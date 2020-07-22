Clear

At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting

Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago, police said. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Raja Razek, CNN

Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago Tuesday, police said.

Their "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where the shooting happened.

All known victims are adults, he said.

The shooting is just the latest in a spate of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone in it "began firing at attendees of a funeral," Carter said.

Some at the funeral began to fire back, he said. When the vehicle soon crashed and came to a stop, its occupants got out and fled in various directions.

One "person of interest" is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.

Police have found 60 shell cases at the scene so far, he said.

Police don't yet have a motive for the shooting, Carter said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teachers prepared to head back to school

Image

More on last week's executions, how lethal injections work

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 86°

Image

Local woman awarded for her work in senior care

Image

Hospital builds negative pressure environments to help fight COVID-19

Image

BMV resumes driving tests, many students finally able to get their licenses

Image

Three organizations to benefit from United Way grants

Image

Indiana State University face-covering mandate to start later this week

Image

Vincennes back to school plan

Image

Back to School plan in Vigo County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 164864

Reported Deaths: 7517
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook994644788
Lake10963434
DuPage10414500
Kane8433291
Will7762336
Winnebago3365111
St. Clair2794151
McHenry2510109
Madison154071
Kankakee151766
Rock Island135530
Champaign126317
Unassigned1212193
Kendall113221
Peoria85232
DeKalb71723
Sangamon69233
Boone65921
Jackson42019
McLean40815
Randolph3697
LaSalle35018
Ogle3445
Stephenson2906
Adams2891
Macon28222
Clinton27317
Coles25517
Union24121
Whiteside24116
Tazewell2358
Grundy2155
Williamson2114
Monroe19913
Knox1960
Iroquois1815
Cass15711
Warren1540
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13717
Vermilion1372
Lee1192
McDonough11815
Montgomery1072
Marion960
Macoupin953
Pulaski880
Douglas840
Franklin790
Jo Daviess701
Perry701
Woodford643
Livingston612
Saline590
Bureau572
Christian564
Logan550
Jersey541
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham461
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer380
Cumberland371
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
Alexander320
White320
Piatt310
Shelby291
Bond281
Lawrence280
Wayne271
Crawford260
Carroll242
De Witt240
Wabash240
Hancock221
Massac220
Fulton210
Gallatin210
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Hardin70
Edwards60
Stark60
Calhoun40
Putnam30
Out of IL20
Pope20
Scott20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57916

Reported Deaths: 2846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12991709
Lake6277256
Elkhart408068
Allen3203144
St. Joseph255374
Hamilton1991102
Cass16749
Hendricks1573106
Johnson1464118
Vanderburgh11916
Porter94238
Tippecanoe88910
Clark80645
Madison71664
LaPorte69928
Kosciusko6898
Howard68360
Marshall67114
Bartholomew64145
Noble57428
Boone54745
Hancock51936
Delaware51652
Jackson5083
Floyd50144
LaGrange50010
Monroe49028
Shelby47625
Dubois4467
Grant41328
Morgan36731
Warrick35829
Dearborn34625
Henry32418
Clinton3113
Vigo3109
Montgomery30620
White30610
Lawrence28126
Decatur26632
Harrison23622
Wayne2157
Miami2142
Greene20833
Scott2009
Putnam1968
Jennings18812
DeKalb1794
Daviess17417
Ripley1637
Gibson1622
Jasper1622
Steuben1623
Perry16112
Orange15424
Franklin1508
Starke1414
Jefferson1332
Wabash1313
Carroll1202
Fayette1207
Whitley1206
Posey1150
Huntington1112
Newton10110
Wells1011
Fulton992
Spencer931
Knox900
Randolph834
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski671
Sullivan651
Adams581
Owen581
Brown551
Benton540
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio332
Parke330
Pike210
Vermillion200
Union180
Warren171
Unassigned0194