Clear

Trump's 'law and order' is starting to look like martial law

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler slams the Trump administration for the aggressive federal response to protests in his city.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 3:31 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The strange and frightening images of unidentified military-looking men taking protesters off the streets of Portland, Oregon, and into unmarked vans may be headed to a city near you if that city is, as President Donald Trump declared Monday, run by "liberal Democrats."

This is sketchy stuff. And it's not a good look for a country that's supposed to be an open society. And it's particularly distressing that the President is openly threatening cities based on the political affiliations of their leaders.

Watch it here.

The teams of masked authorities seen in Portland dressed up for war like special forces apparently belong to the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection Unit.

They're trained for drug missions, but with Trump demanding "law and order" and disagreeing with local authorities, they've been dispatched to American streets.

Speaking Monday at the White House, Trump suggested more federal agents will soon be headed to more American cities.

What sort of federal presence will this be?

Responding to a question about a report that said he will send federal troops to certain cities, Trump said "well it depends on what your definition of troops is. We're sending law enforcement."

"We're not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these, Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats," Trump said.

If he follows through with this threat, it's not yet clear what kind of agents would be dispatched.

So let's focus on Portland example from over the weekend.

The fact that DHS would deploy its own warriors into American streets without much discussion and without a clear mandate (they're vaguely supposed to be protecting federal buildings?) is dark-of-night dystopian stuff.

Meanwhile, the militarized response has led to more violent levels of protest in Portland, where racial justice and anti-police brutality demonstrations have lasted more than 50 days. A police association office was set on fire Saturday.

The atmosphere has not been helped by the efforts of federal agents, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who called the administration's actions "abhorrent."

"People are being literally scooped off the street into unmarked vans, rental cars," Wheeler told CNN on Sunday.

"Apparently, they are being denied probable cause, and they're denied due process. They don't even know who's pulling them into the vans."

Related: Protests in Portland have carried on for more than 50 days. Here's how they started.

Both Wheeler and Oregon's governor have demanded the federal authorities leave. A US attorney has demanded an investigation by DHS of the tactics. And multiple House committee chairs are also calling for an immediate watchdog investigation.

Trump defended the actions and said the agents are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. See the Portland mayor's interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Action overseen by acting officials

Further complicating things is the fact that DHS, as CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands write, is mostly run by temporary appointees the Trump administration has used to skirt the confirmation process:

In the last three years, DHS has rolled out some of the most stringent immigration policies, and most recently, deployed personnel to respond to protests, some of them violent, after George Floyd's death -- nearly all under leadership that hasn't been confirmed by the Senate.

"The President has fired or forced out nearly every Senate confirmed leader in DHS. Those remaining are neither accountable to Congress nor empowered to push back against unreasonable political pressure," said Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at Center for a New American Security and CNN legal analyst.

Of 27 top roles at DHS, 10 are filled in an acting capacity. The three main immigration agencies under the department -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and US Citizenship and Immigration Services -- have been helmed by acting officials for more than a year.

The pattern

Unconfirmed officials. Unidentified agents. Unmarked cars. The mark of the Trump administration is not any one distressing or unprecedented practice, but a cascade of them that compound and turn into the scene in Portland.

Or the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park across from the White House last month by military-looking authorities so that Trump could walk across the street to post for a photo-op in front of a church.

Or flying military helicopters low over protesters as if they're insurgents.

Or Trump's comparison of Chicago, where summer violence has cost many lives this year, to "war zones" and Afghanistan.

Or his insistence, contra the facts, that his Democratic political opponents want to abolish local police.

His election strategy is built around making it appear the country is unstable and that only a strongman can solve it. But Americans aren't generally supposed to endorse strongman tactics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly Sunny With Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly $5,000 donation will help Vigo County YMCA buy new water fountains

Image

Local business cuts the ribbon on its new renovations

Image

One arrested after Sunday morning crash involving gas leak

Image

A dog was found dead in what neighbors say was a vacant home.

Image

Shoppers in Terre Haute to see changes as COVID-19 still causes concerns

Image

Monday: Partly sunny with a low chance of a pop-up shower. High: 88°

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

Image

Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

Image

Fougerousse and Tucker at CSL All-Star Game

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 162750

Reported Deaths: 7488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook986704776
Lake10818433
DuPage10196497
Kane8361289
Will7652333
Winnebago3342108
St. Clair2722150
McHenry2463107
Kankakee150466
Madison147871
Rock Island134430
Champaign120917
Unassigned1207193
Kendall112521
Peoria82431
DeKalb69923
Sangamon65633
Boone64921
Jackson40019
McLean38615
Randolph3637
Ogle3385
LaSalle32818
Stephenson2896
Macon27522
Clinton26816
Adams2521
Coles23517
Whiteside23316
Union23121
Tazewell2218
Grundy2145
Williamson2014
Monroe19213
Knox1900
Iroquois1815
Cass15210
Warren1520
Morgan1455
Henry1431
Jefferson13017
Vermilion1212
Lee1172
McDonough11515
Montgomery1062
Marion890
Pulaski870
Macoupin863
Douglas760
Franklin710
Perry671
Jo Daviess641
Woodford643
Livingston602
Christian554
Bureau532
Jersey521
Clark490
Jasper497
Saline450
Logan430
Effingham421
Johnson380
Cumberland361
Mason360
Fayette353
Menard340
Mercer340
Alexander320
Ford321
Washington310
Moultrie290
Shelby291
White280
Bond262
Piatt260
Wayne251
Crawford240
Carroll232
Lawrence230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Edgar210
De Witt200
Massac190
Fulton180
Gallatin150
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Richland100
Hamilton90
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Out of IL10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 56571

Reported Deaths: 2822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12750706
Lake6145254
Elkhart399964
Allen3136141
St. Joseph249173
Hamilton1933101
Cass16669
Hendricks1551103
Johnson1432118
Vanderburgh11146
Porter91038
Tippecanoe87510
Clark77344
Madison71464
LaPorte68828
Howard66659
Marshall65913
Kosciusko6578
Bartholomew63545
Noble55628
Boone53045
Delaware51252
Hancock50636
Jackson5023
LaGrange49810
Floyd47944
Shelby47425
Monroe47228
Dubois4267
Grant39327
Morgan36831
Warrick34329
Dearborn32325
Henry32218
Clinton3083
Montgomery30620
White30010
Vigo2949
Lawrence27726
Decatur26432
Harrison22922
Greene20733
Miami2072
Wayne1996
Scott1939
Putnam1908
Jennings18712
DeKalb1754
Daviess16617
Perry15912
Gibson1582
Jasper1572
Ripley1557
Steuben1523
Orange14624
Franklin1448
Starke1344
Wabash1283
Jefferson1242
Carroll1192
Fayette1167
Whitley1166
Huntington1092
Posey1020
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton891
Spencer891
Knox830
Randolph824
Washington781
Jay730
Clay715
Rush693
Pulaski681
Sullivan641
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Blackford452
Fountain432
Tipton432
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin340
Parke320
Ohio312
Vermillion200
Pike190
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193