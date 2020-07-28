Clear

Coronavirus means many school bus riders could be left with no seat

As arguments rage about whether it is safe to have children back in classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there is another major hurdle -- how to get them there. More than 25 million students typically use buses to get to and from school, but with social distancing needs, there will just not be enough space.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

As arguments rage about whether it is safe to have children back in classrooms amid coronavirus, there is another major hurdle -- how to get them there. More than 25 million students typically use buses to get to and from school, but with social distancing needs, there will just not be enough space.

Houston's interim superintendent Grenita Lathan announced that instruction will be entirely online for the first six weeks of the school year. But even when schools reopen, only a fraction of the district's 60,000 regular riders will have a seat on the bus, to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines created to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Because physical distancing drastically reduces bus capacity, only special education, homeless and priority students will be transported for in-person classroom instruction initially," Lathan said.

That shocked Lucy Forbes, a single mother whose 13-year-old daughter relies on a school bus to get her 9 miles to her Houston middle school and back home each day. "Honestly, it was 'WHAT?!' -- that was my initial reaction," she said.

Forbes works full time as a solo practitioner attorney and says her hours make it nearly impossible for her to drive her daughter to and from school.

"It takes approximately 30 minutes for me to drive my daughter to her campus, about 30 minutes to get to work and then repeat that at the end of the day. So, it adds two hours to my day."

Forbes said if the Houston Independent School District doesn't find a way to add buses or open up seats, she will have to figure something out.

"The difference is, I have a greater spectrum of options and I am worried about the families in our communities who don't," she said. "It will affect them and their ability to work and provide."

Lathan showed CNN a prototype of a reconfigured school bus in May. "We've labeled our seats, so where we would space students out as they arrive, get on the bus and as they're seated." She acknowledged that capacity would drop substantially from 76-83 students per bus and it would be a challenge to refit every city school bus.

Not enough money, not enough drivers

Last week, the CDC released updated guidelines for opening schools in the fall. The guidelines strongly push for face-to-face instruction, citing reports that children are less likely to suffer or spread Covid-19 than adults.

Updated CDC guidance for school administrators includes daily cleaning and disinfecting of buses, safe distancing between riders and face coverings.

Implementing bus guidelines comes at a time when school districts across the country are already facing severe budget constraints. For some, complying with CDC guidelines may prove unfeasible.

In Tampa, Florida, officials acknowledge social distancing may not be possible. Instead, masks will be mandatory and buses will be loaded from back to front and unloaded front to back.

In Sioux City, Iowa, the superintendent said buses won't be filled to capacity but will not be empty enough to enforce social distancing. Atlanta will limit bus ridership to 60%, Philadelphia will only let 11-15 students on board and Austin, Texas, says 12 students, sitting spaced out, will be the maximum for their buses fitted with Wi-Fi.

While large cities may have tens of thousands of bus riders, smaller and rural cities often cover greater distances. The Ionia school district in Michigan covers more than 132 square miles between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Superintendent Ron Wilson said he has more than 1,500 students relying on bus transportation and he is running out of options to meet CDC guidelines ahead of schools opening on August 26.

"The logistics of being able to transport students with those kinds of confines means that I would need basically six buses to complete a single bus route," he said. "That certainly is problematic for us. Number one, we don't have the additional buses, and even if we did, I don't have enough drivers for the additional buses."

Wilson says three of his drivers have said they will not return because of concerns around coronavirus and how it could impact their health.

Massachusetts provides window into the new reality

In Boston, school officials have presented plans for three instruction models for the fall: in-person, at-home or hybrid instruction. Regulators at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have encouraged educators and administrators to wait until next month before making any final decisions about the school year.

Echoing much of the CDC's suggestions, the department's guidance for Boston and other schools regarding school buses includes the wearing of masks; one child per seat, alternating sides for each row; seat assignments; and open windows.

State officials are encouraging more parents to drive their children to school and carpool because buses will have fewer available seats. This guidance means school districts may have to increase transportation capacity by adding additional routes to existing bus schedules.

The Boston teachers union and the bus union say they haven't had the opportunity to give their input on what opening schools or transportation of students should look like.

