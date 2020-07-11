Clear

Los Angeles Apparel factory ordered closed after over 300 coronavirus cases and 4 deaths

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses with CNN's Anderson Cooper her views on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 3:20 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Sarah Moon and Jon Passantino, CNN

A garment manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles with over 300 confirmed coronavirus cases among employees has been ordered closed after an investigation into the deaths of four workers, county health officials said Friday.

The Los Angeles Apparel had three deaths in June and one in July, prompting an investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced in a statement.

"The death of four dedicated garment workers is heartbreaking and tragic," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "Business owners and operators have a corporate, moral and social responsibility to their employees and their families to provide a safe work environment."

Los Angeles Apparel was founded in 2016 by Dov Charney, who previously founded American Apparel. It was first shut down on June 27 after violating the county's mandatory health orders. The company failed to cooperate with the health department's investigation of a reported coronavirus outbreak, health officials said.

On June 19, a concerned healthcare provider notified county health officials of a possible outbreak at the garment factory, it said. The health department said despite its multiple requests for a list of all employees, Los Angeles Apparel failed to provide it and reported 151 cases that week.

The list was a "crucial tool" needed by the health department to compare it to testing results and determine the extent of the outbreak. "It allows DPH to track employees against DPH's list of confirmed positive or negative Covid-19 individuals received from testing labs," the health department said.

When inspectors visited the factory on June 26, they observed multiple violations of physical distancing requirements and infection control protocols, including the use of cardboard as a barrier between the workers, the health department said.

Los Angeles Apparel was given detailed instructions on steps that had to be taken for reopening.

On July 4, the health department received an incomplete list of all employees at the company with 198 positive results reported. The health department then used that list to compare with results from laboratories and determined that as of July 10, there were more than 300 positive cases at the site.

While the county's department of public health sent a letter to the company saying only employees who tested positive on or before June 26 could return to work if they had no symptoms, Los Angeles Apparel reopened with new employees and violated the health officer's order.

"At this time, Los Angeles Apparel is under orders to remain closed until they can show that the facility is in full compliance with Public Health mandates," the health department said.

In a phone interview with CNN on Friday night, Charney fiercely disputed the allegations from the health department, saying officials are operating in "bad faith" and "looking for scapegoats," and suggested the decision to shut down the factory was "political."

Charney said the clothing maker had erected cardboard barriers between workers to reduce spread of the virus, but insisted that the company was not told the material did not comply with health orders. Instead, he blamed health officials for what he described as a lack of clear instruction for employers to keep workers safe, calling it "poor practices on their part."

And while the health department had ordered Los Angeles Apparel to only allow workers back into the factory who had previously tested positive and recovered, Charney stated the company employed new workers when it reopened.

"Absolutely, we brought in new employees," Charney said. "What company can't hire new employees? No one said do not hire new employees."

Charney read aloud a letter to CNN that he received from the county health department that stated only employees who had previously tested positive and been free of symptoms could return to work at the factory.

Charney also disputed the assertion that the company had attempted to prevent health officials from entering the factory for inspection, saying they were only asked to wait until the firm's legal counsel could arrive on site.

"We never said they couldn't come in," Charney said. "We never, ever didn't let them in."

Charney said he was aware that a number of the company's employees had been infected with the virus and died, though he suggested employees could have been exposed to the virus elsewhere.

"A gentleman who worked with me for 15, 20 years," recently died from complications of Covid-19, he said. "We're all in tears. But I don't know how he got it. His wife also got it. And if he got it here, of course it's horrifying. But I can't think that everyone just got it here."

And while Charney blamed the county for a lack of testing and contact tracing, he said the company would be working with officials to reopen the factory again.

"Could I have done things differently? Of course, with 2020 hindsight I have some new ideas," he said. "I would have arranged testing from the start, every week. I would have fought for more testing earlier."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan Lieberman

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

WVFCA Friday Night Lights

Image

Tim Hayes

Image

Keeping your house cooler without running the A.C. all day

Image

Several local groups partner to help you learn new job skills

Image

Duke Energy says scammers have a new tactic to steal your information, and it involves refund checks

Image

Richland County sees an increase in young people contracting COVID-19

Image

Sullivan man sentenced for voyeurism at a local tanning salon

Image

Local father catches numerous people running stop signs on security cameras

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 151572

Reported Deaths: 7329
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook940054676
Lake10175427
DuPage9502483
Kane7971281
Will7120322
Winnebago3143101
McHenry2208100
St. Clair2128144
Kankakee134465
Unassigned1170210
Rock Island110730
Madison109570
Kendall102423
Champaign101017
Boone62921
Peoria60929
DeKalb60220
Sangamon49333
Jackson34519
McLean30115
Randolph2927
Ogle2834
Stephenson2826
Clinton24417
Macon24222
LaSalle23917
Whiteside20315
Union19619
Coles18817
Grundy1875
Iroquois1705
Tazewell1648
Knox1520
Monroe14713
Warren1470
Adams1421
Williamson1394
Cass1367
Morgan1323
Jefferson11317
Lee1042
Henry1031
McDonough10315
Vermilion852
Pulaski790
Marion770
Montgomery641
Macoupin623
Perry601
Douglas550
Livingston542
Jo Daviess491
Christian484
Jasper477
Ford421
Woodford412
Franklin400
Jersey381
Bureau312
Menard280
Mercer280
Washington250
Cumberland240
Fayette233
Johnson230
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Clark210
Piatt210
Effingham201
Shelby201
Bond191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Crawford180
Logan180
De Witt160
Edgar160
Fulton160
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
Marshall120
Saline110
Brown100
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
Richland80
White80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Pike50
Gallatin40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL11
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 49575

Reported Deaths: 2739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11812690
Lake5337247
Elkhart343257
Allen2867133
St. Joseph202569
Cass16439
Hamilton1629101
Hendricks1439100
Johnson1306118
Porter78038
Tippecanoe7439
Clark67144
Madison66864
Vanderburgh6296
LaPorte59727
Bartholomew59245
Howard58258
Kosciusko5654
Marshall5217
Noble49128
LaGrange4829
Jackson4773
Delaware46052
Boone45944
Hancock45736
Shelby43425
Floyd39144
Morgan32831
Monroe31528
Grant30226
Montgomery29720
Henry29316
Dubois2906
Clinton2882
White26810
Decatur25532
Lawrence25125
Dearborn24723
Vigo2408
Warrick23229
Harrison21722
Greene19132
Miami1892
Jennings17912
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess15017
Wayne1496
Perry1409
Orange13623
Steuben1332
Franklin1278
Jasper1252
Ripley1247
Wabash1152
Carroll1122
Fayette1037
Gibson1032
Newton9910
Whitley995
Starke963
Huntington822
Randolph804
Wells791
Jefferson782
Fulton731
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox650
Clay644
Rush603
Owen511
Adams491
Posey490
Benton480
Spencer461
Sullivan451
Brown421
Blackford392
Fountain332
Crawford320
Tipton311
Switzerland280
Parke240
Martin220
Ohio210
Vermillion170
Warren151
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193