Clear
BREAKING NEWS First federal execution in 17 years takes place in Terre Haute Full Story

A New Hampshire radio station cuts ties with conservative host after she filmed herself yelling at landscapers for speaking Spanish

Dianna Ploss, who had a show on WSMN in New Hampshire, livestreamed the racist incident on Facebook.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A New Hampshire radio station cut ties with a conservative host after she filmed herself verbally attacking landscapers who were speaking Spanish.

Dianna Ploss, who hosted the Dianna Ploss Show on WSMN 1590, livestreamed a video of herself on Facebook as she confronted a group of workers and asked if any were undocumented immigrants.

"It's America. You should be speaking English," she says in the video while recording the workers on the job. "Is anybody here illegal? Are these guys illegal?"

Later in the video when a man who witnessed her rant questioned why she was "harassing" the workers, Ploss turns to the camera, and says, "He's a Black man and he's going to protect the brown man from this White woman whose practicing White privilege because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work in Spanish."

The video has since been removed, but clips of it have resurfaced elsewhere on the internet.

WSMN 1590, based in Nashua, said on Sunday that Ploss is "no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC."

"We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred," the radio station said in a statement. "We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas."

Ploss could not be reached for comment.

In a live stream on her Facebook page on Monday evening, she said she's not going to "back down," "give in" or "give up" after being fired for her comments.

"You have not silenced Dianna Ploss, I am not going away," she said, while standing in front of a cutout of President Donald Trump and a poster that read "MA 4 TRUMP 2020."

She said she "had to hire security" because she has been threatened via text, voicemail and email, by people across the US. She called her critics "cowards," "fake Republicans" and "leftists."

Her Facebook live stream comes after more than 10,800 people had signed a petition demanding Ploss to be removed from WSMN's radio lineup.

She also defended her comments in posts on Facebook Saturday where she wrote: "So, if you want people in America to speak English, that makes you a 'racist'" and said she was not "backing down."

The landscaping company that employs the workers who were harassed by Ploss issued a statement thanking their team and the "concerned citizen who handled this challenging situation with the utmost of class and professionalism."

"I want to express my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming and most meaningful support that you have provided our company regarding the unfortunate incident that took place in our great city last week," Tom Morin, the owner of Morin's Landscaping, Inc., said in the statement.

"The numerous phone calls, social posts, emails, voice messages and overall kind words are extremely encouraging and heartfelt. I believe that we can all take immense pride in how quickly the community rallied to demonstrate that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First federal execution in 17 years takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Supreme Court clears way for federal executions in Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 90

Image

WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Construction project to close Vigo County road for about a month

Image

Good Samaritan offers new service to help keep family members updated

Image

Monday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 63

Image

Jasper County sees first legal hemp production

Image

Protesting against federal executions

Image

Vigo County School Corporation releases its proposed COVID-19 back to school plan

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 155931

Reported Deaths: 7394
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook958844729
Lake10422428
DuPage9794487
Kane8137281
Will7340326
Winnebago3191106
St. Clair2347144
McHenry2285102
Kankakee143966
Madison125870
Rock Island121730
Unassigned1184201
Kendall107123
Champaign104117
Peoria68730
DeKalb65020
Boone63921
Sangamon54733
Jackson35719
McLean32615
Randolph3197
Ogle3164
Stephenson2866
LaSalle27017
Macon25322
Clinton24616
Whiteside21815
Union21219
Coles19917
Grundy1965
Adams1891
Tazewell1788
Iroquois1765
Knox1710
Monroe16513
Williamson1624
Warren1500
Cass1409
Morgan1344
Henry1201
Jefferson11517
Lee1072
McDonough10715
Vermilion892
Pulaski850
Montgomery802
Marion790
Macoupin703
Douglas610
Perry611
Jo Daviess561
Livingston552
Woodford542
Christian534
Jasper477
Franklin460
Jersey441
Ford421
Clark400
Bureau382
Menard330
Effingham321
Cumberland300
Mercer290
Johnson280
Alexander250
Fayette253
Mason250
Washington250
Moultrie240
Wabash230
Bond222
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Shelby211
Crawford200
Edgar200
Logan200
Wayne191
De Witt180
Saline170
Fulton160
Massac160
Schuyler130
Lawrence120
Marshall120
Greene110
Brown100
White100
Richland90
Clay80
Henderson80
Pike80
Gallatin70
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 52037

Reported Deaths: 2762
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12111693
Lake5677249
Elkhart366260
Allen2971134
St. Joseph221169
Hamilton1735101
Cass16489
Hendricks1470100
Johnson1351118
Porter84938
Vanderburgh8016
Tippecanoe7859
Clark71944
Madison68164
LaPorte62928
Howard61058
Bartholomew60545
Kosciusko5844
Marshall57011
Noble52428
Boone49244
LaGrange48710
Delaware48152
Jackson4793
Hancock47436
Shelby46025
Floyd41844
Monroe36128
Morgan34431
Grant32226
Dubois3196
Henry30318
Montgomery29720
Clinton2903
White27810
Dearborn27123
Warrick26829
Vigo2618
Decatur25732
Lawrence25325
Harrison21822
Greene19932
Miami1942
Jennings17912
Putnam1748
DeKalb1694
Scott1659
Wayne1596
Daviess15117
Perry15110
Steuben1402
Orange13823
Jasper1362
Ripley1357
Franklin1288
Gibson1282
Wabash1193
Carroll1142
Starke1093
Fayette1087
Whitley1086
Newton10110
Huntington942
Jefferson872
Wells831
Randolph804
Fulton761
Jay720
Knox710
Washington681
Pulaski661
Clay645
Posey640
Rush623
Spencer591
Owen531
Benton510
Sullivan511
Adams491
Brown441
Blackford402
Fountain362
Crawford330
Tipton331
Switzerland320
Parke280
Martin260
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Warren151
Union140
Pike120
Unassigned0193