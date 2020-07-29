Clear

Americans are dying of Covid-19 and Trump is pouting about Fauci

Article Image

President Donald Trump brought up Dr. Anthony Fauci's approval rating when asked about him during a coronavirus press conference. CNN's Dana Bash analyzes.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

President Donald Trump's aides almost got him to become a serious leader in this age of pandemic. After they showed him evidence that voters in "our states" (Republican ones, that is) were falling ill and dying -- and that this wasn't good for him politically -- Trump resumed pandemic press briefings and even let himself be photographed wearing a face mask.

Alas, the New Trump was not to be. After the mask appearance signaled that he might agree with his top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump retweeted a video in which a controversial doctor says masks don't help prevent the spread of coronavirus and that FDA warnings against hydroxychloroquine -- a drug promoted by President Donald Trump -- are based on fake science. The doctor, Stella Immanuel, has previously made bizarre claims about space aliens, demons, and the danger of Magic 8 Ball toys.

As is his wont, President Trump doubled down in his commitment to spreading Dr. Immanuel's message, telling a press conference Tuesday that, "She was on air, along with many other doctors -- they were big fans of hydroxychloroquine, and I thought she was very impressive." He seemed most impressed by her claim that the same medicines the President himself touted -- an antimalarial drug and an antibiotic -- worked. (For the record, Twitter took down posts related to her claims, citing them as an example of dangerous misinformation.)

As the President's aides no doubt recall, to their exasperation, the President's musing about the antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine and other imagined cures -- sunlight, household cleaners -- contributed significantly to criticism of his early handling of the pandemic. He pulled back from public engagement with the crisis, but as weeks passed it became obvious that the caseload that now exceeds 4.2 million and a death count approaching 150,000 could be devastating to his re-election prospects.

According to The Washington Post, Trump's recent attempt at taking a new approach on the pandemic happened after his aides showed him data proving that members of his base -- his loyalists in Republican red states -- are now also being hit hard by the coronavirus. They are suffering and dying, just like Democrats in blue states.

In Tulsa, cases surged after the President defied medical advice against public gatherings to hold a rally there in June.

Among those infected, as the President must know, his semi-famous supporter, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, has been in the hospital with Covid-19 for three weeks. While it can't be known for sure where Cain caught the virus, we do know that Cain proudly shared photos of himself at the rally without a mask. The rally was a bust. And Cain is just one person whose suffering recalls an embarrassing night for Trump.

But where someone else's suffering might not be enough to move the President, a trend that makes him look bad may. In this case the political polls made it clear that he risked a humiliating loss if he didn't turn around public opinion on his pandemic response. He also, apparently, started to feel envious of Fauci who, polls show, is more trusted on coronavirus than the President.

Trump's irritation over Fauci's popularity was evident when, after the doctor threw out the first pitch at a Major League ball game, the President surprised his staff by saying he was going to do the same thing at Yankee Stadium next month. (Trump later canceled.) Then, during his Tuesday afternoon coronavirus rating, the President seemed irritated by Fauci's approval ratings. "So it sort of is curious," Trump said, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx also, very highly thought of -- and yet, they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me?"

Stop for a moment and let this sink in. The President is complaining about the public respect for a public health expert who has offered steady advice to the country in its moment of great anguish. A normal leader would be grateful for a man like Fauci and follow his advice whenever possible. Trump has, instead, made a habit of contradicting his adviser and now, like a child seems envious of him.

It is appalling that while tens of thousands of American dead didn't appear to move him, Trump only donned a mask in public after being briefed on his political peril. Nevertheless, Americans could have prayed that the politics of the latter had forced him to change tack. Better late than never. However, it turns out that the President really isn't capable of changing direction and doing the right thing to save American lives. Left to his own devices, and presumably alone with his Twitter account, he fell right back into irresponsibly touting a bogus drug treatment and pouting about a medical expert who really is a national treasure.

If only Fauci were president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Daviess-North Knox

Image

Linton-North Daviess

Image

North Knox/Barr-Reeve

Image

Barr-Reeve/Linton

Image

Vigo County Athletics

Image

Vincennes Jeep event to raise money for local law enforcement

Image

Plans move forward on Phase 2 and 3 of the Vincennes Main Street project

Image

Commissioners approve agreement with Indiana American Water for new Vigo County Jail

Image

Census Takers coming Door-to-Door: What you need to know

Image

Local dentist office helps kids cool down with free Kona Ice

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 173894

Reported Deaths: 7608
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1030084842
Lake11523439
DuPage10953509
Kane8782293
Will8148338
Winnebago3539118
St. Clair3202153
McHenry2705111
Madison191571
Kankakee160666
Rock Island145430
Champaign141917
Unassigned1312192
Kendall121921
Peoria103633
Sangamon82333
DeKalb78424
Boone69523
Jackson54419
McLean47115
LaSalle41918
Randolph4097
Macon37722
Ogle3575
Adams3521
Coles31517
Stephenson3076
Clinton30617
Whiteside28416
Tazewell2808
Union27321
Williamson2704
Grundy2495
Monroe22713
Knox2231
Iroquois2195
Vermilion1802
Cass17311
Henry1731
Warren1700
Jefferson16217
Morgan1605
Lee1292
Montgomery1283
McDonough12115
Marion1160
Macoupin1123
Franklin1060
Jo Daviess991
Douglas961
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline830
Bureau802
Christian804
Livingston742
Woodford733
Effingham681
Logan650
Clark590
Jersey591
Johnson500
Washington500
Jasper497
Mercer480
White480
Moultrie470
Fayette433
Bond402
Mason400
Menard400
Shelby401
Cumberland392
Ford371
Gallatin370
Lawrence370
Alexander350
Carroll352
Piatt350
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Henderson90
Putnam80
Pope70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62907

Reported Deaths: 2906
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13818713
Lake6731265
Elkhart437871
Allen3375152
St. Joseph283076
Hamilton2253103
Cass17199
Hendricks1660105
Johnson1555118
Vanderburgh14587
Porter105938
Tippecanoe97911
Clark92445
Madison76764
Kosciusko76611
LaPorte76029
Howard75163
Marshall71219
Bartholomew68745
Monroe60329
Noble60228
Boone58445
Floyd58344
Hancock58037
Delaware56152
Dubois55810
Jackson5264
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46229
Warrick43129
Dearborn40427
Morgan39331
Vigo3749
Henry34418
White32710
Clinton3263
Montgomery31921
Lawrence29727
Decatur27832
Wayne2707
Harrison25222
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2088
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1882
Steuben1863
Gibson1822
Ripley1777
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1514
Posey1450
Wabash1453
Jefferson1432
Whitley1376
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1191
Wells1171
Huntington1163
Knox1070
Newton10510
Spencer1041
Randolph924
Washington881
Clay835
Tipton822
Rush764
Jay750
Adams711
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown641
Benton560
Fountain552
Blackford482
Crawford400
Martin390
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio363
Pike260
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197