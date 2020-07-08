Clear

5 things to know for July 8: Coronavirus, Mexico, Election 2020, WHO, Facebook

Areas all along the northern tier are experiencing an unrelenting heat. Even as far north as Minnesota where it will feel as hot as Texas. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Well, that was quick. After a few weeks of rising sales, airline bookings are trending downwards again because of rising Covid-19 cases. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US is hurtling toward 3 million recorded Covid-19 cases, hundreds of scientists have signed a letter warning about the dangers of airborne transmission, and a new model has projected a total of 200,000 Americans may die by November unless almost everyone wears a face mask. Oh, and the school year is just weeks away. President Trump has urged schools to reopen despite widespread concerns about testing and safety logistics, and Florida has mandated that all schools must reopen in the fall even though the state has become a major coronavirus hotspot. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn't believe there will be a federal mandate for people to get a coronavirus vaccine once one becomes available. In Australia, Melbourne is now under a six-week lockdown as the country battles another wave of coronavirus cases. And in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro announced he has tested positive for the virus. He's been criticized for downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic for months.

2. Mexico

President Trump will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador today. Despite obvious tensions between the two leaders, it's expected to be a congenial affair meant to show off the implementation of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal. This is the first time Mexico's President has left the country since taking office in December 2018, and critics have questioned the meeting's timing. (Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed out of a trip to the US earlier this week, citing coronavirus concerns.) However, both Trump and López Obrador have been scrutinized for their response to the pandemic, so even though Trump has long fostered enmity with Mexico, the meeting will give them a chance to shake hands, smile, and focus on something else.

3. Election 2020

Another round of primary results is bringing the full picture of November's general election into focus. In New Jersey and Delaware, early returns show Joe Biden continuing to add to his delegate count for the Democratic presidential nomination. In Kentucky, Amy McGrath won the Democratic Senate primary at the end of June, which means she'll face Mitch McConnell in the fall. Even if she doesn't win, McGrath could hurt the GOP if she forces the Senate Majority Leader and other Senate Republicans to spend time making sure she doesn't gain ground in the race. In general, several key Democratic Senate challengers are outraising their GOP incumbents, spurring anxiety over who will control the Senate after November's results. Pushes for mail-in voting are still coming on strong, too: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed a bill allowing all registered voters in the Bay State to vote by mail in the upcoming primary and general elections.

4. WHO

The Trump administration has begun formally withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization following months of threats and criticism against the international body. Medical associations, advocacy organizations, international allies and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have all advised President Trump not to withdraw from the organization, especially during a raging pandemic. Some have warned that withdrawal in the current environment could also interfere with clinical trials essential for developing vaccines, as well as efforts to trace the spread of the virus globally. However, Trump has repeatedly accused the organization of aiding China in allegedly covering up the origins of the coronavirus and allowing its spread. The administration has already diverted funding from the WHO, but the full withdrawal won't go into effect until next July.

5. Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with the civil rights and activist groups behind the widespread Facebook boycott yesterday, and ... it didn't go well. Leaders of the groups blasted Facebook's leadership after Tuesday's meeting, saying it was a "disappointment" and "nothing more than a PR exercise." Zuckerberg agreed to meet with the groups after major brands like The North Face, Pfizer and Levi Strauss have joined the pressure campaign over the social network's handling of hate speech and misinformation. Going into the meeting, the groups presented Facebook with a set of demands that would address the platform's handling of discrimination, misinformation and hate. However, they said afterward that Facebook's leadership did not provide any specific commitments or timeframes for change. A Facebook spokesperson said the platform has established new policies banning voting and census suppression and removed more than 200 white supremacist organizations.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The MLB has unveiled its 60-game season, which will start July 23

But will it actually happen? We'll see.

The opening match in the 'MLS is Back' tournament is postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests

So MLS is ... not back.

A new comet is now visible with the naked eye

Now that 4th of July fireworks have subsided, how about gazing at space fireworks instead?

