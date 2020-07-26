A baby and 2 adults are killed when a small plane crashes in a Utah backyard

A small plane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood, killing at least three people, police said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 aircraft carrying six people crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Three people aboard the plane were killed, including the pilot, identified by police as 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, his 9-month-old baby, and Milda Shibonis, 36, West Jordan police said.

The pilot's wife is in critical condition, and a 2-year-old child has critical burns. A 12-year-old girl was treated at a local hospital and released, West Jordan Police spokeswoman Jennifer Worthen told CNN on Sunday.

A 72-year-old woman who was in a house struck by the plane is in critical condition, according to a tweet Sunday from the police department.

The crash also damaged three homes, West Jordan city spokesperson Tauni Barker said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.