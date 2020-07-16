Clear
BREAKING NEWS US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arizona and Texas counties hit hard by coronavirus bring in refrigerated trucks as morgues fill up

As masks become ubiquitous amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers are rushing to meet demand. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, CNN

With skyrocketing coronavirus hospitalizations in several states, hard-hit counties in Arizona and Texas are preparing for the worst by bringing in refrigerated trucks as morgues fill up.

The US coronavirus outbreak hit nearly 3.5 million total infections Thursday morning and more than 137,000 reported deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Thirty-nine states reported an increase in the number of new cases from the week before. California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have become the states to watch as surging coronavirus cases lead to a shortage of hospital beds.

In Arizona's Maricopa County, which has the most Covid-19 cases in the state, the medical examiner's office has ordered four portable coolers with additional ones expected in the coming days, said Fields Moseley, the county spokesman. The medical examiner's office morgue had a total of 156 deceased people -- with a surge capacity of just over 200, Moseley said Wednesday.

It is unclear how many of the deaths are related to the coronavirus -- the county has said fatalities go up in the summer due to the heat.

Two counties in Texas -- Cameron and Hidalgo -- are sharing a large refrigerated trailer to store bodies of coronavirus patients because of a lack of space at the morgues.

San Antonio officials have also said they're requesting refrigerated trucks.

"I'm pleading with everybody in our neck of the woods, help us do your part, people's lives are at stake -- not just the people getting sick, but doctors, nurses working to the bone, EMS personnel, transporting people," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. told CNN affiliate KVEO.

Officials look for options as hospitals fill up

As infections go up, officials nationwide are rushing to issue restrictions all over again.

Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's emergency coronavirus restrictions and said while people are "strongly encouraged" to wear face coverings -- they're not required. The order, which expires July 31, limits public gatherings to 50 people and mandates social distancing.

But his order also prevents local governments from implementing stricter rules than the state's -- including requiring face masks.

The state reported 417 additional hospitalizations, nearly double Tuesday's total, and is turning the Georgia World Congress Center, a large convention venue in downtown Atlanta, into a potential overflow hospital.

California, the country's most populous state, set two more records Wednesday with highs for hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions. The state announced 11,126 new cases, with a total of 6,786 Covid-19 positive hospital patients and 1,907 patients in the ICU. And in Los Angeles County, the public health director warned another stay-at-home order is likely.

"We can't take anything off the table -- there's absolutely no certainty of what exactly is going to happen next," Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

California met its goal to have 10,000 contact tracers statewide by July 1, but Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said it's not enough to handle the onslaught of coronavirus cases.

"We did not build the first contact tracing program on this level of transmission," Ghaly said.

Florida reported 301,810 positive cases statewide Wednesday with 19,334 people hospitalized. More than 50 hospitals have reached ICU capacity and show zero beds available, according to according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). Eight of those hospitals are in Miami-Dade County.

In South Texas, hospitals in Laredo are full and the federal government is converting a hotel into a health care facility.

Arizona health officials announced they're bringing nearly 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses from out of state to help.

"Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arizona have increased with hospitals reporting nearly 3,500 inpatients and more than 900 patients in their intensive care units," the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a statement.

Public health experts say the end of the pandemic remains out of sight, and several states took steps to mandate the wearing of masks.

Alabama and Montana have said they are now required in public. In Montana, face coverings are mandatory in certain indoor group settings where more than 50 people gather and social distancing is not possible. More than 30 states now have mandates on face coverings in public.

And in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he's tested positive for Covid-19 the same day the state reported a record high number of new cases.

There were 22,813 total cases in the state, up 1,075 from Tuesday, health officials said. At least 561 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Despite his diagnosis, Stitt said he opposes a statewide face mask law, partly because it would be difficult to enforce, according to the Oklahoman newspaper.

On Thursday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a city mask ordinance while wearing a mask himself, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"We do this at the request of our hospitals, our doctors and nurses, our school leaders, and so many more who want to protect the ability of local health care systems to serve Tulsans in need," Bynum said.

Governor touts questionable research

With his state hit hard by a huge surge in coronavirus cases, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded positive results from antibody testing, calling it a "good sign." But scientists disagree.

