Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

No screaming, please: Japan amusement parks issue new Covid-19 guidelines

A theme park in Fujiyoshida, Japan, is banning screaming on its roller coasters to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and instead is urging customers to "scream in their hearts."

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN

Thrill seekers in Japan will soon get to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks around the country are reopening.

But there's one request they might struggle with: No screaming.

With Japan lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of major theme park operators has introduced a set of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of both guests and staff in the face of Covid-19.

Many of the items are to be expected, recommending increased sanitizing measures, regular body temperature checks and face mask use while emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But some items will likely take visitors by surprise. Namely, a suggestion that theme parks encourage visitors riding outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, to avoid shouting or cheering -- a tough ask, given how wild some of the country's rides are.

The guidelines also say that if it's difficult for some employees to wear masks due to the nature of their work -- for example entertainers, such as haunted house staff -- they should keep at least one meter away from visitors.

Customer service may also be compromised, note the guidelines, as conversations should be kept as short as possible.

"As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," says one of the suggestions.

The guidelines were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, which are made up of more than 30 major amusement park operators in Japan, including Oriental Land Company (operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan.

Aside from the published guidelines, some amusement parks have implemented their own rules.

Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park at the foot of Fuji Mountain that's famous for its haunted house experience, is only opening its outdoor attractions and only allowing entry to visitors living in Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata and Shizuoka prefectures.

Major theme parks in Japan have been closed since as early as February to combat the spread of Covid-19. Though some Japanese theme parks are beginning to welcome guests again, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Japan have yet to announce reopening dates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tucker and Fougerousse named All-Stars

Image

TH Junior City Golf Tourney

Image

WVFCA All-Star Talent

Image

IHSA New Guidelines

Image

Tips to conserve water and save money during the Summer months

Image

Sullivan awarded $1 million Community Crossing Grant

Image

Washington Community Schools prepares plans for next school year

Image

Pandemic still a concern as executions start next week

Image

Fork in the Road: The burgers at Big Willy's Townhouse

Image

Reach Services receives donation to help area homeless

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 150554

Reported Deaths: 7309
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook934964664
Lake10104427
DuPage9454480
Kane7949280
Will7061322
Winnebago3131101
McHenry2179100
St. Clair2089143
Kankakee133565
Unassigned1170210
Rock Island109430
Madison107770
Kendall101122
Champaign99217
Boone62321
DeKalb59520
Peoria58329
Sangamon47333
Jackson34319
McLean29214
Randolph2917
Stephenson2806
Ogle2794
Clinton24417
Macon24122
LaSalle23717
Whiteside19915
Union19519
Grundy1855
Coles18417
Iroquois1685
Tazewell1588
Knox1490
Warren1470
Monroe14113
Adams1391
Cass1367
Williamson1344
Morgan1323
Jefferson11117
Lee1042
McDonough10415
Henry1031
Vermilion822
Pulaski790
Marion730
Macoupin613
Montgomery591
Perry591
Douglas540
Livingston532
Jo Daviess491
Christian474
Jasper477
Ford411
Woodford392
Jersey371
Franklin360
Bureau312
Menard260
Mercer250
Washington250
Cumberland240
Fayette243
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Johnson210
Piatt200
Effingham191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Clark180
Crawford180
Logan180
Bond171
De Witt160
Edgar160
Fulton160
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
Marshall120
Brown100
Saline100
White90
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
Richland70
Hamilton60
Stark60
Pike50
Gallatin40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 49063

Reported Deaths: 2732
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11760689
Lake5276246
Elkhart340255
Allen2835133
St. Joseph200169
Cass16429
Hamilton1608101
Hendricks1425100
Johnson1296118
Porter76738
Tippecanoe7359
Clark66844
Madison66764
Bartholomew59145
Vanderburgh5876
LaPorte58326
Howard58058
Kosciusko5624
Marshall5016
Noble48528
LaGrange4779
Jackson4733
Boone45443
Delaware45252
Hancock45236
Shelby43125
Floyd38444
Morgan32731
Monroe30928
Montgomery29720
Grant29626
Clinton2902
Dubois2886
Henry28216
White26610
Decatur25432
Lawrence24825
Dearborn23823
Vigo2388
Warrick22729
Harrison21622
Greene19032
Miami1862
Jennings17712
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess14817
Wayne1436
Orange13623
Perry1359
Steuben1302
Franklin1268
Ripley1247
Jasper1232
Wabash1142
Carroll1102
Fayette1037
Newton9910
Gibson982
Whitley975
Starke943
Randolph804
Huntington782
Jefferson762
Wells751
Fulton721
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox640
Clay604
Rush583
Owen501
Adams491
Benton480
Posey450
Sullivan451
Spencer441
Brown421
Blackford392
Crawford320
Fountain322
Tipton311
Switzerland280
Parke240
Martin220
Ohio180
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193