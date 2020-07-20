Clear

US cities hit hard by Covid-19 weigh another stay-at-home order but state leaders are pushing back

Mayor Eric Garcetti joins CNN's Jake Tapper and warns that Los Angeles may be close to declaring a stay-at-home order as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Some cities hit hard by Covid-19 are warning more drastic measures could lie ahead as officials try to contain a virus spreading more rampant than ever.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN Sunday he was on the "brink" of another stay-at-home order, saying things "reopened too quickly."

"It's not just what's opened and closed, it's also about what we do individually. It's about the people who are getting together outside of their households, with people they might know. It might be their extended family, it might be friends. They might think because they got a test two weeks ago, that it's okay. But it's not."

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also discussed his proposal to the state's governor for a two-week shutdown due to the rise in cases. He said the city needed to "reset," especially as leaders begin conversations about reopening schools.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said a statewide lockdown is not happening.

"People are panicking, thinking I'm about to shut down Texas again," he told CNN affiliate KPRC Wednesday. "The answer is no. That is not the goal."

Turner's proposal parallels what Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last week: that the city's reopening be rolled back to Phase 1, when residents were ordered home except for essential trips. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the decision calling it "confusing" and "legally unenforceable."

The two leaders in the state have since been clashing on coronavirus guidelines, after Kemp sued the mayor over a mask mandate she ordered for the city.

The different approaches are just some examples of the conversations between local and state leaders across the US as cases surge and hospital capacities dwindle.

In a month, the US beat its own record of new cases in a day at least nine times. So far, more than 3.7 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and at least 140,534 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Colorado areas using masks had lower virus spread

With most state leaders vowing not to fall back into a second shutdown, many have leaned in on mask mandates to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Colorado, the governor issued a statewide mask mandate and said Sunday his state saw a lower spread of the virus in areas that saw more mask usage.

"With the desire to keep the economy open, to maximize the ability to return to school in as safe a way as possible for teachers and for students, the mask mandate was really an easy decision after I saw that data," Gov. Jared Polis told ABC's "This Week."

Experts have repeatedly highlighted masks are among the most powerful weapons the country can use against the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert has urged governors and mayors to be "as forceful as possible" to get Americans to wear face coverings.

Why the guidance on face masks has changed

In Florida, where daily new cases have tripled in a month, the governor has resisted implementing a mandate and said the state would not be prosecuting people who don't wear face coverings.

But in the city of Miami, officials are doubling down on an existing mask order. Starting Monday, residents who fail to wear a face mask in public will be fined without first getting a warning. That fine starts at $50 and will increase at every additional offense.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said it was "bizarre that we have turned the mask wearing into something political."

"You'd wonder what is going on here? How could it be that something as basic as a public health that we have very strong evidence can help, seems to attach to people's political party," he said.

"This is not a war, but in a certain way it is, against the enemy which is called the virus and that virus is very sneaky and stealthy."

These are the states that require masks

These states broke records

Meanwhile, as states navigate their next steps to combat the rapid spread, unwanted records keep getting smashed.

  • Los Angeles reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. More than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday in Los Angeles were in people under 41 years old, officials said.
  • At least two states reported record single-day case increases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Georgia reported 4,688 new cases for a total of 139,880 statewide while North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, reaching 98,092 infections across the state.
  • Arizona reported its highest death count since the pandemic on Saturday, with a total of 147 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins. The state's previous one-day record, set on July 7, was 117 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
  • In Florida, a state that has broken its own single-day case record several times in recent weeks, there were at least 49 hospitals with no ICU beds available Sunday, according to data from a state agency.

Track the virus

Older children can transmit virus as much as adults

While more states are reporting surges, local leaders are discussing what a return to school will look like. President Donald Trump has already said he's pressured governors to ensure a return to classrooms across the country in the fall.

In Arizona, where the governor has indicated he'll give more guidance on school reopenings in the coming days, 87 healthcare professionals signed a letter urging the state leader to keep schools closed for the first quarter of the school year.

"We share a common concern: that the tremendous pressure to return to in-person schooling in August is ill-advised and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in our community," the letter said.

The decisions about a return to class come as new research reveals older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the virus within a household just as much as adults.

The researchers in South Korea also found that children ages 9 and younger transmitted the virus within their household at rates that were a lot lower.

"Although the detection rate for contacts of preschool-aged children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when the school closure ends, contributing to community transmission of Covid-19," the study said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered storms tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny with a low chance of a pop-up shower. High: 88°

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

Image

Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

Image

Fougerousse and Tucker at CSL All-Star Game

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New policies for COVID-19 as Vigo County sees its highest one week case increase

Image

ISSMA cancels live marching band events for 2020

Image

The Vigo County History Center is home to new exhibit based on railroads

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low: 71°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 162750

Reported Deaths: 7488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook986704776
Lake10818433
DuPage10196497
Kane8361289
Will7652333
Winnebago3342108
St. Clair2722150
McHenry2463107
Kankakee150466
Madison147871
Rock Island134430
Champaign120917
Unassigned1207193
Kendall112521
Peoria82431
DeKalb69923
Sangamon65633
Boone64921
Jackson40019
McLean38615
Randolph3637
Ogle3385
LaSalle32818
Stephenson2896
Macon27522
Clinton26816
Adams2521
Coles23517
Whiteside23316
Union23121
Tazewell2218
Grundy2145
Williamson2014
Monroe19213
Knox1900
Iroquois1815
Cass15210
Warren1520
Morgan1455
Henry1431
Jefferson13017
Vermilion1212
Lee1172
McDonough11515
Montgomery1062
Marion890
Pulaski870
Macoupin863
Douglas760
Franklin710
Perry671
Jo Daviess641
Woodford643
Livingston602
Christian554
Bureau532
Jersey521
Clark490
Jasper497
Saline450
Logan430
Effingham421
Johnson380
Cumberland361
Mason360
Fayette353
Menard340
Mercer340
Alexander320
Ford321
Washington310
Moultrie290
Shelby291
White280
Bond262
Piatt260
Wayne251
Crawford240
Carroll232
Lawrence230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Edgar210
De Witt200
Massac190
Fulton180
Gallatin150
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Richland100
Hamilton90
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Out of IL10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 56571

Reported Deaths: 2822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12750706
Lake6145254
Elkhart399964
Allen3136141
St. Joseph249173
Hamilton1933101
Cass16669
Hendricks1551103
Johnson1432118
Vanderburgh11146
Porter91038
Tippecanoe87510
Clark77344
Madison71464
LaPorte68828
Howard66659
Marshall65913
Kosciusko6578
Bartholomew63545
Noble55628
Boone53045
Delaware51252
Hancock50636
Jackson5023
LaGrange49810
Floyd47944
Shelby47425
Monroe47228
Dubois4267
Grant39327
Morgan36831
Warrick34329
Dearborn32325
Henry32218
Clinton3083
Montgomery30620
White30010
Vigo2949
Lawrence27726
Decatur26432
Harrison22922
Greene20733
Miami2072
Wayne1996
Scott1939
Putnam1908
Jennings18712
DeKalb1754
Daviess16617
Perry15912
Gibson1582
Jasper1572
Ripley1557
Steuben1523
Orange14624
Franklin1448
Starke1344
Wabash1283
Jefferson1242
Carroll1192
Fayette1167
Whitley1166
Huntington1092
Posey1020
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton891
Spencer891
Knox830
Randolph824
Washington781
Jay730
Clay715
Rush693
Pulaski681
Sullivan641
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Blackford452
Fountain432
Tipton432
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin340
Parke320
Ohio312
Vermillion200
Pike190
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193