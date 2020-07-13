Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
In an interview with CBS News, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that if a "critical mass" of people wore masks and practiced social distancing, the rise in coronavirus cases could begin to trend downward in "two to three weeks."
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 1:30 AM
