Clear

Parents find themselves digging up new options on schooling just weeks ahead of academic year

Retail spaces, co-ops, outdoor learning: Parents are grappling with what to do with their kids this school season. Here are some alternatives they've come up with.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Instead of sending his children back to school this fall, Jared Rich wants to create a new kind of learning system.

He'd group his 3 and 4-year-old boys with several other students their age and, along with the other families' help, rent out a space -- perhaps a vacant Brooklyn storefront -- to transform it into a temporary classroom. They'd hire a teacher and maybe arrange for a nurse to come in several times a week to conduct Covid-19 tests and check for symptoms.

"Essentially, you're creating a small bubble for your children to be with other children so they can maintain social interaction with human beings while being educated," he said. "As a parent, (you) want to do the best for your kid and want them to live a semi- normal life, to develop semi-normally. In such crucial developmental years, it's hard, it's horrifying."

His idea, he says, may sound like a pipe dream, but so does allowing his children to return to a school setting any time soon.

It's a harsh reality that parents across the country have had to face in the past several weeks. With back-to-school season quickly approaching and many districts still weighing their options, families who don't want to send their children into school buildings have been forced to get creative to find schooling options that work for them.

Some parents are beginning to form groups in hopes of collectively hiring a teacher for home school. Other families have opted to create rotating virtual learning groups which will meet at a different student's home each day of the week. Other parents are recruiting neighborhood volunteers, like college students, to help supplement their children's virtual instruction with some time outside or activities. And other families are exploring more nature-based approaches, hoping to find ways to get their children off the screen.

"We need creative solutions for what we're going to be doing with our kids because it seems inevitable that the institutional learning and the big school buildings are not going to be able to function in the next couple of months," Rich says.

Parents feel 'backed into a corner'

As she watched new cases of the virus rise in Georgia and awaited a decision from her daughter's school district about its plan for the fall, Jenn Schestopol decided to create a Facebook group for several families in her area to come up with options other than returning children to school.

In three weeks, that group grew to more than 3,380 members.

"It's just beyond frustrating and I think that's what a lot of people in our group are starting to feel like," Schestopol, a single mom and teacher, said. "They are feeling backed into a corner."

Some of the options the group offers include virtual learning groups -- which families will take turns hosting as groups of students tune in to their online lessons together. Other parents, including Schestopol, are looking to boost their children's online lessons with after-school study groups with two or three other students from the area.

But many of the group's members don't want to opt for their county's virtual learning option, Schestopol says, which would keep students in front of a computer for several hours each day.

Other families simply can't, she says -- including those who don't have reliable internet connections, enough devices or who have children with disabilities. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, students with disabilities make up about 14% of US public school enrollment. And according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, Americans with disabilities reported being less comfortable using technology and in a separate survey, 23% said they never go online.

"We widen this gap between the haves and the have nots," Schestopol said. "The kids are going to have a different educational experience."

In Florida, Erin, who didn't want to share her last name for privacy concerns, has been raising her 8-year-old granddaughter, who she says was diagnosed as "learning disabled."

"As it was described to us 'her filing cabinet in her memory is dissorganized.' She struggles retaining information," the third-grader's grandmother says. " And she has some speech and language deficiencies."

To keep up with their granddaughter's virtual school in the fall, Erin, who works full-time from home, and her husband, who works overnight, have coordinated with their school's speech and language therapist and have already mapped out their days.

Breakfast comes before their granddaughter wakes up, and once the third grader's lessons begin in the morning, Erin will transfer her "office," she says, to the dining room, to work side by side with the student and help with her lessons. During her job's hour-long lunch break, they tackle the harder subjects and once her husband wakes up at noon, he picks up teaching duties. In the afternoon, they together opt for something fun: a walk, a swim or an art project.

"It's going to take a lot of time management and balance," she says. "There is constant guilt that we're not doing enough. I think we, as parents of disabled kids and kids without learning disabilities, really need to remember we're doing the best we can and that's all we can do."

Creating options for everyone

Schestopol and Jessica Bergeron, who helps moderate the Facebook group in Georgia, created a "massive spreadsheet" to track families in several areas looking to form student groups and pool money for an instructor.

