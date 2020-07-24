Clear

Medical experts urge US to shut down and start over as coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Microsoft founder Bill Gates responds to the many conspiracy theories and widespread falsehoods online about him and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 4:50 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of Covid-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political leaders to shut down the country and start over to contain the pandemic.

At least 4,038,748 coronavirus cases and 144,304 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As the numbers climb, more than 150 prominent US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and others have signed a letter to political leaders urging them to shut down the country and start over to contain the surging coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities," the letter said.

Coronavirus is set to become a leading cause of death in the US, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality statisticians told CNN via email Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also sounded the alarm Thursday during a CNN coronavirus town hall.

"Infection rates in the US are deeply troubling because the summer, when it's warmer, when people are outdoors more, actually it's easier to reduce the infection than it's going to be out in the fall," said Gates, who is helping fund the development of coronavirus vaccine efforts through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. "So we're in a very tough situation."

How states are handling major outbreaks

As the nation marks another grim milestone, states across the country are struggling with local outbreaks.

New Mexico, Hawaii and Missouri all reported records for new daily cases Thursday.

For the fourth straight day, Los Angeles County reported more than 2,000 additional confirmed cases, Health Officer Muntu Davis announced in a news briefing.

And officials in Alaska have begun isolating, monitoring and caring for 96 employees of a seafood processing plant in Seward, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. CNN has reached out to the company, OBI Seafoods, for comment.

Citing an increasing rate of transmission, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state is tightening restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters, weddings and funerals.

"If we let the virus get even more control, it will have an even more devastating impact over the long term in our economy, and certainly in our health, and the very lives of our loved ones," he said at a news conference.

Where the new school year stands

The resurgence in cases, and likely ongoing presence of the virus, has ignited debate about how to proceed with the new school year.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will delay in-person learning through at least Labor Day as cases break records in the state.

By contrast, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said his state will introduce a plan to reopen schools Tuesday.

"Our kids need to be in school because kids not only academically are suffering, emotionally, mental health. ... There are a number of working families who need for their children to be in school so they can continue to work. There's a lot of reasons why schools can be and should be open. So long as we do that in a way that protects teachers and protects students at the same time we believe we can do," Lee said.

New guidance from the CDC is strongly in favor of sending students back to the classroom, saying that available evidence shows that coronavirus does not possess as great a risk to children. With the services and instruction offered in school, the CDC guidance said virtual learning can be a disadvantage to American students.

"It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with heightened behavioral needs," the CDC statement said.

Learning more on risks to mothers and infants

Researchers are still learning how the virus impacts certain groups, with results sometimes changing earlier guidance.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Wednesday said that mothers infected with the virus can safely stay in the same room as their newborns if safety measures are taken.

"What we now know is the risk of the newborn becoming infected around the time of birth is low when safety precautions are taken to protect the baby," said lead author of the guidance Dr. Karen Puopolo in a statement. "In fact, the risk in the short-term appears to be no greater if mother and infant room-in together using infection control measures compared to physical separation of the infant in a room separate from the mother."

A study published Thursday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health supported that guidance.

Researchers reported no cases of viral transmission among 120 babies born to 116 Covid-positive mothers, even when both shared a room and the mothers breastfed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Clear & Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stacy Payton

Image

Phegley

Image

Some counties are still experiencing moderate drought condition

Image

PLUS program at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility helping reshape offender's lives

Image

Law Enforcement agencies address Indiana mask mandate

Image

Senator Todd Young Speaks on COVID-19: RESTART Act & Schools

Image

Parke County nature preserve to receive new additions

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Mortgage rates

Image

New Dollar General opens in New Goshen area

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 166475

Reported Deaths: 7540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1001244801
Lake11079435
DuPage10531500
Kane8481293
Will7845336
Winnebago3386113
St. Clair2883152
McHenry2559110
Madison160471
Kankakee153466
Rock Island137530
Champaign129317
Unassigned1213193
Kendall115121
Peoria87832
DeKalb72824
Sangamon71733
Boone66321
Jackson43419
McLean41815
Randolph3747
LaSalle36218
Ogle3455
Stephenson2926
Macon28822
Adams2861
Clinton27817
Coles26117
Union25521
Whiteside24616
Tazewell2438
Grundy2265
Williamson2184
Monroe20513
Iroquois2015
Knox1991
Cass16011
Warren1580
Henry1461
Morgan1465
Vermilion1412
Jefferson13817
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1123
Macoupin1003
Marion970
Douglas890
Pulaski880
Jo Daviess801
Franklin790
Perry731
Woodford663
Livingston632
Bureau622
Christian604
Saline600
Logan570
Jersey561
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham481
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer390
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard360
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
White330
Alexander320
Shelby311
Lawrence300
Piatt300
Bond291
Wayne271
Crawford260
Wabash250
Carroll242
De Witt240
Massac240
Gallatin230
Hancock221
Fulton200
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards60
Scott40
Calhoun30
Out of IL30
Putnam30
Pope20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 58673

Reported Deaths: 2863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13094711
Lake6379258
Elkhart415069
Allen3217148
St. Joseph260574
Hamilton2032102
Cass16779
Hendricks1574104
Johnson1476118
Vanderburgh12366
Porter95438
Tippecanoe90711
Clark82145
Madison72064
Kosciusko7118
LaPorte70628
Howard68760
Marshall68216
Bartholomew64845
Noble57928
Boone55445
Hancock52836
Delaware51852
Floyd51044
Jackson5103
LaGrange50410
Monroe49629
Shelby48025
Dubois4698
Grant42128
Warrick38129
Morgan36731
Dearborn35525
Henry32818
Vigo3179
Clinton3133
Montgomery30721
White30710
Lawrence28326
Decatur26632
Harrison23522
Wayne2197
Miami2182
Greene21033
Scott20210
Putnam1978
Jennings18812
DeKalb1804
Daviess17817
Gibson1702
Steuben1653
Jasper1642
Perry16112
Ripley1607
Franklin1538
Orange15024
Starke1414
Jefferson1362
Wabash1323
Posey1280
Whitley1226
Fayette1217
Carroll1202
Huntington1122
Wells1031
Newton10210
Fulton1001
Spencer951
Knox930
Randolph854
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush734
Pulaski691
Sullivan651
Adams631
Owen601
Brown581
Benton540
Tipton522
Fountain472
Blackford452
Crawford370
Martin360
Switzerland360
Parke350
Ohio332
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren171
Unassigned0197