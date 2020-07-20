Clear

China's ambassador to the US says America must make a 'fundamental choice'

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai tells Fareed what Trump's leadership has meant for U.S.-China relations.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 2:01 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: By Fareed Zakaria and Helen Regan, CNN

China's Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said America must make a "fundamental choice" about whether it can live peacefully with a "modernized, strong, prosperous" China.

Cui spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview on Saturday, after a dizzying few days in the souring relationship between the US and China.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the White House is reportedly considering banning members of the Chinese Communist Party from entering the US, and on Thursday the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused America of oppressing and bullying China.

In response to claims by some in the West that under President Xi Jinping, China has become more assertive, expansionist and repressive power, Cui said "people have to fully recognize the realities of today's world."

"We certainly have the legitimate right to build our country into a modernized, strong, prosperous country, like every other country in the world," the ambassador said.

"I think that the fundamental question for the United States is very simple," he said. "Is the United States ready or willing to live with another country with a very different culture, a very different political and economic system ... in peace and cooperate on so many and still growing global challenges?"

Hong Kong

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order revoking the US's special relationship with Hong Kong, on the grounds that a new security law imposed by Beijing means the city is no longer sufficiently autonomous from China to justify special treatment. The special status had previously exempted Hong Kong from certain tariffs, and bestowed other privileges.

Critics of the law say it undercuts political and legal freedoms that have existed in Hong Kong since Britain handed the former colony to China in 1997.

The law introduces four new crimes: secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with a foreign country, which carry maximum sentences of life in prison. It also puts foreign citizens who criticize the Chinese government anywhere in the world at risk of jail if they set foot in the city -- even if they are just transiting through its airport.

But Cui repeated what many mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said in recent weeks: that the law upholds the "one country, two systems" framework that governs Hong Kong, and will make the city "more stable."

"People could have a more predictable, safer environment to do their business in Hong Kong. That's the real purpose of this law," he said.

Xinjiang

On Monday, Beijing announced sanctions against US officials, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for measures announced by Washington last week over Beijing's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Washington's sanctions on Chinese officials include the freezing of their American assets and a block preventing US nationals from conducting business with them. Those sanctioned by the US also face visa restrictions, preventing them and their families from entering the US.

The US State Department estimates that since 2015 as many as 2 million Muslim-majority Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities have been imprisoned in enormous re-education camps in Xinjiang, as part of a region wide crackdown by Beijing. They are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and death."

Reports by the Associated Press and scholar Adrian Zenz for the Jamestown Foundation say that China is engaging in essentially forced population control, including sterilization and abortions, and analysts say China's actions in Xinjiang constitute the legal definition of genocide.

Cui denied that there have been any mechanisms such as sterilization or any attempts at forced population control of the Uyghurs.

"I don't know how absurd all these fabrications can go," Cui said, adding that people were basing their perceptions or judgment on reports of "questionable sources."

South China Sea

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America rejects most of China's claims over the South China Sea. Beijing considers almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea its sovereign territory and in recent years has built up military fortifications on several islands there.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a maritime dispute, concluding China has no legal basis to claim historic rights to the bulk of the sea.

Cui said China "will not participate in such a ruling" and it was "not based on very solid, legal ground."

"We have a very strong position on our sovereignty on the territorial claim in the region. And our claims have very strong historic and legal foundation. But still, we want to solve all the disputes with other countries, with other claimant countries through diplomatic negotiation," he said.

Cui blamed US intervention in the South China Sea for destabilizing the region.

"Without outside interference, the situation in the region was cooling down," Cui said. "But, unfortunately, countries like the US particularly, the United States, is trying very hard to intervene, to send their military, to strengthen their military presence in the region. The intensity and the frequency is so high."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community comes together for Parke County deputy

Image

Searching for answers after death of local dog

Image

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, warmer. High: 88°

Image

July 20th Rick's Rallies

Image

IHSA Fall Athletics

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Brazil minister walks 22-miles to raise money for clean water

Image

A clean car and helping a good cause, here's how you can do both this weekend

Image

West Terre Haute receives 12 new benches through donation

Image

State officials designate West Central Indiana region as Indiana's newest 21st-century talent region

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 163922

Reported Deaths: 7494
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook990524777
Lake10896433
DuPage10317498
Kane8406289
Will7687335
Winnebago3362108
St. Clair2767150
McHenry2480107
Madison153471
Kankakee151666
Rock Island134430
Champaign124917
Unassigned1213193
Kendall112621
Peoria83832
DeKalb71023
Sangamon67133
Boone65621
Jackson42019
McLean40415
Randolph3707
LaSalle34318
Ogle3395
Stephenson2896
Adams2851
Macon28222
Clinton27117
Coles24917
Union23721
Whiteside23416
Tazewell2268
Grundy2135
Williamson2134
Monroe19813
Knox1930
Iroquois1815
Cass15611
Warren1530
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13617
Vermilion1302
McDonough11815
Lee1172
Montgomery1062
Marion930
Macoupin893
Pulaski880
Douglas800
Franklin780
Perry681
Jo Daviess661
Woodford653
Livingston602
Saline560
Christian554
Jersey541
Bureau532
Logan510
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham421
Johnson420
Fayette383
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Mercer340
Ford331
Alexander320
White310
Moultrie300
Piatt300
Shelby291
Lawrence270
Wayne271
Crawford260
Bond251
Carroll232
Edgar230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Massac220
De Witt210
Gallatin210
Fulton200
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Hardin60
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57206

Reported Deaths: 2825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12843706
Lake6223254
Elkhart404664
Allen3168143
St. Joseph252474
Hamilton1953101
Cass16719
Hendricks1560103
Johnson1444118
Vanderburgh11536
Porter92138
Tippecanoe88610
Clark78244
Madison71564
LaPorte69528
Kosciusko6798
Howard67359
Marshall66313
Bartholomew63845
Noble56628
Boone53445
Delaware51352
Hancock51136
Jackson5063
LaGrange49910
Floyd49244
Monroe48428
Shelby47525
Dubois4357
Grant40327
Morgan36931
Warrick35229
Dearborn33425
Henry32318
Clinton3103
Montgomery30620
White30210
Vigo3019
Lawrence27826
Decatur26632
Harrison23322
Miami2092
Greene20733
Wayne2076
Scott1989
Putnam1948
Jennings18712
DeKalb1764
Daviess17317
Perry16012
Gibson1592
Jasper1592
Ripley1577
Steuben1543
Orange14924
Franklin1478
Starke1384
Wabash1293
Jefferson1252
Carroll1202
Fayette1197
Whitley1166
Posey1110
Huntington1102
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton911
Spencer911
Knox870
Randolph824
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski681
Sullivan651
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio322
Parke320
Pike200
Vermillion200
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193