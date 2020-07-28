Clear

Former NFL player Dana Stubblefield convicted of rape

Former NFL player Dana Stubblefield made a statement regarding the rape charges brought against him in Santa Clara, California. CNN affiliate KPIX has more.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A former NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers was convicted of rape and other charges in a California courtroom Monday.

Dana Stubblefield, 49, was found guilty of luring a developmentally disabled woman to his Morgan Hill home in April 2015 with a promise of a babysitting job after contacting her through a babysitting website. He faces 15 years to life in prison.

The former defensive tackle, who was with the 49ers for seven years, was found guilty by a jury on charges of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office. He was acquitted of other charges of rape of a person incapable of giving consent, and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent.

Stubblefield was remanded to jail without bail after the verdict was read.

Santa Clara County's District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the ruling a "triumph of resilience" in a statement issued Monday.

"The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient," Rosen said. "If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for? It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime."

Allen Sawyer, Stubblefield's attorney, said he "firmly believes" his client is innocent. They plan to appeal the ruling.

He also said there were "unprecedented jury trial circumstances" due to Covid-19 that inhibited Stubblefield from receiving a fair due process.

"It was very difficult for jurors to try to recall what evidence was presented months ago," Sawyer told CNN Monday. "The jury was in panel in January and it stopped for two months because of Covid, then it stopped again for weeks on time."

Sawyer said that it's a "very difficult time" for his client and family, but Stubblefield is "resilient."

Stubblefield was the 49ers' first round draft pick in 1993. From 1993 to 2003, he spent a total of seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, three years with the Washington Football Team, and one year with the Oakland Raiders as a defensive tackle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Ending
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Bass Fishing Team

Image

HCAC Return Play

Image

MVFC Footbal

Image

MVC Delays fall season

Image

New flower farm opens in Clay County

Image

Plans in the works to restore the former Brazil High School Monument

Image

The Don Smith Classic is set for Wednesday, here's where you can get tickets

Image

Indy 500 and COVID-19

Image

Foodstock music event helps raise money, and provide food for Catholic Charities

Image

Unemployment benefit checks tap out for Indiana and Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 172663

Reported Deaths: 7590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1025834830
Lake11448439
DuPage10875507
Kane8714293
Will8101338
Winnebago3516115
St. Clair3152153
McHenry2694111
Madison184071
Kankakee159866
Rock Island144530
Champaign138817
Unassigned1299192
Kendall120921
Peoria101832
Sangamon79333
DeKalb77924
Boone69623
Jackson53019
McLean46115
LaSalle41418
Randolph4037
Ogle3555
Macon35422
Adams3361
Stephenson3066
Clinton29817
Coles29717
Whiteside27816
Tazewell2748
Union26921
Williamson2654
Grundy2445
Monroe22413
Knox2191
Iroquois2105
Vermilion1742
Cass17011
Warren1700
Henry1621
Morgan1565
Jefferson15517
Lee1262
Montgomery1263
McDonough12115
Marion1140
Macoupin1093
Franklin1010
Jo Daviess961
Douglas941
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline810
Bureau782
Christian784
Livingston712
Woodford713
Logan650
Effingham591
Jersey591
Clark570
Johnson500
Jasper487
White480
Mercer460
Moultrie460
Fayette433
Washington430
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Bond382
Shelby381
Ford371
Gallatin360
Alexander350
Lawrence350
Carroll332
Piatt310
Crawford300
Massac300
Wayne291
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Marshall170
Greene160
Hardin140
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay90
Henderson90
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Pope60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62372

Reported Deaths: 2903
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13700712
Lake6678265
Elkhart434670
Allen3345152
St. Joseph280176
Hamilton2230103
Cass17159
Hendricks1644105
Johnson1549118
Vanderburgh14337
Porter104138
Tippecanoe97211
Clark91245
Kosciusko76011
Madison76064
LaPorte75129
Howard73863
Marshall70219
Bartholomew68345
Noble59928
Monroe59629
Boone57945
Floyd57744
Hancock57037
Delaware55652
Dubois55010
Jackson5254
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46029
Warrick42629
Dearborn39827
Morgan39331
Vigo3799
Henry34218
Clinton3263
White32610
Montgomery31721
Lawrence29627
Decatur27732
Wayne2627
Harrison24822
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2078
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1872
Steuben1853
Gibson1802
Ripley1797
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1504
Wabash1443
Posey1430
Jefferson1422
Fayette1367
Whitley1366
Carroll1212
Huntington1153
Wells1151
Fulton1091
Knox1050
Newton10510
Spencer1021
Randolph924
Washington871
Clay835
Rush764
Jay750
Tipton742
Adams701
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown631
Benton560
Fountain542
Blackford482
Crawford400
Parke400
Martin390
Switzerland370
Ohio362
Pike250
Union220
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197