action as first day of school nears

As the start of the school year grows closer, officials are tasked with balancing public concern over children's safety with the impact virtual learning could have on their education and welfare.

In New York City, students will return to school with safety protocols for cleaning, contact tracing and distancing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep kids healthy while ensuring they are getting the education they deserve. These rigorous test and trace protocols will keep our students and staff safe as we start off this new school year," de Blasio said.

Philadelphia originally was going to return to a school year that combined virtual and in-person learning, but after backlash the Board of Education voted to provide all remote learning until at least November, with Superintendent Dr. William Hite promising that the change will not remove the emphasis on student achievement.

Districts in Florida are still weighing their options, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for a model based on parents' choice.

"I believe that there should be a choice for parents throughout Florida," DeSantis said."Parents who prefer distance learning should be able to opt for it, and parents who desire in person instruction should have access to it."

States try to turn trends downward

As parents and school districts weigh their choices, state officials are strategizing how to reverse climbing infection numbers.

Texas researchers estimated Thursday that just two weeks of social distancing policies cut the spread of coronavirus by 65%, while states that have resisted those policies saw almost no reduction.

Illinois could be reversing its reopening plan and heading back toward social distancing policies if the number of positive cases continue to climb, said Governor J.B. Pritzker during a news conference on Thursday.

Arizona is a state "headed in the right direction" with a downward trend since early July, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.

"This is not a victory lap. This is not a celebration. If anything, it's evidence that the decisions, and the sacrifice that Arizonans are making are working," Ducey said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macee Hamilton

Image

A new lease on life: Woman raises money for a new nose

Image

Absentee Voting made easy: Clay County Election Clerk talks General Election

Image

Work has started on the new VA facility in Vigo County

Image

CSX closes roads in Vigo County for crossing repairs

Image

Medical condition may have led to the crash at a Vigo County apartment complex that injured a 12-yea

Image

Lawrence County CUSD #20 releases plans for re-opening

Image

Catholic Charities holds its annual 'Sock and Underwear Drive,' here's how you can help

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

'Every 40 seconds in the United States a child goes missing...' Local group gathers to raise awarene

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 176363

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1040014864
Lake11649439
DuPage11084508
Kane8884296
Will8260338
Winnebago3582121
St. Clair3340154
McHenry2783111
Madison197571
Kankakee163467
Rock Island147830
Champaign144218
Unassigned1297192
Kendall123222
Peoria110634
Sangamon87533
DeKalb79426
Boone71023
Jackson57219
McLean50415
LaSalle44218
Randolph4157
Macon40622
Ogle3635
Coles36120
Adams3511
Clinton31917
Stephenson3116
Tazewell3048
Whiteside29716
Williamson2805
Union27521
Grundy2595
Iroquois2407
Monroe23913
Knox2271
Vermilion1882
Cass18311
Henry1791
Warren1750
Jefferson16917
Morgan1675
Montgomery1326
Lee1312
Macoupin1223
Marion1220
McDonough12115
Franklin1070
Jo Daviess1061
Douglas1032
Perry941
Bureau912
Pulaski900
Christian894
Saline861
Livingston792
Woodford783
Effingham731
Logan700
Clark630
Jersey591
Mercer520
Washington520
Fayette513
Johnson510
Moultrie510
Jasper507
White500
Shelby461
Bond422
Gallatin410
Mason410
Menard400
Carroll393
Cumberland392
Lawrence390
Ford381
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne341
Massac320
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Edgar260
Wabash260
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Hamilton140
Brown130
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Edwards100
Henderson90
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 64299

Reported Deaths: 2932
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14096714
Lake6821266
Elkhart442372
Allen3441155
St. Joseph289377
Hamilton2316103
Cass17329
Hendricks1673105
Johnson1586118
Vanderburgh15298
Porter110239
Tippecanoe101911
Clark96745
Madison78564
LaPorte77029
Kosciusko76911
Howard76363
Marshall72020
Bartholomew70247
Monroe63630
Floyd61844
Noble60828
Boone59845
Hancock58737
Dubois58110
Delaware57952
Jackson5344
LaGrange53110
Shelby49826
Grant47529
Warrick44629
Dearborn42327
Morgan40231
Vigo39310
Henry34818
White33210
Clinton3283
Montgomery32421
Lawrence30727
Decatur29032
Wayne2818
Harrison26622
Miami2382
Scott23310
Greene22934
Daviess22119
Putnam2128
DeKalb2074
Jennings19612
Gibson1893
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Franklin1818
Ripley1797
Perry16512
Orange15824
Starke1526
Posey1500
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1406
Fayette1387
Fulton1251
Carroll1232
Knox1180
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Spencer1092
Newton10810
Randolph984
Washington961
Clay895
Tipton895
Rush794
Jay760
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain582
Benton560
Blackford512
Martin420
Crawford400
Ohio403
Parke400
Switzerland380
Pike300
Union240
Vermillion240
Warren191
Unassigned0199