Clear

28% of Covid-19 tests are positive in one Florida county as the US breaks another case record

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some states are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases because they didn't follow guidelines and prematurely reopened as the US sees its highest single day of new Covid-19 cases. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Another record-setting day of Covid-19 cases across the US again put a blistering spotlight on Florida, already suffering with particularly high instances of new cases and hospitalizations.

Thursday brought 63,247 new Covid-19 cases nationwide, a single-day record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The new high comes as many states set records in infection rates and hospitalizations.

While 29 states saw an increase in new cases compared to last week, Miami-Dade County in Florida on Friday reported a staggering 28% positivity rate, or the percentage of people tested who test positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office said the goal is to not exceed a positivity rate of 10%, but the county has exceeded the 18% mark for the past 14 days. On Thursday, it was 33.5%.

Over the past 13 days, hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County have gone up by 74%, the number of beds in intensive care units being used has increased by 88% and the use of ventilators has soared by 123%, according to the latest data from the county government.

"The situation is really concerning here in South Florida," Dr. David De La Zerda, the lead ICU physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, told CNN on Friday. "All the health care workers have a huge burden."

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday there is no lack of ICU beds in the state

"You've got a lot of beds available," DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando, adding that no major hospital system in the state "has even gone to like a surge level."

President Donald Trump traveled to the county on Friday on unrelated business. He was met by five local leaders, including a state senator and Gimenez.

From Miami, Trump traveled to Doral, where he received a briefing at US Southern Command, the US military command that covers the Caribbean and Central and South America. Trump will then go to a church nearby for a roundtable discussion with Venezuelans. After that, Trump will attend a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach. He is not scheduled to participate in any events related to the pandemic.

Florida health officials on Friday reported 11,433 new Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths, according to data on the Florida Department of Health website.

It's the second time the state's single-day tally topped 11,000, according to CNN's count. The health department reported 11,458 cases on July 4.

California reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, the highest daily total for the state, and total cases topped 300,000 on Friday. California's positivity rate as a 14-day average is climbing and stands at 7.4% with people between the ages of 18-49 accounting for almost 60% of all cases.

After outbreaks and more than two dozen deaths in state prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Friday that 8,000 prisoners will be released early by the end of August.

Texas reported 105 deaths on Thursday, also a 24-hour record for the state, and Gov. Greg Abbott does not anticipate next week will bring any relief.

"I think the numbers are going to look worse as we go into next week, and we need to make sure that there's going to be plenty of hospital beds available in the Houston area," Abbott said in an interview with KRIV-TV.

Also setting daily records for new Covid-19 cases were Utah with 850, Louisiana with 2,642 and Georgia with 4,484, health officials said.

Georgia is reactivating a makeshift hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center, a large convention center in downtown Atlanta, amid a rising trend in cases, the governor's office said.

Michigan governor requires face coverings

Following an increase in cases in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday requiring a face covering be worn in indoor public spaces. The order requires businesses to refuse service or entry to anyone not wearing a covering, the governor announced in a release.

Violating the order, which goes into effect Monday, could bring a $500 penalty.

There are exceptions, including while people are eating and drinking at a restaurant.

North Carolina set a record Thursday for the highest number of hospitalizations and posted the second highest number of cases for the state, said Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Though North Carolina isn't a surging hot spot like some other states, we could be if we don't stay strong in our fight," he said.

Staggering US numbers show pandemic isn't over

According to Johns Hopkins, there are at least 3.16 million cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 133,885 people have died.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert warned Americans throughout the week that the nation is still "knee deep" in the first wave.

"We've never really gotten out of it," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with SiriusXM Doctor Radio airing on Friday. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Peter Hotez says he's so alarmed by the rising numbers that he has a hard time sleeping.

"One (reason) is this steep acceleration," Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN on Friday morning. "We're approaching (Fauci's) apocalyptic prediction of 100,000 cases a day."

Experts say US can stay open -- strategically

While it's impossible to maintain stringent coronavirus restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy, there is a middle ground, Fauci said.

"Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process. Looking at what did not work well and try to mitigate that," Fauci told The Hill's Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons.

The all-or-nothing approach to socialization, and in Florida's case reopening too fast, contributed to the return of the virus, Fauci said on Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast on Covid-19.