'Hamilton' is on Disney+, and its creator Lin Manuel Miranda is responding to the way it handles slavery

Critics say it doesn't accurately portray slavery's horrors.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20

That's how many named storms are predicted for this year's Atlantic hurricane season -- the highest prediction since 2005.

positivity rate:

(n) the percentage of people who test positive for something (e.g. coronavirus) out of the total number of people who are tested

A lot of officials, such as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, have pointed to a rising positivity rate to counter arguments that the increase in case numbers is simply the result of more people being tested. Miami-Dade County reported a staggering 26% positivity rate last Sunday. So, for every 100 people tested, 26% of them tested positive for coronavirus.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A cool light-bending science experiment

Learn about total internal reflection -- the principle behind fiber optic cables -- in this quick, satisfying demonstration. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
The Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Futures Showcase Games

Image

College Summer League

Image

Local care facility celebrates National Strawberry Day

Image

12-Points Car Show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

Image

Heat, Covid-19 and Sports

Image

'Ride to Reflect' gives families opportunity to remember lost loved ones on Sunday

Image

7th Annual Surviving the Color Run set for this Saturday

Image

Daviess County leaders announced "Daviess Driven" initiative

Image

Outdoor exercise equipment to be installed at two Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 149574

Reported Deaths: 7273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook930534651
Lake10039425
DuPage9392477
Kane7909276
Will6996322
Winnebago311897
McHenry214198
St. Clair2054138
Kankakee131265
Unassigned1177210
Rock Island107330
Madison105470
Kendall100622
Champaign97315
Boone61721
DeKalb58720
Peoria57429
Sangamon46233
Jackson34019
McLean28913
Randolph2887
Stephenson2806
Ogle2784
Clinton24317
Macon23822
LaSalle23317
Whiteside20015
Union19519
Coles17917
Grundy1765
Iroquois1675
Tazewell1548
Knox1490
Warren1470
Monroe13713
Cass1367
Adams1341
Williamson1334
Morgan1323
Jefferson10717
Lee1042
McDonough10215
Henry981
Pulaski800
Vermilion792
Marion700
Macoupin603
Perry581
Montgomery561
Douglas540
Livingston532
Christian474
Jasper477
Jo Daviess471
Ford401
Woodford372
Jersey361
Franklin340
Bureau312
Menard260
Mercer250
Washington240
Fayette233
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Piatt200
Effingham191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Logan180
Bond171
Cumberland170
Clark150
Fulton150
Massac150
Wayne151
Schuyler130
De Witt120
Marshall120
Edgar110
Brown100
Saline100
Greene80
Henderson80
Lawrence80
White80
Richland70
Hamilton60
Stark60
Gallatin40
Pike40
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 48626

Reported Deaths: 2717
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11723689
Lake5212244
Elkhart332051
Allen2815132
St. Joseph198168
Cass16399
Hamilton1596101
Hendricks1414100
Johnson1288117
Porter73637
Tippecanoe7279
Madison66364
Clark66044
Bartholomew58944
Howard58057
LaPorte57926
Vanderburgh5706
Kosciusko5564
Marshall4926
Noble48428
Jackson4723
LaGrange4719
Delaware45050
Boone44943
Hancock44935
Shelby43025
Floyd38244
Morgan32931
Monroe30128
Montgomery29720
Grant29526
Clinton2892
Dubois2836
Henry28016
White26510
Decatur25532
Lawrence24625
Vigo2368
Dearborn23323
Warrick22129
Harrison21622
Greene19032
Miami1842
Jennings17612
Putnam1708
DeKalb1634
Scott1628
Daviess14717
Wayne1426
Orange13523
Perry1359
Steuben1302
Franklin1268
Ripley1227
Jasper1212
Wabash1132
Carroll1102
Fayette1017
Newton9910
Whitley965
Starke933
Gibson872
Randolph804
Huntington782
Wells751
Jefferson722
Fulton711
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox640
Clay604
Rush583
Adams501
Owen491
Benton480
Sullivan451
Posey440
Spencer411
Blackford392
Brown391
Crawford320
Fountain322
Tipton311
Switzerland270
Martin230
Parke230
Ohio170
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110
Unassigned0193