The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the biotechnology company Moderna, in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, that has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 5:50 PM
