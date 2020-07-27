Clear

5 things to know for July 27: Coronavirus, protests, stimulus, economy, Poland

As coronavirus cases spike across the country, President Donald Trump greeted supporters without a mask and threw hats into the crowd near his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports this comes a day after golfing with NFL legend Brett Favre, also without a mask.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Flu and pneumonia shots could have other unintended benefits: New studies suggest getting vaccinated may also reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US has a quarter of all coronavirus cases worldwide, and has recorded at least 1,000 deaths for four days straight now. Experts are pleading for another shutdown, and it's looking more and more like the economy, both here and abroad, may be permanently altered by the pandemic. Yet, many local leaders are still digging their heels in on mask mandates. Where they are in place, they're either hard to enforce or conscientiously ignored by some law enforcement officers. In Hong Kong, not wearing a mask could land you with a $645 fine. In China and South Korea, cases are creeping back up to their highest rates in months. And the threat has breached the borders of North Korea. The isolated nation has recorded its first coronavirus case, reportedly brought in by a defector who recently returned to the country.

2. Protests

It was another weekend of protests, arrests and calls for justice. In Seattle, at least 47 protesters were arrested on Saturday night. The Department of Homeland Security has said a response team from US Customs and Border Protection will be sent to the city to remain on standby to help protect federal facilities. A similar situation has unfolded in Portland, Oregon, which has become a focal point of ongoing unrest after President Trump sent federal agents to the city earlier this month to protect federal property. Other demonstrations took over city streets in Aurora, Colorado; Oakland, California; Louisville, Kentucky and other locations. In Austin, Texas, a man was killed Saturday after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters. A suspect is in custody.

3. Stimulus

Senate Republicans are supposed to release their $1 trillion stimulus proposal today, but top White House negotiators are making a late push to scale back the legislation. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows both mentioned the possibility of moving forward on a less ambitious proposal, one that would focus on time-sensitive issues like school reopenings and the enhanced unemployment benefits that expire at the end of July. However, as it stands, the Republican proposal wouldn't renew those unemployment benefits outright. Instead, there would be another around of $1,200 stimulus checks and an extension of the federal eviction moratorium. Democrats have said they are in favor of extending the unemployment enhancements since the economy is still weak, but Republicans worry that the payments may deter people from going back to their jobs.

4. Economy

A new national survey from review service Yelp says 60% of restaurants that shut down during the pandemic could now be closed permanently. That amounts to about 15,770 different establishments, gone for good. One of the recent victims of this downturn is Trois Mec, a Los Angeles restaurant that earned a Michelin star in 2019. Its closure shows that the hardships are affecting all kinds of establishments, from mom-and-pop joints to fine dining hotspots. Retailers are suffering, too. So far this year, 21 private and public retailers have filed for bankruptcy, more than the total number of similar bankruptcies filed in all of 2019. Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Heritage Brands and Ascena Retail Group, which owns brands like Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lane Bryant, were among the chains to either file for bankruptcy or announce closures in July alone.

5. Poland

Poland will begin withdrawing from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention today, sparking criticism from Polish citizens and European leaders. The Istanbul Convention, which is the first legally binding treaty of its kind in the world, aims to protect women against violence and discrimination. The decision to withdraw from the treaty was announced after Andrzej Duda was re-elected as the country's President earlier this month. As part of his campaign, Duda spoke out against LGBTQ rights. Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium, described Poland's withdrawal as "scandalous," and a Council of Europe official called it "alarming." Activists have said the withdrawal is a move toward effectively legalizing domestic violence.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A film icon, a TV icon and a music icon all passed away this weekend

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Olivia de Havilland, Regis Philbin and Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green.

A medical journal apologized after publishing an article criticizing female doctors who wore bikinis and drank alcohol in social media posts

To say people were mad about it would be an understatement.

A St. Bernard had to be rescued from England's tallest mountain 

Oh, how the tables have turned!

Here are all the upcoming movies we're excited to see ... 

... once going to the movies becomes a thing again.

Bugatti is selling a $35,000 electric car for kids 

Spoil your favorite little angel, or use the same amount of money to buy an extremely solid mid-priced vehicle of your own -- your choice!

TODAY'S NUMBER

 99

That's how many days there are until the US Presidential Election on November 3. Some say the next few months could be among the most consequential in American history.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation. That's why it's imperative that we cast the appropriate actor for the appropriate role."

Actress Octavia Spencer, who appears in a new PSA calling for increased inclusion of those with disabilities in entertainment.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

Protecting the world's rarest colors 

Dragon's blood, mummy, Indian yellow: These are some of the thousands of pigments stored at the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, heat index: ~100. High: 87

Image

Couple serves up homemade meals to make ends meet

Image

Volunteers create Korean War display

Image

Monument to Eva Kor unveiled

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Day of the Cowboy celebration

Image

Motorcycle ride supports veterans

Image

Jeep Junkies go topless for P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute

Image

302 graduate from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Image

Sunflower maze opens to public for short time

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 172663

Reported Deaths: 7590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1025834830
Lake11448439
DuPage10875507
Kane8714293
Will8101338
Winnebago3516115
St. Clair3152153
McHenry2694111
Madison184071
Kankakee159866
Rock Island144530
Champaign138817
Unassigned1299192
Kendall120921
Peoria101832
Sangamon79333
DeKalb77924
Boone69623
Jackson53019
McLean46115
LaSalle41418
Randolph4037
Ogle3555
Macon35422
Adams3361
Stephenson3066
Clinton29817
Coles29717
Whiteside27816
Tazewell2748
Union26921
Williamson2654
Grundy2445
Monroe22413
Knox2191
Iroquois2105
Vermilion1742
Cass17011
Warren1700
Henry1621
Morgan1565
Jefferson15517
Lee1262
Montgomery1263
McDonough12115
Marion1140
Macoupin1093
Franklin1010
Jo Daviess961
Douglas941
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline810
Bureau782
Christian784
Livingston712
Woodford713
Logan650
Effingham591
Jersey591
Clark570
Johnson500
Jasper487
White480
Mercer460
Moultrie460
Fayette433
Washington430
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Bond382
Shelby381
Ford371
Gallatin360
Alexander350
Lawrence350
Carroll332
Piatt310
Crawford300
Massac300
Wayne291
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Marshall170
Greene160
Hardin140
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay90
Henderson90
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Pope60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62372

Reported Deaths: 2903
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13700712
Lake6678265
Elkhart434670
Allen3345152
St. Joseph280176
Hamilton2230103
Cass17159
Hendricks1644105
Johnson1549118
Vanderburgh14337
Porter104138
Tippecanoe97211
Clark91245
Kosciusko76011
Madison76064
LaPorte75129
Howard73863
Marshall70219
Bartholomew68345
Noble59928
Monroe59629
Boone57945
Floyd57744
Hancock57037
Delaware55652
Dubois55010
Jackson5254
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46029
Warrick42629
Dearborn39827
Morgan39331
Vigo3799
Henry34218
Clinton3263
White32610
Montgomery31721
Lawrence29627
Decatur27732
Wayne2627
Harrison24822
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2078
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1872
Steuben1853
Gibson1802
Ripley1797
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1504
Wabash1443
Posey1430
Jefferson1422
Fayette1367
Whitley1366
Carroll1212
Huntington1153
Wells1151
Fulton1091
Knox1050
Newton10510
Spencer1021
Randolph924
Washington871
Clay835
Rush764
Jay750
Tipton742
Adams701
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown631
Benton560
Fountain542
Blackford482
Crawford400
Parke400
Martin390
Switzerland370
Ohio362
Pike250
Union220
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197