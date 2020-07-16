Clear

Georgia Gov. Kemp shows that he doesn't care about Black people

Article Image

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he was absolutely furious when he heard that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) banned cities in Georgia from mandating masks in public.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Dorothy Brown

Early this month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Twitter that she and members of her family had tested positive for Covid-19. She has also, as it happens, repeatedly tried to get a mask requirement enacted to protect her city's residents. She can't because Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has thwarted her at every turn.

Bottoms, a Democrat, tried again last week when she signed an executive order requiring that masks be worn in public, only to have Kemp reject that again yesterday. He signed an order that said cities like Atlanta can't require that masks be worn. Why? He called it a "bridge too far"-- whatever that means -- and says the mandate is unenforceable, though he has encouraged people to wear a mask and worn one himself. ("We don't need a mandate for people to do the right thing," Kemp said earlier this month.)

On Thursday, Kemp filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bottoms to get the Fulton County Superior Court to declare she cannot enforce her face mask requirement.

Kemp ought to listen to Black women and men, and in this particular instance the Black woman Covid-19 victim who happens to be the mayor of Atlanta.

While we all face risks from Covid-19, the risk Black Americans face is even higher.

According to the US Census Bureau, Atlanta is almost 52% Black and 40% White. A study conducted this spring by a team of epidemiologists and clinicians at four universities showed that Black Americans may be dying from coronavirus at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group.

While Black Americans represent 13% of Americans, counties with higher Black populations account for more than half of all Covid-19 cases and nearly 60% of deaths, the study found. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Americans in Atlanta are more likely to be hospitalized than White Americans as a result of Covid-19.

Why? One reason is that being Black in America means you have to navigate systemic racism wherever you are -- and this exacts a toll, including on health.

Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals described this racism in an opinion Wednesday (a "suspicionless seizure" case of a Black man in Virginia—unrelated to Covid, but apt to this discussion). We live in a society, he said "where some are considered dangerous even when they are in their living rooms eating ice cream, asleep in their beds, playing in the park, standing in the pulpit of their church, birdwatching, exercising in public, or walking home from a trip to the store to purchase a bag of Skittles."

This reality for Black people in America leads to high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and a range of underlying conditions that makes them more susceptible to Covid-19.

And research shows, according to just one of many studies on the topic, "that racial disparities in health tend to be more pronounced at the upper ends of the socioeconomic spectrum. Despite having access to above average social and economic resources...."

Racism always finds a way.

President Donald Trump endorsed Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.

Kemp, as Secretary of State, effectively disenfranchised tens of thousands of Black voters. As CNN reported last December, in October 2018 "then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp -- then the Republican nominee for Georgia governor -- enforced a policy of "exact match." Under the policy, the most minor discrepancy, like a typo or missing letter, between a voter's registration and their drivers license, Social Security or state ID cards was flagged, leading to more than 53,000 voter applications being put on hold. The majority, seven out of 10, belonged to African-Amercans."

For this reason, many have called into question the legitimacy of his "victory" over Stacey Abrams, a Black woman, in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Indeed, there is much to question about his concern for the Black and brown citizens of his state, which has seen more than 100,000 reported cases. As Abrams put it on MSNBC this week: "More than 3,000 Georgians have perished, disproportionately Black and brown Georgians. And he continues to fiddle while Rome burns."

Governor Kemp has been so reckless in his non-approach to the coronavirus crisis that even President Trump criticized him back in April for opening up the state too soon. And now Georgia cases are spiking. July 1 saw a record-breaking surge. The spike includes young adults.

How do you know you're on the wrong side of Covid-19? When even this President wouldn't stand with your decisions.

It turns out dumb and evil make a killer combination.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Hot Days & Warm Nights
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joining forces to help the community

Image

Clinton fire station expected to be completed on time

Image

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center needs your help as they host summer camp

Image

Local musicians to hold concert to benefit Catholic Charities

Image

Vigo County government buildings will remain closed to the public

Image

Vincennes University makes changes on campus to keep students safe when returning to campus

Image

'He needed to take his last breath, he took my daughter’s last breath...'

Image

Stuff the Bus goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic, here's how you can donate from home

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Joining forces to help the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 157825

Reported Deaths: 7427
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook966624745
Lake10561429
DuPage9867492
Kane8218286
Will7436328
Winnebago3215106
St. Clair2436145
McHenry2347103
Kankakee145466
Madison131071
Rock Island125230
Unassigned1172201
Champaign108917
Kendall108621
Peoria73630
DeKalb66522
Boone64121
Sangamon58733
Jackson36619
McLean34015
Randolph3377
Ogle3254
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28617
Macon25922
Clinton25617
Whiteside22415
Union21519
Coles20917
Adams2081
Grundy2025
Tazewell1968
Iroquois1795
Knox1760
Williamson1734
Monroe17113
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1354
Henry1251
Jefferson12317
Lee1102
McDonough11015
Vermilion962
Montgomery902
Pulaski860
Marion810
Macoupin753
Perry631
Douglas620
Livingston582
Jo Daviess571
Woodford552
Franklin540
Christian534
Jersey481
Jasper477
Clark450
Bureau442
Ford421
Effingham351
Menard330
Cumberland310
Johnson290
Mason290
Mercer290
Fayette283
Moultrie280
Washington280
Logan270
Alexander260
Shelby231
Wabash230
Bond211
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Crawford200
Edgar200
Saline200
Wayne191
De Witt180
Fulton180
Massac170
White170
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene120
Brown100
Richland100
Clay80
Gallatin80
Henderson80
Pike80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Calhoun20
Hardin20
Pope20
Out of IL10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 53370

Reported Deaths: 2785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12276699
Lake5831252
Elkhart379462
Allen3013136
St. Joseph229470
Hamilton1800101
Cass16559
Hendricks1496102
Johnson1379118
Vanderburgh9056
Porter87338
Tippecanoe80210
Clark73644
Madison69364
LaPorte64828
Howard62158
Bartholomew61245
Marshall60112
Kosciusko5984
Noble53028
Boone50144
LaGrange49110
Delaware48752
Jackson4853
Hancock47636
Shelby46425
Floyd43544
Monroe38528
Dubois3657
Grant34726
Morgan34731
Henry30718
Montgomery29920
Clinton2953
Dearborn28924
Warrick28529
White28310
Vigo2658
Decatur25732
Lawrence25425
Harrison22122
Greene20033
Miami2002
Jennings18112
Putnam1798
DeKalb1714
Scott1679
Wayne1676
Perry16411
Daviess15517
Jasper1422
Steuben1413
Orange14023
Gibson1382
Ripley1377
Franklin1328
Wabash1233
Starke1183
Carroll1152
Whitley1116
Fayette1097
Newton10110
Jefferson982
Huntington942
Wells851
Fulton811
Randolph814
Knox770
Posey750
Jay720
Washington701
Clay675
Pulaski661
Rush653
Spencer641
Sullivan581
Owen541
Adams521
Benton510
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Crawford350
Tipton351
Switzerland310
Martin280
Parke280
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Union170
Pike160
Warren161
Unassigned0193