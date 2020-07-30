Clear

How bad is the US recession? Investors are about to find out

Responding to questions from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he viewed Instagram as a "competitor" before the social media giant purchased the company, as newly-revealed emails raise questions about the $1 billion 2012 deal.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 9:01 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 9:01 AM
By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

This spring, the US economy was put into an unprecedented deep freeze — and economists, investors and policymakers are about to learn the extent of the damage done.

What's happening: The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is due to release its first estimate of GDP for the April-to-June quarter on Thursday.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect an annualized contraction of 34.1%. That would be the worst quarter since the agency started keeping quarterly records in 1947, and four times worse than the decline experienced as a result of the 2008 financial crisis.

Economists predict GDP will jump sharply in the current quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York expects an annualized increase of 13.3% between July and September.

But that bounce depends in large part on the health of the American shopper, whose spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of the country's economic output.

It's not clear the rebound in consumption will hold up as coronavirus infections rise across much of the country, triggering a host of fresh restrictions. Already, high-frequency data is showing signs of weakness.

See here: Initial claims for unemployment benefits are expected to rise for the second week in a row. Economists surveyed by Refintiv predict that another 1.45 million claims were made for the week ending July 25, up from nearly 1.42 million the week prior.

The employment situation in the United States stands in stark contrast with Germany, which on Thursday reported that the unemployment rate in June was virtually unchanged compared to May, even though the country experienced its worst contraction in output since records began in 1970. That's largely due to the country's reliance on short-time work programs.

The German economy shrank 10.1% between April and June compared to the previous quarter due to historic declines in investment, consumption and exports.

That's worse than expected. But economists think it still indicates the strength of the recovery starting in May.

"Available hard data point to peak contractions of around 29% for industrial production and 15% for the services sector in April," Goldman Sachs economist Sören Radde said in a note to clients. "The quarterly growth rate of -10.1% is therefore consistent with a relatively fast rebound of both sectors."

Big Tech to report earnings after grilling from Congress

How did the most powerful tech companies in the world fare during what was probably the worst three months for the US economy on record?

That's the question from investors as Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google-owner Alphabet report earnings on Thursday.

What these four companies have to say will carry a lot of weight.

"Thursday after the bell will be a seminal night for the Street to digest how these tech stalwarts are faring during the dark Covid storm," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note. "Will these results/guidance be enough to keep the tech rally going or cause a red light for investors?"

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet have helped drive the S&P 500's miraculous recovery since March, and the four companies now account for 18% of the index's value. Investors like that their online businesses are shielded from some of the direct impacts of the pandemic, and see growth potential in higher sales of cloud services and better user engagement.

But there are key questions about the outlook. Facebook and Google will need to answer questions about the health of advertising sales, while Amazon will be expected to demonstrate that it can maintain substantial growth in its cloud services division while keeping a lid on delivery costs. The release schedule for Apple's 5G iPhones has also been called into doubt.

This, too: The earnings announcements come one day after the leaders of these companies were hit with tough questions from US lawmakers armed with internal company documents that raised concerns about their competitive tactics.

Watch this space: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged that there is a policy that prohibits the use of third-party seller data to support Amazon's own private-label business. But, he admitted, "I can't guarantee you that policy has never been violated."

Kodak is reinventing itself, and investors are obsessed

Kodak, the former photography giant, is reinventing itself as a drugmaker — and investors are ecstatic.

The New York Stock Exchange had to halt the trading of Kodak shares 20 times on Wednesday after the company's stock skyrocketed for the second day in a row.

Following a more than 200% jump in Tuesday trading, shares gained 318% on Wednesday. At one point, they were up more than 650%.

The backstory: Kodak rebranded as a producer of materials and chemicals after its bankruptcy in 2012. Now it's pivoting to pharmaceutical ingredients with the help of a $765 million government loan from the Trump administration, part of an effort to reduce dependence on foreign drug makers.

The company already makes key materials for some pharmaceuticals, easing the transition, Kodak CEO Jim Continenza told CNN Business' Julia Chatterley on Wednesday.

The loan is the first of its kind under the Defense Production Act, and will allow Kodak to remodel and expand facilities in Rochester, New York and St. Paul, Minnesota over the next three years. The company aims to produce 25% of the active ingredients used in Americans' generic medicines.

Up next

US initial unemployment claims and the first estimate of second quarter GDP post at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also today: Anheuser-Busch InBev, AstraZeneca, Comcast, Kraft Heinz, Mastercard, Molson Coors, Procter & Gamble, UPS and Yum Brands report earnings before US markets open. Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Ford will follow after the close.

Coming tomorrow: The first reading of second quarter GDP arrives for the 19 countries that use the euro.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 176363

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1040014864
Lake11649439
DuPage11084508
Kane8884296
Will8260338
Winnebago3582121
St. Clair3340154
McHenry2783111
Madison197571
Kankakee163467
Rock Island147830
Champaign144218
Unassigned1297192
Kendall123222
Peoria110634
Sangamon87533
DeKalb79426
Boone71023
Jackson57219
McLean50415
LaSalle44218
Randolph4157
Macon40622
Ogle3635
Coles36120
Adams3511
Clinton31917
Stephenson3116
Tazewell3048
Whiteside29716
Williamson2805
Union27521
Grundy2595
Iroquois2407
Monroe23913
Knox2271
Vermilion1882
Cass18311
Henry1791
Warren1750
Jefferson16917
Morgan1675
Montgomery1326
Lee1312
Macoupin1223
Marion1220
McDonough12115
Franklin1070
Jo Daviess1061
Douglas1032
Perry941
Bureau912
Pulaski900
Christian894
Saline861
Livingston792
Woodford783
Effingham731
Logan700
Clark630
Jersey591
Mercer520
Washington520
Fayette513
Johnson510
Moultrie510
Jasper507
White500
Shelby461
Bond422
Gallatin410
Mason410
Menard400
Carroll393
Cumberland392
Lawrence390
Ford381
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne341
Massac320
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Edgar260
Wabash260
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Hamilton140
Brown130
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Edwards100
Henderson90
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 64299

Reported Deaths: 2932
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14096714
Lake6821266
Elkhart442372
Allen3441155
St. Joseph289377
Hamilton2316103
Cass17329
Hendricks1673105
Johnson1586118
Vanderburgh15298
Porter110239
Tippecanoe101911
Clark96745
Madison78564
LaPorte77029
Kosciusko76911
Howard76363
Marshall72020
Bartholomew70247
Monroe63630
Floyd61844
Noble60828
Boone59845
Hancock58737
Dubois58110
Delaware57952
Jackson5344
LaGrange53110
Shelby49826
Grant47529
Warrick44629
Dearborn42327
Morgan40231
Vigo39310
Henry34818
White33210
Clinton3283
Montgomery32421
Lawrence30727
Decatur29032
Wayne2818
Harrison26622
Miami2382
Scott23310
Greene22934
Daviess22119
Putnam2128
DeKalb2074
Jennings19612
Gibson1893
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Franklin1818
Ripley1797
Perry16512
Orange15824
Starke1526
Posey1500
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1406
Fayette1387
Fulton1251
Carroll1232
Knox1180
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Spencer1092
Newton10810
Randolph984
Washington961
Clay895
Tipton895
Rush794
Jay760
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain582
Benton560
Blackford512
Martin420
Crawford400
Ohio403
Parke400
Switzerland380
Pike300
Union240
Vermillion240
Warren191
Unassigned0199