The two sort the groups by area and grade levels and then help hunt for educators who have the necessary credentials to teach. Once families find each other, they pick it up from there, deciding on a house to host the lessons and sorting through the instructor options they have.

In other cases, parents who don't want to hire an instructor -- or perhaps can't afford one -- are scrambling to transform into educators themselves. Some parents working from home are organizing efforts to split teaching duties throughout the week as the student groups rotate households.

"My group is probably not going to get a teacher because, being totally honest, we can't afford that," Bergeron says. "I don't have private school money and that's one reason why my kids don't go to private school."

Bergeron is exploring a co-op homeschooling option for her son who is in fourth grade. She would have to un-enroll him from the public school he currently attends and says she's offered to teach one day a week and bring together a curriculum while other parents in her group would pick up teaching during other days of the week.

It hasn't been an easy task to keep up with parents' searches, the women say, but it's something the Facebook group's families need.

"I just feel so much anxiety from people and I just want to help them have answers to something, especially people who have kids with special needs or they don't know how to get a device or they need help finding other families," Bergeron says. "I just want to help with that piece. So they have answers to something."

'Trying to lower the goal posts'

In Silver Spring, Maryland, Rosemary Murrain recalls the difficult first days of school shutdowns months ago. Murrain and her husband worked full-time from home while they attempted to help their three children -- ages 5, 7 and 9 -- transition to virtual instruction.

But making it work proved impossible. The children all had to be logged on to Zoom meetings at the same time each morning, as the two parents clocked into work. And without much experience on computers prior to the spring, the students struggled to operate laptops on their own, she says.

"At the end of the second week we just said, 'forget it, it's not worth it.' And stopped," she said. "It wasn't really a tough decision because we just couldn't do it. We had to work. That was clear. And they didn't like the online program and in order for them to do it, we would have to sit next to them ... and help them do it."

Their school district has announced it'll be starting off the new year 100% online, she says. Murrain and her husband are brainstorming ways to create an easier schedule for their children and for the both of them, where they could trade off responsibilities and keep their children occupied.

They've opted for a more holistic approach this year. While they say they'll likely still tune in to their school's virtual instruction, the Murrains will likely supplement it with more reading, math, art and outdoor activities as well as "outdoor writing lessons" that a friend has offered to conduct for their family.

"I won't feel so much pressure to do what the school's offering as I did at the beginning of the lockdown, which just made me upset and feel like a failure," she said. "But to really think more about who my kids are, what they need and what we can provide. That's kind of my, sort of our goalposts. And then think about the basic skills that we can try to promote."

"We send our kids to public school and so we have not budgeted for hundreds and hundreds of dollars of private tutoring, nor could we do that," she said."I'm just trying to kind of lower the goalposts to something that's reasonable."

Interest in other ways of learning skyrockets

As parents look for more flexible options, interest in homeschooling "literally exploded" across the country in the past few weeks, says J. Allen Weston, the executive director of the National Home School Association.

"We've had to expand our inbox three times, thinking each time that well, 'we can't possibly go past that capacity,'" he said. "We've never seen anything like it."

The surge in interest, he says, has been a pleasant surprise.

"We thought it was going to take years to get to this point where people were really going to wake up and see the benefits of the home schooling," he says. "And now all of a sudden they're thrust into it. Unfortunately, a lot of people feel like they're doing homeschooling because they're schooling at home and that's not homeschooling at all."

The difference, Weston says, is the flexibility. The organization helps families pick from dozens of different curricula to match their needs, some of which are faith-based, while others include more activities and others focus on textbook material. The students aren't forced onto a screen for hours each day, and instead, spend more time pursuing the subjects that interest them, Weston added.

And similar to what parents in Schestopol's group are forming, he says the association has also set up "pods," to help families who live near one another form groups and take turns hosting children in their home.

In Florida, Ayana Verdi, a mother of two, says she's also tracked a surge in interest from parents in her nature-based approach to education.

The Verdi EcoSchool, which brands itself as an urban farm school, prides itself in pushing students to explore academic concepts in settings other than the classroom, through activities like gardening and cooking. Courses in the program include learning how to make a budget, coming up with business plans and learning about clean eating.

