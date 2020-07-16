Clear

As Trump refuses to lead, America tries to save itself

CNN's Bakari Sellers discusses the disparity between President Donald Trump's talking points and what is happening in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 4:11 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 4:11 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump isn't leading America much as its pandemic worsens. But that's not stopping Walmart -- along with Kroger, Kohl's, and city and state leaders and officials -- from making the tough decisions that the President has shirked.

Given Trump's approach, if the country is to exit the building disaster without many more thousands dead, it will fall to governors, mayors, college presidents and school principals, teachers and grocery store managers to execute plans balancing public health with the need for life to go on.

There were growing indications Wednesday that such centers of authority across the country are no longer waiting for cues from an indifferent President whose aggressive opening strategy has been discredited by a tsunami of infections and whose poll numbers are crashing as a result.

The latest Quinnipiac University survey shows Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 15 points, a deficit that might help explain the bizarre series of attacks the President leveled at his rival during Tuesday's news conference and the shake-up in his campaign leadership on Wednesday led by his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

More school districts -- in Houston and San Francisco, for example -- are defying the President's demand for all kids to go back to class in the fall.

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order to delay opening schools until after Labor Day. Alabama, perhaps the most pro-Trump state in the nation, introduced mask-wearing requirements for public places on Wednesday. Montana issued its own recommendation on masks. Massive retail chains Walmart, Kohl's and Kroger will require shoppers to wear masks in the coming days, confirming an emerging national consensus that face coverings -- far from being an infringement of freedom -- could be a lifesaver.

One of the NFL's most storied franchises, the Green Bay Packers, will play the preseason without fans. Even Trump's frequent protector, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, broke with the President's magical thinking as he stumped through his increasingly afflicted home state of Kentucky. McConnell said that while "there were some that hoped" the coronavirus will go away, it isn't.

After five months, more than 137,000 US deaths and some 3.5 million infections, the country is at another turning point in the most severe national challenge since World War II. More and more states and local leaders, after seeing the result of premature openings that ignored scientific advice, appear to be moving toward the painful steps needed to get the virus under control.

Those jurisdictions that did succeed in getting the pandemic under control -- such as metropolitan areas around Washington, DC -- are now beginning to face yet another test: enforcing social distancing and mask wearing as cases tick up after slow openings.

Fauci vs. Navarro

The White House response to all this is to deny that it's happening, to politicize grave choices about vital questions of how and when to reopen schools, and to create complete distractions, like Trump's meandering mess of a news conference on Tuesday.

And it starts at the top. The President, who has always been in denial about the pandemic, has laid out no plan for school openings, has failed to set up the national testing and tracing network that could keep the virus under control and is doing nothing to stop the effort inside the White House to discredit the government's top infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

After he was eviscerated in a USA Today op-ed by Peter Navarro -- a trade adviser who has no medical expertise, Fauci told The Atlantic, "I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it's only reflecting negatively on them."

Fauci also appeared at a White House coronavirus task force meeting Wednesday, pictures of which were tweeted by Vice President Mike Pence in a bid to smooth over the flap.

But the President left the White House before the meeting started and headed for Atlanta, flouting mask-wearing protocols on the airport tarmac and holding an event on a topic that had nothing to do with the crisis: transportation infrastructure. It wouldn't be unusual for a President to visit Atlanta during a national medical emergency, given that the city hosts the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Trump gave the agency a wide berth.

Meanwhile, Trump joined his daughter Ivanka in yet another diversionary controversy, flacking for Goya, a major Hispanic-owned business facing a consumer backlash after its CEO appeared at the White House last week and lavished praise on the President. Their marketing pitch, which saw Trump pose behind a range of Goya products at the revered Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, probably broke executive branch ethics rules.

But more than anything, it came across as crass and inappropriate a day after 900 more Americans died from Covid and as Wednesday's inexorable toll mounted.

Trump's decision to ignore the deepening calamity is doing him no good politically -- raising what seems to be a point obvious to everyone but the President that his prospects for November's election are unlikely to improve when the Covid-19 emergency becomes more dire by the day.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed only 36% of registered voters approving of how Trump is handling his job. A Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey had Biden up 11 points and the President's approval rating down at 37%.

US lags behind other nations in suppressing the virus

There is no secret as to what works. Stay-at-home and shutdown orders, combined with social distancing and increasing use of masks, have been shown to peg back the virus in US states such as New York and foreign nations such as Italy, France and South Korea. Other governments, in Hong Kong and Australia, for instance, have taken strenuous steps to tackle new hot spots when they emerge, unlike the US President, who is still pushing for new openings as the disaster worsens.

