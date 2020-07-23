Clear

China harboring military-linked fugitive scientist at San Francisco consulate, FBI says

Beijing has promised to retaliate to the Houston closure, with state media pointing to the potential shuttering of one of the US' numerous diplomatic missions within China. CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By James Griffiths, CNN

Tensions between the United States and China have continued to ratchet up following the forced closure by Washington of Beijing's consulate in Houston, amid revelations that federal prosecutors are seeking a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud who they say is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco.

Prosecutors allege Tang Juan, a researcher focusing on biology, lied about her connection to the Chinese military in order to obtain entry into the US and has since avoided arrest by taking refuge in the West Coast diplomatic mission.

According to court filings, Tang was charged on June 26 with one count of visa fraud. Prosecutors said she concealed her connection to the country's military in her visa application, but investigators "discovered photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)" and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Fourth Military Medical University (FMMU).

During an interview with FBI agents on June 20, "Tang denied serving in the Chinese military, claimed she did not know the meaning of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school," attorneys wrote in a July 20 court filing.

However, during a search of her residence and electronic media, FBI agents allegedly "found further evidence of Tang's PLA affiliation."

Following her interview with the bureau, Tang allegedly fled to the San Francisco consulate, "where the FBI assesses she has remained."

CNN has reached out to the US State Department, the Justice Department and the FBI for further comment. Separately, CNN has also reached out to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The criminal complaint names several other Chinese scientists in the US. Prosecutors claim they are part of a "program conducted by the PLA -- and specifically, FMMU or associated institutions -- to send military scientists to the United States on false pretenses with false covers or false statements about their true employment."

"There exists evidence in at least one of these cases of a military scientist copying or stealing information from American institutions at the direction of military superiors in China," prosecutors said. "There additionally exists evidence of the PRC (People's Republic of China) government instructing these individuals to destroy evidence and in coordinating efforts regarding the departure of these individuals from the United States, particularly following the charges filed against Xin Wang in this district on June 7, 2020."

Last month, Wang was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport, attempting to depart the United States for Tianjin, China, and was charged with visa fraud.

Commenting on Wang's arrest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called it "blatant political persecution."

"As far as I know, Wang Xin does research in the field of cardiovascular diseases. I don't see how that could ever threaten US national interest or security," she said, adding that "recently many Chinese citizens were questioned for a long time by American law enforcement officials while leaving the US, and the digital devices they carried were also examined."

Houston closure

On Wednesday Beijing promised to retaliate to the Houston closure, with state media pointing to the potential shuttering of one of the US' numerous diplomatic missions within China.

While Washington is still being vague on what prompted the Houston decision, it appears to have some connection to espionage, coming a day after US prosecutors charged two alleged Chinese hackers over a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that they say was supported by the country's government and aimed at coronavirus treatment and vaccine research.

On Twitter, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the Houston consulate was a "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies." The US State Department earlier accused China of having "engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations" and that those "activities have increased markedly in scale and scope over the past few years."

A State Department spokeswoman said the consulate was directed to close "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information" but did not immediately provide additional details of what prompted the move.

China's Foreign Ministry called the order an "unprecedented escalation" and suggested it would retaliate in kind. Late Tuesday, officials in Houston could be seen appearing to burn documents in a courtyard outside the consulate.

Speaking to CNN affiliate KTRK, China's consul general in Houston, Cai Wei, said he was shocked by the closure order.

"I never expected (to be) treated like this, and we are coming for friendship, and for mutual understanding between China and the United States," he said.

Potential retaliation

Relations between China and the United States have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was just in Europe rallying leaders to take a harder line with Beijing and meeting with exiled Chinese dissidents, said that the move was consistent with the Trump administration's policy towards China.

"President Trump has said 'enough'. We're not going to allow this to continue to happen," Pompeo said. "We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist party is going to behave, and when they don't, we're going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs."

Pompeo is set to deliver remarks on China on Thursday at the Richard Nixon Museum and Library in California. His speech could announce another escalation against China, particularly if Beijing takes action against a US consulate or other interests in the country ahead of his address.

Analysts expect China to target the US consulate in Wuhan, which has been effectively closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. James Green, a senior research fellow at Georgetown University and former US diplomat in China, said that "there would be some symmetry in closing the US consulate in Wuhan."

However, Green was skeptical about the supposed intelligence or espionage capabilities of the Houston consulate.

"The likely real driver is (Pompeo's) speech on Thursday at the Nixon Library on China," he said. "It culminates a month of China speeches by National Security Advisor O'Brien, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Barr. Having something big to announce or explain will give the speech more 'umph'."

Jeff Moon, who served as a US diplomat in China as well as assistant US trade representative for China affairs under President US President Donald Trump, agreed that the Houston consulate was an unlikely target to crack down on IP theft, adding "if that were the real reason, the US would close the San Francisco consulate, which covers Silicon Valley."

