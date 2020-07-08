Not Available
President Donald Trump tweeted his disagreement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safely reopening schools, threatening he "may cut off funding" to schools that do not reopen.
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 2:30 PM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...