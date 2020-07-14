The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Lilian Abbo, an infectious disease expert at the Jackson Health System says Miami is the new coronavirus epicenter. Florida reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day -- 15,300 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 7:20 PM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN