Clear
BREAKING NEWS THPD asks residents to stay away from 16th and Liberty in Terre Haute due to a gas leak Full Story

New polls show Joe Biden is winning suburbanites by a historic margin

CNN's John King explains the latest US election polls that show former Vice President Joe Biden extending his lead over President Trump.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

The new ABC News/Washington Post poll is the latest to show former Vice President Joe Biden on a roll.

He leads President Donald Trump 55% to 40% among registered voters. (It's a slightly tighter 54% to 44% among likely voters). The poll comes on top of other surveys last week from Fox News, NBC News/Wall Street Journal and Quinnipiac University giving Biden anywhere from an 8 to 15 point advantage.

Biden's advantage in the polls is most evident in the suburbs, where he is earning a historic amount of support for a Democrat.

Biden is up by a 52% to 43% margin among suburban voters in the ABC News/Washington Post poll.

View 2020 presidential election polling

Other polls in the last month show Biden in as good or even better position among suburban voters. The latest Fox News poll has Biden with 49% to 38% lead. Quinnipiac University poll puts Biden ahead by a 56% to 34% margin with suburbanites. The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll has Biden beating Trump 60% to 35% among suburban voters.

Our early June CNN poll had Biden with a 14-point lead in the suburbs.

In the average of all the polls, Biden's ahead by more than 15 points with suburban voters. This is a historic margin, if it holds.

The fact that Biden is doing so well in the suburbs shouldn't be a surprise. The suburbs are a bellwether vote of sorts in our current political environment. That is, the suburban vote mirrors the national vote closer than the urban or rural vote.

Biden's lead in the suburbs is reflective of him doing significantly better than Hillary Clinton. Four years ago at this time, Trump was beating Clinton by a 45% to 35% margin in the ABC/Washington Post poll among suburban voters.

In other words, we're looking at nearly a 20-point improvement for Biden versus where Clinton was at this point in the 2016 campaign.

A look across the final polls and post-election polls from four years ago shows anything from a small Clinton advantage (e.g. 5 points in the final Fox News poll) to a small Trump advantage (e.g. 4 points in the exit poll).

If you were to go back over time, the exit poll data reveals that no Democrat has won the suburban vote by more than 5 points since at least 1972, when the first exit poll was taken in a presidential election.

(I should note that different pollsters define "suburb" differently. Some use a Zip Code definition and others just ask, for example. Still, by none of the commonly used definitions, has a Democrat done as well as Biden is currently doing in them since at least 1972.)

Winning Democratic candidates do tend to carry the suburbs, though none by as much as any of the polls currently have Biden ahead in them. Back in 2008 (the best year for Democrats this century), Obama won in the suburbs by 2 points in the exit polls. The final ABC News/Washington Post poll had him winning in the suburbs by 5 points.

Lyndon Johnson in 1964 was maybe the only Democrat in the last 70 years who probably won by double-digits in the suburbs. He won overall by 23 points that year. Although no exit poll data is available from that year, the American National Election Studies shows he did about 10 points worse in the suburbs than he did nationally.

The clear difference between the 1964 and 2020 elections is that Biden, at this point, is running ahead of his national numbers in the suburbs. Biden's lead overall in the polls with a suburban crosstab averages out to be about 13 points.

You can see this dynamic play out in a state like Pennsylvania. In the latest Monmouth University poll, Biden leads 53% to 40% overall among registered voters. He scores a 54% to 35% margin in the swing areas from the Philadelphia suburbs to northeast Pennsylvania. Clinton won those counties by a mere point four years ago, as she lost the state by 1 point.

Indeed, the suburbs have been a problem for Trump and the Republicans during the Trump presidency. It was the suburbs that delivered the Democrats their House majority in 2018. They picked up the vast majority of their net 40-seat gain in the suburbs.

Looking at the polling right now, it would seem the suburbs may be doing Republicans in again. Unless Trump turns it around in the suburbs, he could be heading towards being a one-term president.

This story has been updated with additional polling data.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Another hot and humid day with evening storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

Image

Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

Image

Fougerousse and Tucker at CSL All-Star Game

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New policies for COVID-19 as Vigo County sees its highest one week case increase

Image

ISSMA cancels live marching band events for 2020

Image

The Vigo County History Center is home to new exhibit based on railroads

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low: 71°

Image

'We thought that eerie feeling was going to go away,' Museums face grim future as COVID-19 continues

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 161785

Reported Deaths: 7483
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook982924774
Lake10767433
DuPage10107497
Kane8345289
Will7592331
Winnebago3318108
St. Clair2650149
McHenry2446107
Kankakee149966
Madison145771
Rock Island132130
Unassigned1209193
Champaign120317
Kendall111621
Peoria81331
DeKalb69123
Boone64721
Sangamon64233
Jackson38919
McLean38215
Randolph3597
Ogle3365
LaSalle31318
Stephenson2886
Macon27022
Clinton26716
Adams2441
Coles23117
Union22921
Whiteside22816
Tazewell2168
Grundy2105
Williamson1964
Monroe19013
Knox1870
Iroquois1805
Warren1520
Cass14610
Morgan1425
Henry1401
Jefferson12717
Vermilion1162
Lee1132
McDonough11215
Montgomery1042
Marion880
Pulaski880
Macoupin863
Douglas740
Franklin680
Perry671
Jo Daviess631
Woodford633
Livingston582
Christian554
Jersey511
Bureau502
Clark490
Jasper487
Logan410
Effingham401
Saline400
Cumberland361
Johnson360
Fayette343
Mason340
Menard340
Mercer330
Ford321
Alexander300
Moultrie300
Washington300
Shelby271
Piatt250
Bond242
Carroll242
White240
Crawford230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Wayne221
Edgar210
Lawrence210
De Witt200
Massac200
Fulton180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Gallatin120
Brown100
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Hamilton80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 55654

Reported Deaths: 2820
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12609706
Lake6083254
Elkhart392864
Allen3103141
St. Joseph243372
Hamilton1888101
Cass16639
Hendricks1539103
Johnson1418118
Vanderburgh10586
Porter90238
Tippecanoe85210
Clark75944
Madison70464
LaPorte68428
Howard65259
Marshall64513
Kosciusko6328
Bartholomew62845
Noble55128
Boone52045
Delaware50052
Jackson4993
Hancock49836
LaGrange49810
Shelby47425
Floyd46844
Monroe44628
Dubois4027
Grant38027
Morgan36531
Warrick31929
Henry31618
Dearborn31025
Montgomery30620
Clinton3013
White29510
Vigo2839
Lawrence27526
Decatur26132
Harrison22622
Greene20633
Miami2062
Wayne1946
Putnam1898
Jennings18512
Scott1839
DeKalb1744
Daviess16317
Jasper1582
Perry15812
Gibson1532
Ripley1517
Steuben1483
Orange14624
Franklin1388
Starke1304
Wabash1233
Jefferson1222
Carroll1192
Whitley1156
Fayette1147
Huntington1022
Newton10110
Posey910
Wells911
Fulton861
Spencer861
Randolph824
Knox800
Washington741
Jay720
Clay705
Pulaski671
Rush673
Sullivan641
Adams551
Owen551
Benton530
Brown531
Blackford442
Fountain432
Tipton382
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin300
Ohio301
Parke300
Vermillion200
Pike180
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193