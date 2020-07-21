Clear

'He didn't break any law,' says Dominic Thiem as he defends Novak Djokovic after controversial Adria Tour

World number three Dominic Thiem recently took part in the controversial Adria Tour event, which received criticism after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus, and now has his sights set on next month's U.S. Open in New York.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Patrick Snell, CNN

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has said recent criticism of Novak Djokovic for his part in organizing the controversial Adria Tour in June is unfair.

A host of stars, including world No.1 Djokovic, tested positive for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament, which attracted large crowds and had limited social distancing in place, with players hugging and high-fiving each other, playing basketball and dancing together.

Djokovic, who bore the brunt of the widespread backlash, has since apologized for his involvement in hosting the event in the Balkans, saying in a statement he was "deeply sorry our tournament had caused harm."

Fellow professional Nick Kyrgios said hosting the event was "boneheaded" and criticized other players, including Thiem, for taking part.

Despite now admitting the tournament -- initially scheduled to be played in four cities from June 13 through July 5 -- was a mistake, Thiem says Djokovic was only trying to do something positive.

"It was unfair to him because he didn't break any law and he didn't force us," Thiem told CNN Sport's Patrick Snell.

"He didn't force any player to come there. He didn't force any player to interact with the fans.

"It was our own decision. The whole event was for a very good cause as well."

The tour had attracted three-time grand slam finalist Thiem, world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany and three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, among others. Djokovic's 24-year-old brother, Djordje, was named tournament director.

On June 21, it was announced Dimitrov had tested positive for coronavirus and organizers swiftly canceled the entire series. Troicki would later test positive, as would Croatia's Borna Coric, Djokovic, his wife, Jelena, and others.

Thiem says the players got carried away with the joyous occasion which, at the time, looked at odds with the local government advice to stay one meter apart.

"It was obviously a mistake from everybody but it's a long time ago now really and everybody who got positive there is healthy again, which is a very good sign as well," he said, before adding that everybody had learned from their mistakes.

"In reality, we saw happy fans, we saw happy kids and then we kind of forgot to keep the distance, to not take pictures, to not hug the kids and it was a mistake.

"Everybody regrets it, of course, but I think, at the same time, it's fine now."

READ: Kyrgios calls Becker a 'doughnut' after being labeled a 'rat'

US Open

Thiem recently played in, and won, the Bett1Aces tournament in Berlin -- an event which adhered to social distancing guidelines and was partly played in an old airport hanger.

He's now turned his focus to the US Open, which is due to take place behind closed doors at the end of August.

The Austrian says he has no concerns about participating in New York and says the competition in Berlin can be an example of how to stage an event safely.

"If it's going to happen, I'm very sure that it's safe and that I'm also going to play because I guess it's time that the normal tour is coming back," he said, admitting it will be hard to play a grand slam without thousand of fans in the stadium.

"It's tough to imagine but, at the same time, it is how it is and we have to deal with it.

"I think the main thing is that the tour, and the tennis, slowly comes back."

A number of high-profile players have raised doubts about whether the US Open should go ahead this year but organizers are content with the safety precautions in place.

They received a boost when Serena Williams confirmed she would play at Flushing Meadows and now sister Venus has expressed her wish to be involved.

"God willing you will see me in New York. If it is safe to play, I really want to play the US Open," Venus said on her YouTube channel.

READ: 'I absolutely experienced racism in and out of tennis,' says former Wimbledon finalist

Coronavirus support

Like many sports, tennis has been hit hard by the global pandemic, with many events and tournaments canceled.

It has been particularly hard for those lower-ranked players who struggled to make a living during lockdown.

Djokovic, the president of the ATP Player Council, had called for players to contribute to a fund set up by the game's governing bodies but Thiem initially did not want to be involved -- believing his donations would be better served elsewhere.

He has since clarified his comments, saying that whilst he does support lower-ranked and junior players, he wants to choose who deserves his support.

"What I said is that there are guys on the Future Tour who are not living professionally," he added.

"That's what I said. And there are guys who don't deserve the support and I'm never going to change my opinion."

"There are many, many guys who deserve it and that's my opinion. But, well, the media back then put it wrong and I hope that I can put it a little bit in the right place now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community comes together for Parke County deputy

Image

Searching for answers after death of local dog

Image

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, warmer. High: 88°

Image

July 20th Rick's Rallies

Image

IHSA Fall Athletics

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Brazil minister walks 22-miles to raise money for clean water

Image

A clean car and helping a good cause, here's how you can do both this weekend

Image

West Terre Haute receives 12 new benches through donation

Image

State officials designate West Central Indiana region as Indiana's newest 21st-century talent region

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 163922

Reported Deaths: 7494
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook990524777
Lake10896433
DuPage10317498
Kane8406289
Will7687335
Winnebago3362108
St. Clair2767150
McHenry2480107
Madison153471
Kankakee151666
Rock Island134430
Champaign124917
Unassigned1213193
Kendall112621
Peoria83832
DeKalb71023
Sangamon67133
Boone65621
Jackson42019
McLean40415
Randolph3707
LaSalle34318
Ogle3395
Stephenson2896
Adams2851
Macon28222
Clinton27117
Coles24917
Union23721
Whiteside23416
Tazewell2268
Grundy2135
Williamson2134
Monroe19813
Knox1930
Iroquois1815
Cass15611
Warren1530
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13617
Vermilion1302
McDonough11815
Lee1172
Montgomery1062
Marion930
Macoupin893
Pulaski880
Douglas800
Franklin780
Perry681
Jo Daviess661
Woodford653
Livingston602
Saline560
Christian554
Jersey541
Bureau532
Logan510
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham421
Johnson420
Fayette383
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Mercer340
Ford331
Alexander320
White310
Moultrie300
Piatt300
Shelby291
Lawrence270
Wayne271
Crawford260
Bond251
Carroll232
Edgar230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Massac220
De Witt210
Gallatin210
Fulton200
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Hardin60
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57206

Reported Deaths: 2825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12843706
Lake6223254
Elkhart404664
Allen3168143
St. Joseph252474
Hamilton1953101
Cass16719
Hendricks1560103
Johnson1444118
Vanderburgh11536
Porter92138
Tippecanoe88610
Clark78244
Madison71564
LaPorte69528
Kosciusko6798
Howard67359
Marshall66313
Bartholomew63845
Noble56628
Boone53445
Delaware51352
Hancock51136
Jackson5063
LaGrange49910
Floyd49244
Monroe48428
Shelby47525
Dubois4357
Grant40327
Morgan36931
Warrick35229
Dearborn33425
Henry32318
Clinton3103
Montgomery30620
White30210
Vigo3019
Lawrence27826
Decatur26632
Harrison23322
Miami2092
Greene20733
Wayne2076
Scott1989
Putnam1948
Jennings18712
DeKalb1764
Daviess17317
Perry16012
Gibson1592
Jasper1592
Ripley1577
Steuben1543
Orange14924
Franklin1478
Starke1384
Wabash1293
Jefferson1252
Carroll1202
Fayette1197
Whitley1166
Posey1110
Huntington1102
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton911
Spencer911
Knox870
Randolph824
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski681
Sullivan651
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio322
Parke320
Pike200
Vermillion200
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193