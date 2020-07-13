Clear

5 things to know for July 13: Coronavirus, schools, Hong Kong, economy, election 2020

Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said in a post on Instagram Sunday. She was 57 years old.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Walt Disney World reopened this weekend. Want to know how it went? CNN Travel was there.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after days of disastrous news regarding the resurgent spread of coronavirus. Over the weekend, a White House official told CNN that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things." President Trump and Fauci are not on speaking terms, so this latest move isn't exactly a surprise. However, it can't hide the ominous reality of the pandemic: Virus hot spots like Florida are reporting record numbers of cases and worryingly high rates of positive test results. In areas where the virus is most prominent, hospitals are running out of remdesivir, the drug showed to reduce the seriousness of Covid-19. Cases are spiking around the world as well, in places like Japan and India. Several Bollywood stars have tested positive for the virus, setting India's film industry on edge.

2. Schools

Should children go back to school this fall? If so, how? What's the risk? What's the plan? These are the unanswered questions parents, administrators and local leaders have as uncertainty continues to loom over the coming school year. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos did little to clear things up when she refused to say whether schools should follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening. In a CNN interview, she called the guidelines "flexible" and said "little flare-ups or hotspots" would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. DeVos, President Trump and other White House figures have aggressively pushed for children to return to school in person in the fall, even though there aren't clear plans for things like, say, testing or teacher safety. Some schools are instead planning on a hybrid model, where students will attend in-person classes a few days a week.

3. Hong Kong

Around 600,000 Hong Kong citizens braved scorching conditions, a new wave of coronavirus infections and government warnings they could be breaking the law to cast their ballots in the primary election for the city's democratic opposition over the weekend. The opposition camp is hoping to seize a historic majority in the parliament. It's been less than two weeks since China implemented that restrictive new national security law in the autonomous city, and the government has already hinted that it may use the law to bar potentially dozens of opposition candidates from the general election. However, this weekend's massive voter turnout has inspired cautious optimism. Poland also voted this weekend in their presidential election. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda has declared victory in the contest, but his challenger Rafal Trzaskowski has refused to concede, saying the race is still too close to call.

4. Economy

You thought the economy was already bad? Brace yourself. Major companies are getting ready to release their second quarter earnings, and the numbers are predicted to be even worse. Analysts predict that earnings for the S&P 500 plummeted nearly 45% in the quarter, which would be the biggest drop since a 69% plunge during the depths of the Great Recession in the fourth quarter of 2008. Investors are hoping for a robust recovery early next year. There is fresh economic danger for low income Americans, as well. Many states implemented freezes on utility shutoffs when pandemic restrictions were at their peak. Even though the pandemic is still raging, those moratoriums are being lifted, which could leave countless low-income and unemployed households without power, water and other necessities.

5. Election 2020

Texas? A swing state?! That's what a new election poll suggests. President Trump is neck-and-neck with Vice President Joe Biden in three key states he won in 2016, according to a set of CBS News/YouGov polls. In Texas, Trump leads Biden 46% to 45% -- a slim margin that makes the historically red state an election toss-up. (A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won Texas since 1976.) The other danger zones for Trump: Arizona, where he and Biden are tied, and Florida, where his prevalence has dropped to 48% opposite Biden's 42%. The new poll isn't an outlier, either. There have been eight polls released publicly since the beginning of June. The overarching conclusion is that Biden and Trump are basically tied, and previously untouchable states are now fertile ground.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Actress Kelly Preston has died after battling breast cancer

The 57-year-old was married to John Travolta.

Turkey is converting the famous Hagia Sophia back into a mosque

The iconic structure had been serving as a museum since 1934.

USC will remove their John Wayne exhibit after the actor's racist comments in an interview surfaced online

They're not the only ones making moves to answer to the comments, which were published in Playboy in 1971.

Trump proposed selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the New York Times reports

Don't worry, the idea wasn't seriously considered after the President raised it.

HAPPENING LATER

The Skins are actually doing it

The Washington Redskins will reportedly announce today that they are changing their name after decades of controversy. No word on the new name, which won't be rolled out until a later date (given trademark issues and all).

