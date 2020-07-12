Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Christian Kabasele says racism online 'is worse' than incidents in stadium

From monkey chants, to bananas being thrown at him, Watford defender Christian Kabasele reflects on frequently being racially abused in Bulgaria when he played there in the 2011-2012 season

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church, Darren Lewis and Zayn Nabbi, CNN

It was a moment that shocked European football. Christian Kabasele, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scored for Genk against Standard Liege in October 2015 and celebrated with a monkey imitation.

His celebration was in protest of the monkey chants he'd been subjected to by some Kortrijk fans in September 2015 in another Belgium Pro League game.

The Belgium Pro League did not immediately respond to CNN Sport's request for comment, though the Royal Belgium Football Association pointed to projects that it has introduced to combat racism earlier this year.

However, Kabasele, who now plays for Watford in the English Premier League, says the racist abuse he's received over social media is often worse than when he's been targeted in the stadium.

READ: Why English football can't afford another 'lost generation' of Black coaches

'It's quite crazy'

The 29-year-old has been a strong voice in the fight against racism given his experiences during his professional career.

Kabasele says he's received numerous abusive posts on his personal social media accounts and the Watford player urged platforms to do more in tackling the issue.

"When you're in the stadium, the fact that you are surrounded by other people, you just disconnect your brain and you do something stupid," Kabaselse told CNN Sport back in March, before the interruption of the Premier League season -- due to the Covid-19 pandemic -- as he reflected on some fans' racist behaviour.

"But when you write something on Instagram, or on Twitter, you have time to think about what you are doing and it's worse than something happening in a stadium.

"It's quite incredible that somebody can think about doing this. Like this player did this so I will go on my phone and send him bananas or a monkey emoji. It's quite crazy."

Kabasele, who has played twice for Belgium's national team, has reported such posts in the past, but says he has been disappointed by the lack of action from different platforms -- such as Instagram -- on occasion.

Following the 2015 incident in Belgium, Kabasele posted a picture of himself with a monkey. He asked in his post if he "looked like a monkey."

Kabasele told CNN that Instagram deleted his post, saying the footballer had broken their rules. He also said that he'd been targeted multiple times on the social media account, adding that when he reported the racist posts he was told the platform didn't see it as offensive.

"Racism is not tolerated on Instagram," said Facebook, which owns Instagram, in a statement sent to CNN Sport. "When we find content that breaks our guidelines we will remove it and we will ban those who repeatedly break the rules.

"We invest heavily in new technologies to protect our community and we recently introduced a new safety feature that allows public figures to prevent unwanted contact and control who messages them on Instagram.

Instagram did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment as to why it removed Kabasele's post. Twitter had not replied to CNN at the time of publication.

Kabasele says whilst education is key to tackling racism, he wants social media companies to do more in holding people responsible for what they post.

READ: Cricket star's anger over racist Indian nickname

Confronted by fan

In addition to comments online, Kabasele provided in graphic detail the racism he has suffered as a player.

Having started his professional career in Belgium, the defender moved to Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad in 2011 where he says he experienced racism on multiple occasions.

He said almost every away game was marred by "monkey" chants or bananas thrown onto the pitch.

On one occasion, while waiting for the team bus to depart, he says a fan confronted him and called him a "f**king N-word" before walking off with his friends.

The Bulgarian Football Union did not immediately respond to CNN Sport's request for comment, but a Ludogorets Razgrad spokesman said: "It's very strange for me to read this. Because it's not true. We are a very tolerant nation."

Kabasele was in his early 20s when he went to play in Bulgaria, but found the experience extremely unsettling. Looking back, he wouldn't again play in Bulgaria given what he went through as a young player there.

"When you see this kind of thing, you understand that people are really closed and they don't want to be open to someone different, somebody from another culture, another country," said Kabasele.

"If now you tell me you can go there and work in this kind of country, I will probably say no because I don't want to live this again."

READ: How the scourge of racism continues to tarnish English football

In 2019, Bulgaria was punished with a one-time stadium ban by UEFA for the racist behavior of its fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

As well as the monkey chanting, some Bulgarian spectators made Nazi salutes during the game in October 2019.

The president of Bulgaria's football association Borislav Mihaylov stepped down following the game after pressure from the country's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Kabasele has continued to report the abuse he's received during his playing career but tries to keep such experiences away from his family, including young children, in order to protect them.

However, since moving to England, he's been surprised by the number of racist incidents and says it's an unfortunate trend in Europe at the moment, which he says is fueled by populist politics.

"No I'm not a monkey," Kabasele wrote on Instagram in early June. "No I'm not more stupid than you. Most black people don't finish in jail or become criminals. No i didn't come to your country to steal your jobs, foods, houses etc. I'm a human being just like you. The blood in my body has the same color as yours. "

Since his interview with CNN Sport, Kabasele has publicly backed the Black Lives Matter movement which has gained momentum over recent weeks.

