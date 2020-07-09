Clear

Dr. Anthony Fauci says states like Florida have reopened too quickly

CNN's Erica Hill reports on the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the United States, particularly in Florida, California and Arizona.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Jason Hanna and Jen Christensen, CNN

Some states have reopened too quickly, allowing the coronavirus pandemic to come roaring back, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

"There are some times when despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly," Fauci said.

Fauci said on Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast on Covid-19, that he thought in some respects Florida and Arizona's reopening plans have contributed to the uptick in cases in those states.

"Certainly Florida I know, you know, I think jumped over a couple of checkpoints," Fauci said.

Fauci told the podcast that some governors and mayors did it perfectly when doing away with some restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

Earlier Fauci, , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said states with spiking coronavirus cases still can contain them by pausing their reopening processes, rather than shutting down a second time.

"Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process," Fauci told The Hill's Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons on Thursday.

Fauci said the range of people the virus affects -- from those with no symptoms to those who end up in intensive care or die -- makes the pandemic really difficult to get under control.

"Not to be hyperbolic about it -- it really is the perfect storm and (an) infectious disease and public health person's worst nightmare. It's a spectacularly transmissible virus," he said. "The efficiency with which this transmits is really striking."

Four states that account for about 50% of new infections -- Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- need to aggressively keep people socially distanced, including by closing bars and preventing crowds, he said.

"If we can do that consistently, I will tell you, almost certainly, you're going to see a down curve of those infections," Fauci said.

The country and some states are setting records for average daily officially reported cases, ICUs in hot spots are reaching capacity, and most states are seeing spikes, recalling the uncertainty of months ago when the virus first broke out.

Another health expert echoed Fauci's initial comment about second shutdowns.

"If you're not doing the ... things we've talked about in the past to get this outbreak under control, starting with test and trace ... your only option is to shut down," Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the CDC's public health preparedness office, told CNN's "New Day" Thursday.

NYC cancels large events like street fairs

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said large events in the city will be canceled through September 30, according to a news release from his office.

"It's all about health and safety first," de Blasio told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "This is obviously the thing that President Trump doesn't understand. We don't just decree that we want things to happen regardless of the human impact. We actually look at the science, we look at the data. The data is telling us it is not time for large gatherings."

Events of one city block or smaller can apply for a permit. Demonstrations and religious events are exempt from the mayor's order.

"This is a historic moment of change," he said. "We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we're used to -- the parades, the fairs -- we just can't have that while we're focusing on health right now."

Alarming numbers

Climbing case numbers have motivated many states to pause or roll back plans to reopen economies after widespread shutdowns in the spring.

The US reached more than 3 million coronavirus cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 33 states as of Thursday morning have seen an upward trend in average daily cases -- an increase of at least 10% -- over the last week.

Some states have recently reported alarming rates at which people are testing positive: 28% in Arizona; 26% in Texas; and 19% in Florida, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

Previous recommendations for reopening economies, expressed by the CDC, called for test-positivity rates of no greater than 20% just to reach first-phase reopenings, and less than 10% for fuller reopenings.

Where states stand

Many states are feeling the effects of the Covid-19 surge.

With 98 coronavirus-related deaths in one day, Texas set its record for highest single-day fatality increases Wednesday. The state also reported its second highest number of daily new cases at 9,979.

In South Texas' Brooks County, anyone who is positive for Covid-19 can be arrested if they appear in public, other than to receive medical care, without first being cleared by the state's health services department, the county attorney said. The county, with about 7,000 residents, says this week it has 23 active cases.

The South Texas Health System's hospitals have more than doubled its usual amount of ICU beds to deal with an influx in Covid-19 patients, Wesley Robinson, the system's assistant chief nursing officer, said Thursday.

They've put patients in conference rooms and surgical wings, Robinson told CNN. At least one of the system's hospitals, in the city of Weslaco, has set up tent outside for coronavirus patients.

"Everyone is exhausted," emergency department nurse director Pablo Laredo said Thursday. "Patients here are very sick."

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has more patients than rooms, the center's vice chancellor said Thursday in a briefing with state health officials.

Still, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said she doesn't advocate a new statewide shelter-in-place order but does encourage mask-wearing to reduce transmission. "We cannot shelter in place through the duration of this pandemic," she said.

In Florida, 48 hospitals on Thursday had no more capacity in its intensive care units -- down from 56 two days earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration said. The group has said hospitals can add ICU beds in a surge situation when necessary.

Florida on Thursday reported 120 Covid-19 deaths from a day earlier -- a single-day record for the state.

Back to school still in question

As cases and hospitalizations rise, an answer to the question of whether children will return to school in the fall becomes less clear.