Antibody tests determine whether a person had Covid-19 in the past, after the infection's cleared. "That creates resistance in terms of the ability for the disease to spread," DeSantis said at a news conference.

However, researchers including the World Health Organization have repeatedly said there's no evidence to show that prior infection and developing antibodies make someone immune to future infection.

Last week, a Spanish government study suggested that coronavirus antibodies wane after a few weeks.

Higher death toll expected

Thousands more Americans will die from the virus before a vaccine is developed, an influential model says.

The model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is projecting 224,000 people will die from the virus by November 1 -- an increase of almost 16,000 from the week before.

That jump is due to skyrocketing cases around the country, particularly in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, said Dr. Chris Murray, chair of the IHME.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Heat and Humidity Return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

Image

Local musicians to hold concert to benefit Catholic Charities

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Perhaps a stray storm. High: 90°

Image

Indiana BMV to resume driving exams

Image

Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on photographers

Image

Overnight: Thunderstorms possible, warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous canceled for 2020

Image

Explanation on court rulings with federal executions

Image

Judge halts federal execution and orders further evaluation of mental competency claims

Image

Convention center project still on track in Terre Haute, Larry Bird Museum discussed

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 157825

Reported Deaths: 7427
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook966624745
Lake10561429
DuPage9867492
Kane8218286
Will7436328
Winnebago3215106
St. Clair2436145
McHenry2347103
Kankakee145466
Madison131071
Rock Island125230
Unassigned1172201
Champaign108917
Kendall108621
Peoria73630
DeKalb66522
Boone64121
Sangamon58733
Jackson36619
McLean34015
Randolph3377
Ogle3254
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28617
Macon25922
Clinton25617
Whiteside22415
Union21519
Coles20917
Adams2081
Grundy2025
Tazewell1968
Iroquois1795
Knox1760
Williamson1734
Monroe17113
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1354
Henry1251
Jefferson12317
Lee1102
McDonough11015
Vermilion962
Montgomery902
Pulaski860
Marion810
Macoupin753
Perry631
Douglas620
Livingston582
Jo Daviess571
Woodford552
Franklin540
Christian534
Jersey481
Jasper477
Clark450
Bureau442
Ford421
Effingham351
Menard330
Cumberland310
Johnson290
Mason290
Mercer290
Fayette283
Moultrie280
Washington280
Logan270
Alexander260
Shelby231
Wabash230
Bond211
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Crawford200
Edgar200
Saline200
Wayne191
De Witt180
Fulton180
Massac170
White170
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene120
Brown100
Richland100
Clay80
Gallatin80
Henderson80
Pike80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Calhoun20
Hardin20
Pope20
Out of IL10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 53370

Reported Deaths: 2785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12276699
Lake5831252
Elkhart379462
Allen3013136
St. Joseph229470
Hamilton1800101
Cass16559
Hendricks1496102
Johnson1379118
Vanderburgh9056
Porter87338
Tippecanoe80210
Clark73644
Madison69364
LaPorte64828
Howard62158
Bartholomew61245
Marshall60112
Kosciusko5984
Noble53028
Boone50144
LaGrange49110
Delaware48752
Jackson4853
Hancock47636
Shelby46425
Floyd43544
Monroe38528
Dubois3657
Grant34726
Morgan34731
Henry30718
Montgomery29920
Clinton2953
Dearborn28924
Warrick28529
White28310
Vigo2658
Decatur25732
Lawrence25425
Harrison22122
Greene20033
Miami2002
Jennings18112
Putnam1798
DeKalb1714
Scott1679
Wayne1676
Perry16411
Daviess15517
Jasper1422
Steuben1413
Orange14023
Gibson1382
Ripley1377
Franklin1328
Wabash1233
Starke1183
Carroll1152
Whitley1116
Fayette1097
Newton10110
Jefferson982
Huntington942
Wells851
Fulton811
Randolph814
Knox770
Posey750
Jay720
Washington701
Clay675
Pulaski661
Rush653
Spencer641
Sullivan581
Owen541
Adams521
Benton510
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Crawford350
Tipton351
Switzerland310
Martin280
Parke280
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Union170
Pike160
Warren161
Unassigned0193