The initial results for the Oxford vaccine have been promising, but researchers say the real test for the experimental vaccine will come in South Africa. CNN's David McKenzie goes inside the Johannesburg arm of the study, where scientists are trying to enroll 2,000 participants in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 5:20 AM

Posted By: By Ben Westcott, Steve George and Tara John, CNN