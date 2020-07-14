The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Not Available
Dr. Lilian Abbo, an infectious disease expert at the Jackson Health System says Miami is the new coronavirus epicenter. Florida reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day -- 15,300 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 7:20 PM