Moon said it may be a response to China's refusal to allow US diplomats to return to China without intrusive testing and quarantines that violate the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. China currently has strict entry requirements over the coronavirus, but the tests required could expose the DNA of diplomats.

"Chinese consulates in the US are operating without restrictions in the US, so this is a way of gaining leverage in ongoing negotiations and forcing reciprocity on China," he added.

'Dangerous escalation'

Observers were concerned by the continued worsening of relations between the two largest economies, and warned a potential diplomatic spat could quickly escalate.

Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada's former ambassador to China, said the move was a "dangerous escalation."

"Now is the time to maintain official dialogues to clear misunderstandings and press them to change their ways," he added. "The whole idea of decoupling the two economies is troublesome as it could have long-term geopolitical consequences: when you do a lot of business together, you need to work together to avoid problems/irritants from becoming major crises."

Natasha Kassam, a research fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and former Australian diplomat in China, warned that "Beijing may retaliate by reducing numbers of US diplomats overall."

"Such a move would limit Washington's avenues for communications with Beijing, as well as outsiders ability to monitor and report on what is happening inside China," she added. "This decision mirrors the missteps taken by the United States over PRC journalists that ultimately cost a number of US papers some of their best journalists in China."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Isolated Showers, Gradually Sunnier
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"I think everybody needs to be wearing a mask..." people on either side of the mask mandate speak ou

Image

Job hunting during the pandemic, ways to stay positive during your search

Image

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of a few scattered showers. High: 86°

Image

Ballengee to USI

Image

High School Football in Question

Image

Hey Kevin 7-22

Image

Public safety and those who work outside in the heat

Image

Vincennes Community School Corporation wraps up elementary renovation project

Image

Wabash Valley Schools Prepare for Re-Entry: Parents React

Image

New butcher shop open for business in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 166475

Reported Deaths: 7540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1001244801
Lake11079435
DuPage10531500
Kane8481293
Will7845336
Winnebago3386113
St. Clair2883152
McHenry2559110
Madison160471
Kankakee153466
Rock Island137530
Champaign129317
Unassigned1213193
Kendall115121
Peoria87832
DeKalb72824
Sangamon71733
Boone66321
Jackson43419
McLean41815
Randolph3747
LaSalle36218
Ogle3455
Stephenson2926
Macon28822
Adams2861
Clinton27817
Coles26117
Union25521
Whiteside24616
Tazewell2438
Grundy2265
Williamson2184
Monroe20513
Iroquois2015
Knox1991
Cass16011
Warren1580
Henry1461
Morgan1465
Vermilion1412
Jefferson13817
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1123
Macoupin1003
Marion970
Douglas890
Pulaski880
Jo Daviess801
Franklin790
Perry731
Woodford663
Livingston632
Bureau622
Christian604
Saline600
Logan570
Jersey561
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham481
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer390
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard360
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
White330
Alexander320
Shelby311
Lawrence300
Piatt300
Bond291
Wayne271
Crawford260
Wabash250
Carroll242
De Witt240
Massac240
Gallatin230
Hancock221
Fulton200
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards60
Scott40
Calhoun30
Out of IL30
Putnam30
Pope20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 58673

Reported Deaths: 2863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13094711
Lake6379258
Elkhart415069
Allen3217148
St. Joseph260574
Hamilton2032102
Cass16779
Hendricks1574104
Johnson1476118
Vanderburgh12366
Porter95438
Tippecanoe90711
Clark82145
Madison72064
Kosciusko7118
LaPorte70628
Howard68760
Marshall68216
Bartholomew64845
Noble57928
Boone55445
Hancock52836
Delaware51852
Floyd51044
Jackson5103
LaGrange50410
Monroe49629
Shelby48025
Dubois4698
Grant42128
Warrick38129
Morgan36731
Dearborn35525
Henry32818
Vigo3179
Clinton3133
Montgomery30721
White30710
Lawrence28326
Decatur26632
Harrison23522
Wayne2197
Miami2182
Greene21033
Scott20210
Putnam1978
Jennings18812
DeKalb1804
Daviess17817
Gibson1702
Steuben1653
Jasper1642
Perry16112
Ripley1607
Franklin1538
Orange15024
Starke1414
Jefferson1362
Wabash1323
Posey1280
Whitley1226
Fayette1217
Carroll1202
Huntington1122
Wells1031
Newton10210
Fulton1001
Spencer951
Knox930
Randolph854
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush734
Pulaski691
Sullivan651
Adams631
Owen601
Brown581
Benton540
Tipton522
Fountain472
Blackford452
Crawford370
Martin360
Switzerland360
Parke350
Ohio332
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren171
Unassigned0197