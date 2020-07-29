Clear

5 things to know for July 29: Stimulus, William Barr, election 2020, DACA, tech hearing

Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands along with the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles are under tropical storm advisories. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has who will be impacted the worst from the latest tropical system.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Stimulus

Republicans aren't happy with their Senate leaders' new coronavirus relief proposal, and they aren't trying to hide it. Among the biggest complaints was the $1.75 billion allotted to a new FBI building, which even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes. The bill also allots a controversial $8 billion for the Department of Defense, including funds that would go toward military programs cut in order to pay for the Trump administration's southern border wall. GOP lawmakers have made it clear there is going to have to be a lot of negotiating if they want to get the bill off the ground. Stimulus or no stimulus, the pandemic isn't slowing down. The World Health Organization now says Covid-19 is spreading in "one big wave." That's good news because the organization doesn't think the virus is affected by seasonal trends. It's bad news because it means the spread of the virus is dependent more on personal responsibility and human behavior.

2. William Barr

Democrats clashed with Attorney General William Barr in a tense House Judiciary Committee hearing. The Democratic-led committee grilled Barr on recent episodes that some lawmakers say raise concerns about whether or not the Justice Department has become politicized and overstepped its power. Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler grilled Barr about his handling of recent nationwide protests and accused the Attorney General of bringing in federal forces to bolster President Trump's reelection profile. Barr said he has a federal duty to protect American property in places where protests are still going on, like Portland. He also accused the committee of seeking to discredit him. Nadler has said the House is looking into impeaching Barr for his actions.

3. Election 2020

Joe Biden says he'll announce his running mate for this fall's presidential election next week, putting an end to months of feverish speculation on who the presumptive nominee will pick as his potential VP. Could it be Sen. Kamala Harris? Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes with Harris' name at the top along with a set of talking points about her. However, other Democratic leaders are worried about something completely different. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the heads of the Justice, Defense, Homeland Security and the Interior departments to commit to not using federal agents if protests erupt in American cities after November's election -- specifically if President Trump loses and refuses to leave office. Meanwhile, the President has completed a full about-face and announced he will accept the Republican presidential nomination in North Carolina as originally planned.

4. DACA

The Trump administration has announced it will not accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The administration also will limit renewals to one year instead of two while it reviews the program. President Trump has spent the last three years trying to end the Obama-era program, which shields some undocumented immigrants from deportation if they came to the US as a child. Last month, the Supreme Court blocked his latest attempt to pull the plug, so the administration's decision to simply put the program on pause could be seen as a stopgap until they figure out a new approach.

5. Tech hearing

The House Judiciary Committee will host four of the world's most powerful tech CEOS today during a hearing meant to hammer out the future of online platform dominance. It sounds dry, but if you think about it, the four companies involved -- Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook -- make up a staggering amount of our online activity, especially during a time when we're physically isolated. Today's hearing is designed to determine whether the companies have abused that dominance to overtake the online marketplace. Among other things, Amazon is under scrutiny for its use of seller data; Apple, over its app store policies; Facebook, for its acquisition strategy and its dominance in online advertising; and Google, for its own practices in search and advertising.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here is the list of 2020 Emmy nominees

Did your favorite quarantine binge watch make it?

Tempers flared at the Dodgers-Astros game after sign-stealing payback

Even a pandemic can't erase juicy sports scandals and grudges.

Budweiser is launching an alcohol-free, low-calorie beer

For when you want that beer taste, without that beer brain.

A serial runaway bear nicknamed 'Papillon' is on the loose again in Italy

Looks like someone really wants a charmingly illustrated children's book about themselves.

Is sitting on the floor better than sitting on a chair?

If "the floor" is on the curb of a parking lot at 5 a.m. because there's a massive internet outage in your area and you have to write CNN's 5 Things this morning and the only place with WiFi is a Starbucks that's not even technically open yet, then no. The floor is not better than a chair.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1,000

That's approximately how many pilgrims will attend the Hajj,  Islam's most important annual pilgrimage, this year due to new crowd control restrictions put in place by Saudi Arabia. On a normal year, the journey to the holy sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina would attract about 2 million people of faith.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. What fills me with hope is the thought of what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer."

MacKenzie Scott, formerly MacKenzie Bezos, who has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her fortune to a variety of organizations and causes after pledging last year to give most of it away during her lifetime.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

The origin stories behind beloved childhood obsessions 

What geniuses came up with Pokémon, or Super Soakers, or the plastic recorders that were mandatory learning in every single school for some reason? All of your questions will be answered.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer learning loss, school leaders making steps to get your student back on track

Image

Illinois Governor suing local school district

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 88

Image

North Daviess-North Knox

Image

Linton-North Daviess

Image

North Knox/Barr-Reeve

Image

Barr-Reeve/Linton

Image

Vigo County Athletics

Image

Vincennes Jeep event to raise money for local law enforcement

Image

Plans move forward on Phase 2 and 3 of the Vincennes Main Street project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 174968

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1034414857
Lake11608439
DuPage11005510
Kane8820293
Will8191338
Winnebago3570120
St. Clair3264154
McHenry2743111
Madison194271
Kankakee162466
Rock Island146730
Champaign142518
Unassigned1297192
Kendall122521
Peoria106633
Sangamon85033
DeKalb78825
Boone70823
Jackson55619
McLean48715
LaSalle42818
Randolph4117
Macon38622
Ogle3615
Adams3551
Coles32720
Clinton31117
Stephenson3116
Tazewell2908
Whiteside28916
Union27321
Williamson2705
Grundy2545
Iroquois2357
Monroe23013
Knox2231
Vermilion1812
Henry1781
Cass17411
Warren1720
Jefferson16317
Morgan1615
Lee1292
Montgomery1285
McDonough12115
Macoupin1173
Marion1160
Franklin1050
Jo Daviess1031
Douglas1012
Perry921
Pulaski900
Bureau842
Saline830
Christian804
Livingston762
Woodford753
Effingham671
Logan670
Clark630
Jersey591
Jasper507
Moultrie500
Washington500
Johnson490
Mercer490
White490
Fayette443
Bond412
Shelby411
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Gallatin390
Ford381
Lawrence380
Carroll362
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Pike110
Richland110
Clay100
Henderson90
Edwards70
Pope70
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 63678

Reported Deaths: 2924
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13954713
Lake6791266
Elkhart439972
Allen3416155
St. Joseph285476
Hamilton2288103
Cass17289
Hendricks1666105
Johnson1574118
Vanderburgh15008
Porter108339
Tippecanoe99611
Clark95045
Madison77464
LaPorte77229
Kosciusko76811
Howard75863
Marshall71820
Bartholomew69746
Monroe62030
Floyd60944
Noble60528
Boone59245
Hancock57937
Delaware57352
Dubois57010
Jackson5324
LaGrange52810
Shelby49326
Grant47229
Warrick43929
Dearborn42127
Morgan39931
Vigo3869
Henry34618
White32910
Clinton3263
Montgomery32121
Lawrence30027
Decatur28532
Wayne2748
Harrison26322
Miami2412
Scott22810
Greene22534
Daviess21219
Putnam2128
DeKalb2054
Jennings19512
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Gibson1862
Ripley1797
Franklin1758
Perry16412
Orange15624
Starke1515
Posey1470
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1386
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1221
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Knox1130
Newton10610
Spencer1052
Randolph964
Washington911
Clay885
Tipton873
Rush784
Jay750
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain572
Benton560
Blackford512
Crawford400
Martin400
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio373
Pike280
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0199