Clear

Nick Cannon let go by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with actor and TV host Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic comments on his "Cannon's Class" podcast.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with Nick Cannon after he recently made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

The actor and TV host was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the "Cannon's Class" podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the "true Hebrews" and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that it was severing its ties with Cannon.

On Wednesday a spokesman for the corporation released a statement to CNN saying the company "condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement read.

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds," the statement concluded.

In 1989 Griff was briefly kicked out of the rap group Public Enemy after he made anti-Semitic comments, but later rejoined the group as its ''supreme allied chief of community relations" according to a New York Times article from that year.

During his appearance on Cannon's podcast, Griff doubled down on his past comments and said he was "hated now because I told the truth."

Cannon said that Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"The Masked Singer" host also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because, Cannon said, Black people are the "true Hebrews."

"It's never hate speech. You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

On Monday Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions."

"I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric," he wrote. "We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."

He added that he is "an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly."

"In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another & embrace uncomfortable conversations it's the only way we ALL get better," he wrote. "I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative. "

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Cannon for several years.

It is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, on which Cannon appeared as an actor starting in the 1990s and where he later served as an executive.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, where Cannon's comedy sketch series "Wild 'N Out" has been popular since its debut in 2005 and recently expanded to its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday Cannon shared a lengthy post titled "Truth and Reconciliation" on his official Facebook page in which he demanded full ownership of his "Wild 'N Out" brand and said ViacomCBS was "now on the wrong side of history."

"I don't blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure," Cannon wrote.

"Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize."

He also specifically apologized to the Jewish community.

"I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

CNN has reached out to reps for Cannon and ViacomCBS for additional comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot Weather with Evening Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, afternoon rain. High: 93

Image

Vigo County School plan for in-person learning

Image

WVFCA Hopes to prove football can be played

Image

WVFCA Recap

Image

Work continues on transitional home

Image

Trick Shots for Charity teams up with local musician to help area veterans

Image

North Daviess welcomes new superintendent

Image

Vigo County students to receive Chromebooks for the next school year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 156638

Reported Deaths: 7419
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook961864741
Lake10464429
DuPage9810491
Kane8151285
Will7382326
Winnebago3202106
St. Clair2386145
McHenry2309103
Kankakee144366
Madison128571
Rock Island123230
Unassigned1174201
Kendall106821
Champaign105717
Peoria71030
DeKalb65722
Boone64021
Sangamon55333
Jackson35919
McLean33415
Randolph3277
Ogle3194
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28017
Macon25422
Clinton25216
Whiteside22015
Union21419
Adams2041
Coles20217
Grundy1965
Tazewell1918
Iroquois1765
Knox1750
Monroe17013
Williamson1644
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1344
Henry1221
Jefferson11717
Lee1092
McDonough10815
Vermilion902
Montgomery892
Pulaski850
Marion790
Macoupin723
Douglas610
Perry611
Jo Daviess551
Livingston552
Woodford532
Christian524
Franklin500
Jasper477
Jersey451
Bureau432
Ford421
Clark410
Effingham341
Menard320
Cumberland300
Mercer290
Johnson280
Mason280
Fayette263
Alexander250
Moultrie250
Washington250
Logan240
Edgar230
Wabash230
Bond222
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Shelby211
Wayne211
Crawford200
De Witt180
Fulton170
Saline170
Massac160
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene110
Brown100
White100
Richland90
Clay80
Henderson80
Pike80
Gallatin70
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 52685

Reported Deaths: 2775
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12192697
Lake5764251
Elkhart372061
Allen2988135
St. Joseph223570
Hamilton1779101
Cass16519
Hendricks1482100
Johnson1366118
Porter86738
Vanderburgh8586
Tippecanoe79510
Clark72844
Madison68564
LaPorte63928
Howard61758
Bartholomew60945
Kosciusko5874
Marshall57412
Noble52628
Boone49744
LaGrange49110
Delaware48452
Jackson4813
Hancock47236
Shelby46225
Floyd42544
Monroe37528
Dubois3447
Morgan34431
Grant33426
Henry30618
Montgomery29720
Clinton2913
White28110
Warrick27929
Dearborn27723
Vigo2638
Decatur25732
Lawrence25325
Harrison22022
Greene20032
Miami1972
Jennings18012
Putnam1758
DeKalb1714
Scott1669
Wayne1656
Perry16010
Daviess15117
Jasper1422
Orange14023
Steuben1403
Ripley1357
Gibson1332
Franklin1288
Wabash1203
Carroll1142
Starke1103
Fayette1087
Whitley1086
Newton10110
Huntington932
Jefferson932
Wells841
Randolph814
Fulton791
Knox730
Jay720
Posey680
Washington681
Pulaski661
Clay655
Rush633
Spencer621
Owen541
Sullivan541
Benton510
Adams491
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Tipton361
Crawford350
Switzerland320
Parke280
Martin260
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Warren161
Pike150
Union150
Unassigned0193