Andre Francois, who is part of the bus union's executive team, says drivers are already in the high-risk category because of their age. "The bus is not retrofitted and not Covid-19 ready," Francois says.

Boston Public Schools tells CNN administrators have met once with the bus drivers union, but not since the new recommendations on transportation were released.

Robert Salley, a school bus driver in the Boston area for 39 years and member of the local bus drivers' union, said he feels undervalued and excluded from the reopening conversation.

"I get a lot of calls from drivers to ask me, 'What is the plan for starting September?'" he said. "I feel bad when I tell them we don't know anything because us, as a union, we should be able to tell the drivers something."

Salley said buses have not yet been refitted in a way that would make him feel comfortable to drive, such as putting up a partition around the driver.

Wilson and Forbes reflect the frustration of administrators and parents.

"It's very difficult or almost untenable to ask schools to do more than they're already doing, and while they're taking funds away from us," Wilson said. "So give us the resources we need."

Forbes looks at the bigger picture: "It's great to say that schools are open, but if we don't have a way, a reliable way, that's organized and structured, to send our kids there, it will trickle down into nothing else happening."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain Ending
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Don Smith Classic is set for Wednesday, here's where you can get tickets

Image

Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 86°

Image

THN Bass Fishing Team

Image

HCAC Return Play

Image

MVFC Footbal

Image

MVC Delays fall season

Image

New flower farm opens in Clay County

Image

Plans in the works to restore the former Brazil High School Monument

Image

The Don Smith Classic is set for Wednesday, here's where you can get tickets

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 173894

Reported Deaths: 7608
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1030084842
Lake11523439
DuPage10953509
Kane8782293
Will8148338
Winnebago3539118
St. Clair3202153
McHenry2705111
Madison191571
Kankakee160666
Rock Island145430
Champaign141917
Unassigned1312192
Kendall121921
Peoria103633
Sangamon82333
DeKalb78424
Boone69523
Jackson54419
McLean47115
LaSalle41918
Randolph4097
Macon37722
Ogle3575
Adams3521
Coles31517
Stephenson3076
Clinton30617
Whiteside28416
Tazewell2808
Union27321
Williamson2704
Grundy2495
Monroe22713
Knox2231
Iroquois2195
Vermilion1802
Cass17311
Henry1731
Warren1700
Jefferson16217
Morgan1605
Lee1292
Montgomery1283
McDonough12115
Marion1160
Macoupin1123
Franklin1060
Jo Daviess991
Douglas961
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline830
Bureau802
Christian804
Livingston742
Woodford733
Effingham681
Logan650
Clark590
Jersey591
Johnson500
Washington500
Jasper497
Mercer480
White480
Moultrie470
Fayette433
Bond402
Mason400
Menard400
Shelby401
Cumberland392
Ford371
Gallatin370
Lawrence370
Alexander350
Carroll352
Piatt350
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Henderson90
Putnam80
Pope70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62907

Reported Deaths: 2906
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13818713
Lake6731265
Elkhart437871
Allen3375152
St. Joseph283076
Hamilton2253103
Cass17199
Hendricks1660105
Johnson1555118
Vanderburgh14587
Porter105938
Tippecanoe97911
Clark92445
Madison76764
Kosciusko76611
LaPorte76029
Howard75163
Marshall71219
Bartholomew68745
Monroe60329
Noble60228
Boone58445
Floyd58344
Hancock58037
Delaware56152
Dubois55810
Jackson5264
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46229
Warrick43129
Dearborn40427
Morgan39331
Vigo3749
Henry34418
White32710
Clinton3263
Montgomery31921
Lawrence29727
Decatur27832
Wayne2707
Harrison25222
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2088
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1882
Steuben1863
Gibson1822
Ripley1777
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1514
Posey1450
Wabash1453
Jefferson1432
Whitley1376
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1191
Wells1171
Huntington1163
Knox1070
Newton10510
Spencer1041
Randolph924
Washington881
Clay835
Tipton822
Rush764
Jay750
Adams711
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown641
Benton560
Fountain552
Blackford482
Crawford400
Martin390
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio363
Pike260
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197