"What I would suggest is banding together with a like-minded group of families and beginning a co-op, especially in early childhood co-ops are common. We see them a lot, especially in the Northeast, where parents felt that there was an experience that they could create that is not currently offered by the traditional or conventional educational system and have struck out on a path to start it on their own," Verdi said.

"For those parents who maybe don't have access to a co-op or a group of parents willing to start a co-op ... there are lots and lots and lots of organizations online who are willing to teach you what you need to know."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Another hot and humid day with evening storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

Image

Annual Drug-Take Back Day held to help fight drug abuse

Image

Fougerousse and Tucker at CSL All-Star Game

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New policies for COVID-19 as Vigo County sees its highest one week case increase

Image

ISSMA cancels live marching band events for 2020

Image

The Vigo County History Center is home to new exhibit based on railroads

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low: 71°

Image

'We thought that eerie feeling was going to go away,' Museums face grim future as COVID-19 continues

Image

Sullivan has lost its recycling program, here's why and here's how the city's residents can stay gre

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 161785

Reported Deaths: 7483
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook982924774
Lake10767433
DuPage10107497
Kane8345289
Will7592331
Winnebago3318108
St. Clair2650149
McHenry2446107
Kankakee149966
Madison145771
Rock Island132130
Unassigned1209193
Champaign120317
Kendall111621
Peoria81331
DeKalb69123
Boone64721
Sangamon64233
Jackson38919
McLean38215
Randolph3597
Ogle3365
LaSalle31318
Stephenson2886
Macon27022
Clinton26716
Adams2441
Coles23117
Union22921
Whiteside22816
Tazewell2168
Grundy2105
Williamson1964
Monroe19013
Knox1870
Iroquois1805
Warren1520
Cass14610
Morgan1425
Henry1401
Jefferson12717
Vermilion1162
Lee1132
McDonough11215
Montgomery1042
Marion880
Pulaski880
Macoupin863
Douglas740
Franklin680
Perry671
Jo Daviess631
Woodford633
Livingston582
Christian554
Jersey511
Bureau502
Clark490
Jasper487
Logan410
Effingham401
Saline400
Cumberland361
Johnson360
Fayette343
Mason340
Menard340
Mercer330
Ford321
Alexander300
Moultrie300
Washington300
Shelby271
Piatt250
Bond242
Carroll242
White240
Crawford230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Wayne221
Edgar210
Lawrence210
De Witt200
Massac200
Fulton180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Gallatin120
Brown100
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Hamilton80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 55654

Reported Deaths: 2820
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12609706
Lake6083254
Elkhart392864
Allen3103141
St. Joseph243372
Hamilton1888101
Cass16639
Hendricks1539103
Johnson1418118
Vanderburgh10586
Porter90238
Tippecanoe85210
Clark75944
Madison70464
LaPorte68428
Howard65259
Marshall64513
Kosciusko6328
Bartholomew62845
Noble55128
Boone52045
Delaware50052
Jackson4993
Hancock49836
LaGrange49810
Shelby47425
Floyd46844
Monroe44628
Dubois4027
Grant38027
Morgan36531
Warrick31929
Henry31618
Dearborn31025
Montgomery30620
Clinton3013
White29510
Vigo2839
Lawrence27526
Decatur26132
Harrison22622
Greene20633
Miami2062
Wayne1946
Putnam1898
Jennings18512
Scott1839
DeKalb1744
Daviess16317
Jasper1582
Perry15812
Gibson1532
Ripley1517
Steuben1483
Orange14624
Franklin1388
Starke1304
Wabash1233
Jefferson1222
Carroll1192
Whitley1156
Fayette1147
Huntington1022
Newton10110
Posey910
Wells911
Fulton861
Spencer861
Randolph824
Knox800
Washington741
Jay720
Clay705
Pulaski671
Rush673
Sullivan641
Adams551
Owen551
Benton530
Brown531
Blackford442
Fountain432
Tipton382
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin300
Ohio301
Parke300
Vermillion200
Pike180
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193