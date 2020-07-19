Clear

Protesters asked to leave or risk arrest after Portland Police Association office is set ablaze

Demonstrators in Portland have been protesting racial inequality and police brutality for the past 50 nights, US Attorney Billy J. Williams said. Federal authorities have protected the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse and, at times, interaction between protesters and law enforcement has gotten violent.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, Konstantin Toropin, Josh Campbell and Alta Spells, CNN

Authorities asked protesters near the Portland Police Association office to leave Saturday night or risk arrest.

"This event has been declared a riot. Move to the east now. If you do not move to the east you will be subject to arrest or use of force to include crowd control munitions. Leave the area now," the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. It said protesters broke into the Portland Police Association office and set it on fire.

In a separate protest near the federal building downtown, protesters could be seen dismantling a heavy metal fence set up around the building earlier as a barricade.

Just hours earlier, police said the Federal Protective Service will not work in the Portland Police Bureau's incident command center after masked, camouflaged federal officers without identification badges arrested people protesting racial inequality in the city.

The Federal Protective Service will not use its command center starting Saturday night, according to Portland police.

During protests on Friday night, Portland officers and other law enforcement officers, including those from federal agencies, worked together to respond to disperse crowds, Portland police said in a statement. The federal officers worked under their own supervision and direction, according to the statement.

Seven people were arrested after protesters took a fence and barricaded the federal justice center, blocked streets, refused to disperse and threw projectiles at officers, police said.

The US Attorney for the Oregon District has asked for an investigation into the incident involving the federal authorities.

The request is aimed specifically at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel who have been captured on various videos arresting protesters and putting them in unmarked SUVs.

Ongoing protests in Portland

Demonstrators in Portland have been protesting racial inequality and police brutality for the past 50 nights, US Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a statement. Federal authorities have protected the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse and, at times, interaction between protesters and law enforcement has gotten violent. Last weekend, one protester was seriously injured after the man was shot in the head with impact munition.

Oregon's governor and Portland's mayor demanded the federal officers be withdrawn and a US senator joined them in condemning the arrests.

"Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters," tweeted US Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat representing Oregon.

Merkley also tweeted one video of such an arrest showing two masked, camouflaged individuals with generic "police" patches, detain a person dressed in a black outfit and place them in an unmarked van before driving away.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) admitted to being one of the agencies involved in arresting protesters.

"Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the last several weeks with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as, injure federal officers and agents," the agency said in a statement to CNN. "These criminal actions will not be tolerated."

The statement said CBP agents suspected the individual seen in the video Merkley re-tweeted of "assaults against federal agents or destruction of federal property," and that they moved the individual to a safer location for questioning after they saw "a large and violent mob move towards" them. CNN could not independently verify what happened before or after the video was recorded.

Portland mayor: 'Not the America we want'

CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted the agency will continue to arrest "violent criminals that are destroying federal property." He also said CBP personnel are clearly marked as federal officers and have unique identifiers.

"You will not see names on their uniforms b/c these same violent criminals use this information to target them & their families, putting both at risk. As Acting Commissioner, I will not let that happen!" Morgan tweeted.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded Friday that President Donald Trump send the federal agents home.

"This is not the America we want. This is not the Portland we want," Wheeler said at a news conference. "We're demanding that the President remove these additional troops that he sent to our city. It is not helping to contain or de-escalate the situation it's obviously having exactly the opposite impact.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who visited the city Thursday, defended the actions of his officers, saying in a tweet, "DHS officers were assaulted with lasers and frozen water bottles from violent criminals attempting to tear down federal property. 2 officers were injured."

"Our men and women in uniform are patriots," he said in another tweet that featured uniformed officers who looked to be similar to the ones shown in the video from earlier in the week.

In addition to US Attorney Williams' call for an investigation, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a complaint in federal court Friday against DHS. The suit asks a judge to declare the federal officers' actions unlawful, and for an injunction requiring federal officers to identify themselves and their agency before detaining anyone in Oregon, and prohibiting them from arresting anyone without probable cause or a warrant.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown described the arrests as "a blatant abuse of power by the federal government" in a tweet Thursday.

Brown tweeted she told Wolf "that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets."

"His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes," she tweeted. "He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm's way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Another hot and humid day with evening storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

Image

Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

Image

Fougerousse and Tucker at CSL All-Star Game

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New policies for COVID-19 as Vigo County sees its highest one week case increase

Image

ISSMA cancels live marching band events for 2020

Image

The Vigo County History Center is home to new exhibit based on railroads

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low: 71°

Image

'We thought that eerie feeling was going to go away,' Museums face grim future as COVID-19 continues

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 161785

Reported Deaths: 7483
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook982924774
Lake10767433
DuPage10107497
Kane8345289
Will7592331
Winnebago3318108
St. Clair2650149
McHenry2446107
Kankakee149966
Madison145771
Rock Island132130
Unassigned1209193
Champaign120317
Kendall111621
Peoria81331
DeKalb69123
Boone64721
Sangamon64233
Jackson38919
McLean38215
Randolph3597
Ogle3365
LaSalle31318
Stephenson2886
Macon27022
Clinton26716
Adams2441
Coles23117
Union22921
Whiteside22816
Tazewell2168
Grundy2105
Williamson1964
Monroe19013
Knox1870
Iroquois1805
Warren1520
Cass14610
Morgan1425
Henry1401
Jefferson12717
Vermilion1162
Lee1132
McDonough11215
Montgomery1042
Marion880
Pulaski880
Macoupin863
Douglas740
Franklin680
Perry671
Jo Daviess631
Woodford633
Livingston582
Christian554
Jersey511
Bureau502
Clark490
Jasper487
Logan410
Effingham401
Saline400
Cumberland361
Johnson360
Fayette343
Mason340
Menard340
Mercer330
Ford321
Alexander300
Moultrie300
Washington300
Shelby271
Piatt250
Bond242
Carroll242
White240
Crawford230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Wayne221
Edgar210
Lawrence210
De Witt200
Massac200
Fulton180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Gallatin120
Brown100
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Hamilton80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 55654

Reported Deaths: 2820
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12609706
Lake6083254
Elkhart392864
Allen3103141
St. Joseph243372
Hamilton1888101
Cass16639
Hendricks1539103
Johnson1418118
Vanderburgh10586
Porter90238
Tippecanoe85210
Clark75944
Madison70464
LaPorte68428
Howard65259
Marshall64513
Kosciusko6328
Bartholomew62845
Noble55128
Boone52045
Delaware50052
Jackson4993
Hancock49836
LaGrange49810
Shelby47425
Floyd46844
Monroe44628
Dubois4027
Grant38027
Morgan36531
Warrick31929
Henry31618
Dearborn31025
Montgomery30620
Clinton3013
White29510
Vigo2839
Lawrence27526
Decatur26132
Harrison22622
Greene20633
Miami2062
Wayne1946
Putnam1898
Jennings18512
Scott1839
DeKalb1744
Daviess16317
Jasper1582
Perry15812
Gibson1532
Ripley1517
Steuben1483
Orange14624
Franklin1388
Starke1304
Wabash1233
Jefferson1222
Carroll1192
Whitley1156
Fayette1147
Huntington1022
Newton10110
Posey910
Wells911
Fulton861
Spencer861
Randolph824
Knox800
Washington741
Jay720
Clay705
Pulaski671
Rush673
Sullivan641
Adams551
Owen551
Benton530
Brown531
Blackford442
Fountain432
Tipton382
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin300
Ohio301
Parke300
Vermillion200
Pike180
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193