"Don't let anyone close the door of your dreams just because you're black," added Kabasele in that Instagram post in early June. "Don't let anyone silence you and more important keep reporting any racist abuse if you are victim or witness. You are not alone!! Together we will fight to give the same chance to every single human being to succeed in life no matter his skin color.

"It's time to speak up no matter your ethnicity."

Wilfried Zaha

Earlier on Sunday, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha revealed he had been the target of racial abuse, this time ahead of his side's game in the Premier League against Aston Villa

The Palace and Ivory Coast star wrote on Twitter, "Woke up to this today," then showed what he had been sent by a user who appeared to be a Villa fan.

"You better not score tomorrow you black c**t. Or I'll come to your house dressed as a ghost," the person wrote.

There was an accompanying image of the Ku Klux Klan and a cereal box named, "c**n flakes."

READ: Premier League star Zaha racially abused on social media

West Midlands Police later announced on Sunday that they have arrested a 12-year-old boy from Solihull after investigating racist messages that were sent to Zaha.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Low chance of storms tonight with clearing conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ryan Lieberman

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

WVFCA Friday Night Lights

Image

Tim Hayes

Image

Keeping your house cooler without running the A.C. all day

Image

Several local groups partner to help you learn new job skills

Image

Duke Energy says scammers have a new tactic to steal your information, and it involves refund checks

Image

Richland County sees an increase in young people contracting COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 154094

Reported Deaths: 7369
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook951384711
Lake10318428
DuPage9641485
Kane8078281
Will7223325
Winnebago3156105
St. Clair2265144
McHenry2248102
Kankakee141466
Unassigned1180201
Rock Island116930
Madison116770
Kendall104823
Champaign103817
Peoria64430
DeKalb63720
Boone63521
Sangamon51933
Jackson35119
McLean31515
Randolph3107
Ogle2964
Stephenson2836
LaSalle25417
Macon25022
Clinton24717
Whiteside20915
Union20519
Grundy1935
Coles19017
Iroquois1755
Tazewell1728
Knox1680
Adams1671
Monroe15513
Williamson1554
Warren1490
Cass1388
Morgan1343
Jefferson11417
Henry1111
McDonough10615
Lee1052
Vermilion892
Pulaski840
Marion770
Montgomery731
Macoupin673
Douglas610
Perry611
Jo Daviess541
Livingston542
Christian504
Jasper477
Woodford462
Franklin450
Ford421
Clark400
Jersey401
Bureau372
Menard310
Effingham301
Cumberland290
Mercer290
Johnson270
Washington250
Alexander240
Fayette243
Mason240
Moultrie240
Wabash230
Piatt210
Bond201
Carroll202
Crawford200
Hancock201
Logan200
Shelby201
Edgar190
De Witt180
Wayne181
Fulton160
Massac160
Saline160
Schuyler130
Lawrence120
Marshall120
Brown100
White100
Richland90
Greene80
Henderson80
Hamilton70
Gallatin60
Pike60
Stark60
Clay50
Edwards50
Hardin20
Calhoun10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 51079

Reported Deaths: 2756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12019693
Lake5588248
Elkhart353959
Allen2939134
St. Joseph210669
Hamilton1691101
Cass16449
Hendricks1454100
Johnson1340118
Porter82638
Tippecanoe7709
Vanderburgh7276
Clark69544
Madison67464
LaPorte61628
Howard59858
Bartholomew59745
Kosciusko5754
Marshall5449
Noble51328
LaGrange4849
Boone48244
Jackson4783
Delaware47152
Hancock46736
Shelby45425
Floyd40644
Morgan34231
Monroe34028
Grant31826
Dubois3046
Henry30018
Montgomery29720
Clinton2903
White27410
Dearborn25823
Decatur25632
Lawrence25225
Vigo2528
Warrick25029
Harrison21722
Greene19432
Miami1932
Jennings17912
Putnam1738
DeKalb1694
Scott1649
Wayne1546
Daviess15017
Perry14710
Orange13723
Steuben1362
Jasper1352
Ripley1307
Franklin1278
Gibson1202
Wabash1162
Carroll1142
Fayette1067
Whitley1066
Starke1043
Newton10010
Huntington942
Jefferson862
Wells821
Randolph794
Fulton731
Knox710
Jay700
Washington681
Pulaski661
Clay645
Rush613
Posey570
Spencer541
Owen521
Benton510
Sullivan501
Adams491
Brown431
Blackford402
Fountain352
Crawford330
Switzerland320
Tipton321
Parke270
Martin260
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Warren151
Union140
Pike110
Unassigned0193