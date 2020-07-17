Clear

'30 Rock' reunites for a 'one-time special' that's really just an infomercial

Cast members of the beloved NBC sitcom "30 Rock" got back together for a remotely filmed comedy special.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

The cast of "30 Rock" got back together on Thursday night, but unlike some of the higher-minded reunions mounted during the coronavirus pandemic, the stunt had an overt commercial motivation to it -- serving as an infomercial for all things NBC and its new streaming service, Peacock.

Yes, the whole cast appeared -- under the guise of being recruited to do a reboot of the show within the show. But the content basically felt like the kind of promotional video that actors would be enlisted to shoot for an upfront sales presentation for advertisers, which is precisely what this was, just on a national platform.

It was occasionally funny -- especially the outtakes at the end, for those who stuck around -- sporadically clever and more than anything, really strange.

Original network content is more scarce these days, so some viewers might be grateful just to see stars of a once-beloved show reunited. Still, a lot of those who have never sat through a network sales pitch at Rockefeller Center might have felt a trifle mystified by the relentless shilling, and the awkward transitions from the fresh material shot to the extended promotional packages.

That advertising pushed all things owned by Comcast, including its various cable and broadcast networks and Universal theme parks. All told, it was a far cry from the earlier "Parks and Recreation" special that NBC aired earlier in the pandemic, which raised money for a charitable cause.

The ostensible plot involved former page Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), now the head of the network, floating the prospect of a "TGS" revival. McBrayer played himself and his assistant in a dual role -- among the clever visual flourishes, including the use of green screens to augment the wackiness around Tracy Morgan's character.

The set-up created an excuse for the customary flurry of Zoom calls, involving Liz (Tina Fey), Jack (Alec Baldwin) and Jenna (Jane Krakowski) along with the rest of the gang.

There were also cameos by a variety of NBC/Comcast stars, including Khloe Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Mandy Moore, Gwen Stefani and Al Roker.

Notably, not all NBC affiliates were on board with the decision, with Vulture reporting that several opted not to air a telecast that they saw as a threat to their business -- encouraging people to watch a streaming service, at the risk of further cannibalizing the audience for traditional TV.

The program will air again on NBCUniversal cable networks and online, but rest assured, nobody deprived the opportunity to watch missed much.

As if anticipating the confusion, NBC put out a statement from sales chief Linda Yaccarino stressing that this was an unusual year, saying, "When future advertising history books are written, they'll show that today was the day that NBCUniversal changed the Upfront forever."

Like everything else associated with "30 Rock: A One-Time Special," that's clearly overselling things.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Hot Days & Warm Nights
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joining forces to help the community

Image

Clinton fire station expected to be completed on time

Image

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center needs your help as they host summer camp

Image

Local musicians to hold concert to benefit Catholic Charities

Image

Vigo County government buildings will remain closed to the public

Image

Vincennes University makes changes on campus to keep students safe when returning to campus

Image

'He needed to take his last breath, he took my daughter’s last breath...'

Image

Stuff the Bus goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic, here's how you can donate from home

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Joining forces to help the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 157825

Reported Deaths: 7427
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook966624745
Lake10561429
DuPage9867492
Kane8218286
Will7436328
Winnebago3215106
St. Clair2436145
McHenry2347103
Kankakee145466
Madison131071
Rock Island125230
Unassigned1172201
Champaign108917
Kendall108621
Peoria73630
DeKalb66522
Boone64121
Sangamon58733
Jackson36619
McLean34015
Randolph3377
Ogle3254
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28617
Macon25922
Clinton25617
Whiteside22415
Union21519
Coles20917
Adams2081
Grundy2025
Tazewell1968
Iroquois1795
Knox1760
Williamson1734
Monroe17113
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1354
Henry1251
Jefferson12317
Lee1102
McDonough11015
Vermilion962
Montgomery902
Pulaski860
Marion810
Macoupin753
Perry631
Douglas620
Livingston582
Jo Daviess571
Woodford552
Franklin540
Christian534
Jersey481
Jasper477
Clark450
Bureau442
Ford421
Effingham351
Menard330
Cumberland310
Johnson290
Mason290
Mercer290
Fayette283
Moultrie280
Washington280
Logan270
Alexander260
Shelby231
Wabash230
Bond211
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Crawford200
Edgar200
Saline200
Wayne191
De Witt180
Fulton180
Massac170
White170
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene120
Brown100
Richland100
Clay80
Gallatin80
Henderson80
Pike80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Calhoun20
Hardin20
Pope20
Out of IL10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 53370

Reported Deaths: 2785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12276699
Lake5831252
Elkhart379462
Allen3013136
St. Joseph229470
Hamilton1800101
Cass16559
Hendricks1496102
Johnson1379118
Vanderburgh9056
Porter87338
Tippecanoe80210
Clark73644
Madison69364
LaPorte64828
Howard62158
Bartholomew61245
Marshall60112
Kosciusko5984
Noble53028
Boone50144
LaGrange49110
Delaware48752
Jackson4853
Hancock47636
Shelby46425
Floyd43544
Monroe38528
Dubois3657
Grant34726
Morgan34731
Henry30718
Montgomery29920
Clinton2953
Dearborn28924
Warrick28529
White28310
Vigo2658
Decatur25732
Lawrence25425
Harrison22122
Greene20033
Miami2002
Jennings18112
Putnam1798
DeKalb1714
Scott1679
Wayne1676
Perry16411
Daviess15517
Jasper1422
Steuben1413
Orange14023
Gibson1382
Ripley1377
Franklin1328
Wabash1233
Starke1183
Carroll1152
Whitley1116
Fayette1097
Newton10110
Jefferson982
Huntington942
Wells851
Fulton811
Randolph814
Knox770
Posey750
Jay720
Washington701
Clay675
Pulaski661
Rush653
Spencer641
Sullivan581
Owen541
Adams521
Benton510
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Crawford350
Tipton351
Switzerland310
Martin280
Parke280
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Union170
Pike160
Warren161
Unassigned0193