"There are some governors and mayors that did it perfectly correctly," he said. "But what happened is that many of the citizenry, said, 'You know, well, I'm either going to be locked down or I'm going to let it all rip.'"

Fauci has stressed the risk in congregating, and he recommended Thursday that the nation reevaluate recommendations on when to reopen bars and indoor restaurants, saying they pose one of the "real problems."

Even with the restrictions currently in place, only half of Nevada's bars were found to be in compliance, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. As of 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, bars in certain counties will revert to similar restrictions in Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.

Precautions become mandates in 'a fight for our lives'

Local leaders are moving from encouraging precautions like masks to mandating them.

At least 36 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have a mask order, and some cities require them even when their states don't. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a mask order Thursday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made masks mandatory Thursday for the 13 counties seeing the greatest spikes. Businesses will not be required to shut down, but social distancing also will be required in those counties.

"Mississippi is in a fight for our lives," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping your house cooler without running the A.C. all day

Image

Several local groups partner to help you learn new job skills

Image

Duke Energy says scammers have a new tactic to steal your information, and it involves refund checks

Image

Richland County sees an increase in young people contracting COVID-19

Image

Sullivan man sentenced for voyeurism at a local tanning salon

Image

Local father catches numerous people running stop signs on security cameras

Image

Federal judge puts a halt to Monday execution at Terre Haute's federal prison

Image

Fork in the Road: The Burger Shack in Casey, the small business with a big following

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Groups clean weeds from downtown planters

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 151572

Reported Deaths: 7329
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook940054676
Lake10175427
DuPage9502483
Kane7971281
Will7120322
Winnebago3143101
McHenry2208100
St. Clair2128144
Kankakee134465
Unassigned1170210
Rock Island110730
Madison109570
Kendall102423
Champaign101017
Boone62921
Peoria60929
DeKalb60220
Sangamon49333
Jackson34519
McLean30115
Randolph2927
Ogle2834
Stephenson2826
Clinton24417
Macon24222
LaSalle23917
Whiteside20315
Union19619
Coles18817
Grundy1875
Iroquois1705
Tazewell1648
Knox1520
Monroe14713
Warren1470
Adams1421
Williamson1394
Cass1367
Morgan1323
Jefferson11317
Lee1042
Henry1031
McDonough10315
Vermilion852
Pulaski790
Marion770
Montgomery641
Macoupin623
Perry601
Douglas550
Livingston542
Jo Daviess491
Christian484
Jasper477
Ford421
Woodford412
Franklin400
Jersey381
Bureau312
Menard280
Mercer280
Washington250
Cumberland240
Fayette233
Johnson230
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Clark210
Piatt210
Effingham201
Shelby201
Bond191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Crawford180
Logan180
De Witt160
Edgar160
Fulton160
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
Marshall120
Saline110
Brown100
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
Richland80
White80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Pike50
Gallatin40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL11
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 49575

Reported Deaths: 2739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11812690
Lake5337247
Elkhart343257
Allen2867133
St. Joseph202569
Cass16439
Hamilton1629101
Hendricks1439100
Johnson1306118
Porter78038
Tippecanoe7439
Clark67144
Madison66864
Vanderburgh6296
LaPorte59727
Bartholomew59245
Howard58258
Kosciusko5654
Marshall5217
Noble49128
LaGrange4829
Jackson4773
Delaware46052
Boone45944
Hancock45736
Shelby43425
Floyd39144
Morgan32831
Monroe31528
Grant30226
Montgomery29720
Henry29316
Dubois2906
Clinton2882
White26810
Decatur25532
Lawrence25125
Dearborn24723
Vigo2408
Warrick23229
Harrison21722
Greene19132
Miami1892
Jennings17912
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess15017
Wayne1496
Perry1409
Orange13623
Steuben1332
Franklin1278
Jasper1252
Ripley1247
Wabash1152
Carroll1122
Fayette1037
Gibson1032
Newton9910
Whitley995
Starke963
Huntington822
Randolph804
Wells791
Jefferson782
Fulton731
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox650
Clay644
Rush603
Owen511
Adams491
Posey490
Benton480
Spencer461
Sullivan451
Brown421
Blackford392
Fountain332
Crawford320
Tipton311
Switzerland280
Parke240
Martin220
Ohio210
Vermillion170
Warren151
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193