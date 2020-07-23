Clear

American unemployment claims are on the rise again for the first time in 4 months

More than 52 million people have filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the last 18 weeks. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Tami Luhby, CNN

America's jobless crisis is far from over. Thursday's Department of Labor report hammered that point home: Another 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, marking the first increase in initial claims in 16 weeks.

The weekly first-time claims peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and fell continuously until last week, when the trend reversed. Economists had predicted claims would remain steady this week at 1.3 million, the same amount as in last week's report.

Nearly four months after the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the health of Americans, their economy and their labor market, the upswing in economic data is tapering off.

A resurgence in infections and a rollback of reopening plans in several states is making it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force following the pandemic lockdown -- and it could derail the vulnerable US economic recovery.

Stripping out seasonal adjustments, the number of initial claims is slightly lower than the adjusted figure, but it still rounds up to 1.4 million. During normal times, the seasonal adjustments help smooth the data, but during the pandemic it has been less helpful.

On top of regular claims for unemployment benefits, nearly 1 million people across 49 states applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, a program Congress rolled out as part of the government's Covid response. It provides benefits to workers who aren't typically eligible, such as freelancers and the self-employed. The program stands to expire at the end of the year.

Some news was less dire. Continued claims, which count people who have applied for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, slipped to 16.2 million, down by more than 1 million from the week prior. The continued claims number trails the first-time applications by one week. So an uptick in the continued-claims number over the next few weeks could be a bad sign for the job market recovery.

Another major concern is the expiration of Washington's $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits. It's technically set to end July 31 -- but in reality this week is the last that the extra benefits will be paid out, because payments are provided for weeks ending on a Saturday or Sunday. July 31 falls on a Friday.

"The rising unemployment claims are a deeply concerning sign as the $600 weekly unemployment benefits soon expire for tens of millions of unemployed Americans," said Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao in emailed comments.

An estimated 25 million Americans are receiving the extra payments on top of their state unemployment benefits, and it's pumping an additional $15 billion into the economy, according to The Century Foundation, a progressive nonprofit think tank.

Jobless Americans say the bigger checks are helping them to pay their rent, buy medication and put food on the table for themselves and their families. State benefits on their own typically replace only 40% of wages. Plus, they argue, there are few jobs to be had as the nation contends with another surge in coronavirus cases.

Lawmakers are looking at a range of options. Democrats would like to continue the $600 weekly boost into 2021 and included such a provision in the House relief bill passed in May.

But businesses are worried that they are having trouble bringing workers back because the Congressional boost pays many recipients more than they made while employed.

Looking ahead, Senate Republicans and White House negotiators reached a deal for parts of the next stimulus package on Wednesday. The White House also raised the possibility of a short-term extension of the unemployment benefits to buy time to find a broader agreement, but the leadership of Senate Republicans rejected the idea.

Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Isolated Showers, Gradually Sunnier
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"I think everybody needs to be wearing a mask..." people on either side of the mask mandate speak ou

Image

Job hunting during the pandemic, ways to stay positive during your search

Image

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of a few scattered showers. High: 86°

Image

Ballengee to USI

Image

High School Football in Question

Image

Hey Kevin 7-22

Image

Public safety and those who work outside in the heat

Image

Vincennes Community School Corporation wraps up elementary renovation project

Image

Wabash Valley Schools Prepare for Re-Entry: Parents React

Image

New butcher shop open for business in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 166475

Reported Deaths: 7540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1001244801
Lake11079435
DuPage10531500
Kane8481293
Will7845336
Winnebago3386113
St. Clair2883152
McHenry2559110
Madison160471
Kankakee153466
Rock Island137530
Champaign129317
Unassigned1213193
Kendall115121
Peoria87832
DeKalb72824
Sangamon71733
Boone66321
Jackson43419
McLean41815
Randolph3747
LaSalle36218
Ogle3455
Stephenson2926
Macon28822
Adams2861
Clinton27817
Coles26117
Union25521
Whiteside24616
Tazewell2438
Grundy2265
Williamson2184
Monroe20513
Iroquois2015
Knox1991
Cass16011
Warren1580
Henry1461
Morgan1465
Vermilion1412
Jefferson13817
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1123
Macoupin1003
Marion970
Douglas890
Pulaski880
Jo Daviess801
Franklin790
Perry731
Woodford663
Livingston632
Bureau622
Christian604
Saline600
Logan570
Jersey561
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham481
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer390
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard360
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
White330
Alexander320
Shelby311
Lawrence300
Piatt300
Bond291
Wayne271
Crawford260
Wabash250
Carroll242
De Witt240
Massac240
Gallatin230
Hancock221
Fulton200
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards60
Scott40
Calhoun30
Out of IL30
Putnam30
Pope20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 58673

Reported Deaths: 2863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13094711
Lake6379258
Elkhart415069
Allen3217148
St. Joseph260574
Hamilton2032102
Cass16779
Hendricks1574104
Johnson1476118
Vanderburgh12366
Porter95438
Tippecanoe90711
Clark82145
Madison72064
Kosciusko7118
LaPorte70628
Howard68760
Marshall68216
Bartholomew64845
Noble57928
Boone55445
Hancock52836
Delaware51852
Floyd51044
Jackson5103
LaGrange50410
Monroe49629
Shelby48025
Dubois4698
Grant42128
Warrick38129
Morgan36731
Dearborn35525
Henry32818
Vigo3179
Clinton3133
Montgomery30721
White30710
Lawrence28326
Decatur26632
Harrison23522
Wayne2197
Miami2182
Greene21033
Scott20210
Putnam1978
Jennings18812
DeKalb1804
Daviess17817
Gibson1702
Steuben1653
Jasper1642
Perry16112
Ripley1607
Franklin1538
Orange15024
Starke1414
Jefferson1362
Wabash1323
Posey1280
Whitley1226
Fayette1217
Carroll1202
Huntington1122
Wells1031
Newton10210
Fulton1001
Spencer951
Knox930
Randolph854
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush734
Pulaski691
Sullivan651
Adams631
Owen601
Brown581
Benton540
Tipton522
Fountain472
Blackford452
Crawford370
Martin360
Switzerland360
Parke350
Ohio332
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren171
Unassigned0197