If the current situation -- an average of 60,000 new infections a day, a rising death toll and increased hospitalizations across the country -- is not daunting enough, things could soon get much worse. Talk of a second spike in the virus in the fall has given way to a realization that America is still in a first wave likely to crash into a resurgence of the virus and flu season when people go back inside as the weather cools.

Fauci said on Wednesday that America opened and he saw "pictures and photos and films of people at bars with no masks, congregating in crowds," and "the inevitable happened."

"Now we're hanging around 60,000. That's untenable. We've got to turn that around, and that's really the issue we've got to address right now," he told The Atlantic.

A closely watched model also warned Wednesday that a total of 224,000 Americans could be dead from the virus by November 1.

Dr. Chris Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said a rise of 14,000 from last week's projection could be put down to fast-rising cases countrywide.

"That increase in our forecasts is being driven by the big upsurge in, you know, the ones we know about in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California," Murray told CNN's Don Lemon. "There's a longer list of states where deaths are going up, as well as hospitalizations. So that includes Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana BMV to resume driving exams

Image

Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on photographers

Image

Overnight: Thunderstorms possible, warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous canceled for 2020

Image

Explanation on court rulings with federal executions

Image

Judge halts federal execution and orders further evaluation of mental competency claims

Image

Convention center project still on track in Terre Haute, Larry Bird Museum discussed

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, afternoon rain. High: 93

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 156638

Reported Deaths: 7419
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook961864741
Lake10464429
DuPage9810491
Kane8151285
Will7382326
Winnebago3202106
St. Clair2386145
McHenry2309103
Kankakee144366
Madison128571
Rock Island123230
Unassigned1174201
Kendall106821
Champaign105717
Peoria71030
DeKalb65722
Boone64021
Sangamon55333
Jackson35919
McLean33415
Randolph3277
Ogle3194
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28017
Macon25422
Clinton25216
Whiteside22015
Union21419
Adams2041
Coles20217
Grundy1965
Tazewell1918
Iroquois1765
Knox1750
Monroe17013
Williamson1644
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1344
Henry1221
Jefferson11717
Lee1092
McDonough10815
Vermilion902
Montgomery892
Pulaski850
Marion790
Macoupin723
Douglas610
Perry611
Jo Daviess551
Livingston552
Woodford532
Christian524
Franklin500
Jasper477
Jersey451
Bureau432
Ford421
Clark410
Effingham341
Menard320
Cumberland300
Mercer290
Johnson280
Mason280
Fayette263
Alexander250
Moultrie250
Washington250
Logan240
Edgar230
Wabash230
Bond222
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Shelby211
Wayne211
Crawford200
De Witt180
Fulton170
Saline170
Massac160
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene110
Brown100
White100
Richland90
Clay80
Henderson80
Pike80
Gallatin70
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 52685

Reported Deaths: 2775
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12192697
Lake5764251
Elkhart372061
Allen2988135
St. Joseph223570
Hamilton1779101
Cass16519
Hendricks1482100
Johnson1366118
Porter86738
Vanderburgh8586
Tippecanoe79510
Clark72844
Madison68564
LaPorte63928
Howard61758
Bartholomew60945
Kosciusko5874
Marshall57412
Noble52628
Boone49744
LaGrange49110
Delaware48452
Jackson4813
Hancock47236
Shelby46225
Floyd42544
Monroe37528
Dubois3447
Morgan34431
Grant33426
Henry30618
Montgomery29720
Clinton2913
White28110
Warrick27929
Dearborn27723
Vigo2638
Decatur25732
Lawrence25325
Harrison22022
Greene20032
Miami1972
Jennings18012
Putnam1758
DeKalb1714
Scott1669
Wayne1656
Perry16010
Daviess15117
Jasper1422
Orange14023
Steuben1403
Ripley1357
Gibson1332
Franklin1288
Wabash1203
Carroll1142
Starke1103
Fayette1087
Whitley1086
Newton10110
Huntington932
Jefferson932
Wells841
Randolph814
Fulton791
Knox730
Jay720
Posey680
Washington681
Pulaski661
Clay655
Rush633
Spencer621
Owen541
Sullivan541
Benton510
Adams491
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Tipton361
Crawford350
Switzerland320
Parke280
Martin260
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Warren161
Pike150
Union150
Unassigned0193