TODAY'S NUMBER

17

That's how long it's been since the last federal execution. That will change today after the execution of federal prisoner Daniel Lewis Lee, pending an appeal to the US Supreme Court. His execution in Indiana was temporarily put on hold last week after the family of his victims filed a lawsuit asking for a delay due to the pandemic -- and their fear of becoming exposed while witnessing the execution.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We need people to understand why they are doing it and we need people to understand how they benefit from it. ... US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said any mask mandate, whether on the state or federal level, would have to be rolled out with education initiatives. Not only would additional information help people be more secure with the requirement, he said, it would also boost compliance."

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said any mask mandate, whether on the state or federal level, would have to be rolled out with education initiatives. Not only would additional information help people be more secure with the requirement, he said, it would also boost compliance.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Happy Monday, here's a cat video

Sometimes you just feel like a cat trying to walk over egg cartons, ya know? (Click here to view.)

Correction: An earlier version of the newsletter gave the incorrect location for Daniel Lewis Lee's scheduled execution. It is Indiana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Low chance of storms tonight with clearing conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with average temperatures. High: 86°

Image

Federal Executions Resuming

Image

TH Women's City Golf Championship

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ryan Lieberman

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

WVFCA Friday Night Lights

Image

Tim Hayes

Image

Keeping your house cooler without running the A.C. all day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 155048

Reported Deaths: 7388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook955574725
Lake10378428
DuPage9719486
Kane8107281
Will7278326
Winnebago3169106
St. Clair2304144
McHenry2266102
Kankakee143166
Madison119870
Rock Island119430
Unassigned1185201
Kendall106323
Champaign104017
Peoria66630
DeKalb64220
Boone63721
Sangamon53133
Jackson35619
McLean32215
Randolph3157
Ogle3144
Stephenson2856
LaSalle25917
Macon25322
Clinton24616
Union21219
Whiteside21215
Grundy1945
Coles19117
Iroquois1755
Tazewell1758
Knox1700
Adams1691
Williamson1614
Monroe15913
Warren1490
Cass1409
Morgan1344
Henry1161
Jefferson11417
McDonough10815
Lee1072
Vermilion892
Pulaski840
Marion770
Montgomery741
Macoupin693
Douglas610
Perry611
Jo Daviess551
Livingston552
Christian514
Woodford482
Jasper477
Franklin460
Jersey431
Ford421
Clark410
Bureau372
Menard320
Effingham311
Cumberland290
Mercer290
Johnson260
Alexander250
Washington250
Fayette243
Mason240
Moultrie240
Wabash230
Bond222
Carroll212
Hancock211
Logan210
Piatt210
Crawford200
Shelby201
Edgar190
Wayne191
De Witt180
Saline170
Fulton160
Massac160
Schuyler130
Lawrence120
Marshall120
Brown100
White100
Greene90
Richland90
Henderson80
Hamilton70
Pike70
Gallatin60
Stark60
Clay50
Edwards50
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 51612

Reported Deaths: 2760
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12074693
Lake5650249
Elkhart361860
Allen2952134
St. Joseph214869
Hamilton1708101
Cass16459
Hendricks1466100
Johnson1345118
Porter84038
Tippecanoe7799
Vanderburgh7686
Clark71144
Madison67864
LaPorte62328
Howard60758
Bartholomew60145
Kosciusko5824
Marshall5579
Noble52028
Boone49144
LaGrange48610
Jackson4783
Delaware47552
Hancock46836
Shelby45925
Floyd41444
Monroe34828
Morgan34531
Grant32226
Dubois3096
Montgomery29820
Henry29618
Clinton2903
White27610
Dearborn26523
Warrick26129
Vigo2588
Decatur25632
Lawrence25225
Harrison21822
Greene19632
Miami1942
Jennings17912
Putnam1738
DeKalb1694
Scott1659
Wayne1586
Daviess15117
Perry14910
Steuben1382
Orange13723
Jasper1362
Ripley1347
Franklin1288
Gibson1242
Wabash1163
Carroll1142
Starke1083
Whitley1076
Fayette1067
Newton10110
Huntington942
Jefferson872
Wells821
Randolph804
Fulton731
Jay720
Knox710
Washington681
Pulaski661
Clay645
Rush623
Posey610
Spencer571
Owen521
Benton510
Sullivan501
Adams491
Brown431
Blackford402
Fountain362
Crawford330
Switzerland320
Tipton321
Parke270
Martin260
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Warren151
Union140
Pike120
Unassigned0193