Fauci, in an interview scheduled to air Friday on Sirius XM Radio, said, "We should try to get the schools open," but he emphasized grade schools could have different approaches than universities.

"If you keep children out of school, the unintended negative ripple effect of consequences can be profound with regard to, what do the parents do, that they then stay off of work to take care of their children?" Fauci said, in recordings released Thursday.

"So, the broad approach would be obviously ... paying attention to the safety of the children, which is always paramount, but within the context of doing whatever you can to safeguard the health and the welfare of the children, we should try to get the schools open," he said.

President Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools in the fall and has threatened to cut federal funding of schools that don't reopen.

The White House has also claimed the CDC's guidelines for reopening schools is too strict. On Thursday, agency Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the CDC will not revise its guidelines.

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC's "Good Morning America."

There is still mystery surrounding how the virus affects children. At first experts thought children were not contracting the virus as frequently and were not impacted as severely.

But a study published in an American Academy of Pediatrics journal found that children did not show the same symptoms of coronavirus as adults and that coronavirus targeted tests miss cases in children.

Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend only testing patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath, who traveled to high-risk countries and who came into close contact with someone with a confirmed case.

But the children who tested positive in the study were admitted to the hospital with seemingly unrelated symptoms, including bacterial infections, appendicitis and inflamed muscles. The researchers say it is unclear how large a role coronavirus played in their illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips to conserve water and save money during the Summer months

Image

Sullivan awarded $1 million Community Crossing Grant

Image

Washington Community Schools prepares plans for next school year

Image

Pandemic still a concern as executions start next week

Image

Fork in the Road: The burgers at Big Willy's Townhouse

Image

Reach Services receives donation to help area homeless

Image

Group of volunteers works to clean-up the 12 Points area

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

As federal executions are set to resume in Terre Haute, here's what the process involves

Image

Need to talk with someone at Clinton city hall? You'll need to make an appointment before you go

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 150554

Reported Deaths: 7309
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook934964664
Lake10104427
DuPage9454480
Kane7949280
Will7061322
Winnebago3131101
McHenry2179100
St. Clair2089143
Kankakee133565
Unassigned1170210
Rock Island109430
Madison107770
Kendall101122
Champaign99217
Boone62321
DeKalb59520
Peoria58329
Sangamon47333
Jackson34319
McLean29214
Randolph2917
Stephenson2806
Ogle2794
Clinton24417
Macon24122
LaSalle23717
Whiteside19915
Union19519
Grundy1855
Coles18417
Iroquois1685
Tazewell1588
Knox1490
Warren1470
Monroe14113
Adams1391
Cass1367
Williamson1344
Morgan1323
Jefferson11117
Lee1042
McDonough10415
Henry1031
Vermilion822
Pulaski790
Marion730
Macoupin613
Montgomery591
Perry591
Douglas540
Livingston532
Jo Daviess491
Christian474
Jasper477
Ford411
Woodford392
Jersey371
Franklin360
Bureau312
Menard260
Mercer250
Washington250
Cumberland240
Fayette243
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Johnson210
Piatt200
Effingham191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Clark180
Crawford180
Logan180
Bond171
De Witt160
Edgar160
Fulton160
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
Marshall120
Brown100
Saline100
White90
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
Richland70
Hamilton60
Stark60
Pike50
Gallatin40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 49063

Reported Deaths: 2732
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11760689
Lake5276246
Elkhart340255
Allen2835133
St. Joseph200169
Cass16429
Hamilton1608101
Hendricks1425100
Johnson1296118
Porter76738
Tippecanoe7359
Clark66844
Madison66764
Bartholomew59145
Vanderburgh5876
LaPorte58326
Howard58058
Kosciusko5624
Marshall5016
Noble48528
LaGrange4779
Jackson4733
Boone45443
Delaware45252
Hancock45236
Shelby43125
Floyd38444
Morgan32731
Monroe30928
Montgomery29720
Grant29626
Clinton2902
Dubois2886
Henry28216
White26610
Decatur25432
Lawrence24825
Dearborn23823
Vigo2388
Warrick22729
Harrison21622
Greene19032
Miami1862
Jennings17712
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess14817
Wayne1436
Orange13623
Perry1359
Steuben1302
Franklin1268
Ripley1247
Jasper1232
Wabash1142
Carroll1102
Fayette1037
Newton9910
Gibson982
Whitley975
Starke943
Randolph804
Huntington782
Jefferson762
Wells751
Fulton721
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox640
Clay604
Rush583
Owen501
Adams491
Benton480
Posey450
Sullivan451
Spencer441
Brown421
Blackford392
Crawford320
Fountain322
Tipton311
Switzerland280
Parke240
Martin220
Ohio180
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193