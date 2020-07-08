Clear

Death rates may be down, but coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, explains why a new model has projected that more than 200,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by November if masks are not universally used.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing.

"It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat. "There's so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don't get yourself into false complacency."

The White House has repeatedly pointed to the falling death rate as evidence of the nation having the virus under control. But many other pandemic metrics continue to surge.

More than 2.9 million cases and 131,480 deaths have been reported across the country so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the United States saw a record number of 55,274 new cases Tuesday. Across the nation, 31 states are seeing growing numbers of new cases from last week.

In Florida, where cases have surged, ICUs at 56 hospitals have reached capacity. And in Arizona, the state has been setting record high daily death counts about once a week, including Tuesday -- the same day the state reported its lowest-ever number of available ICU beds.

"We need medical professionals, we need testing kits, we need supplies immediately," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday. "Our hospital is already in dire straits and they tell us in the next two weeks it is going to get to an unbearable level of crisis."

California and Texas set grim records

California and Texas are among the states setting records as cases climb nationally.

With nearly 6,000 patients Tuesday, California hospitalizations are at an all-time high. Tuesday saw a 3.4% increase in new patients from the day before.

The state also recorded a record number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units, according to data from California Department of Public Health.

Texas had its highest single day increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 10,028 new cases reported. The total for the state is now more than 210,000 cases and 2,715 deaths.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that a testing site in Edinburg will offer 5,000 free tests a day between Wednesday and July 14 in an effort to increase testing in hotspots.

"This new surge testing site will help us identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley and keep Texans safe" Abbott said in the release. "We remain committed to working with our local and federal partners to develop more ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health."

'Wear a mask. Period'

As of Monday, 35 states plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico had implemented some type of mask requirement order, and Fauci said he is "strongly in favor" of the mandates to curb the spread.

"When you look at what we can do that we know works, it's the use of masks, physical distance and avoiding crowds," Fauci said Tuesday. "So, if you're saying it doesn't matter whether you put it on or take it off, you're giving a wrong, mixed signal. The signal should be: Wear a mask. Period."

If most Americans heed that signal, as many as 45,000 fewer Americans will die of coronavirus this fall, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The newest model, released Tuesday, projects as many as 208,000 coronavirus deaths by November 1. The new death rate stems from the recent surge in cases combined with seasonality and schools reopening, Murray said.

But that number drops to 163,000 if most Americans wear a face mask, according to the model.

"It's an incredibly simple strategy and intervention," Murray told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "It's one that will save lives, but it will also help the economy enormously because it will avoid shutdowns which will inevitably come when things get quickly out of control in some states."

College students may be going back in the fall, just not all of them

Colleges and universities across the country are navigating how to safely reopen and keep students in the classroom come the fall semester.

New York University has implemented mask requirements and social distancing measures for the next semester. Caps will be placed on enrollment and space capacity, and classroom occupancy will be reduced by 50%, according to an email from NYU leadership to the community.

As soon as July 15, all students, faculty and visitors to the University System of Georgia will also be mandated to wear masks, USG announced on its website.

And though Columbia University announced undergraduates and students of Columbia College and the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science will return in the fall, only 60% will be welcomed back. Most classes will still be taught in remote or hybrid form.

Brown University will shift its calendar and add a summer term to accommodate more students on campus at separate times, according to a letter to students from University President Christina Paxson. The university will also offer virtual learning courses to all students, regardless of whether they are living on campus, and all classes with more than 20 students will be conducted remotely.

Advocates of higher education called on Congress Tuesday to approve federal aid to help colleges and universities to avoid budget cuts in the upcoming academic year.

"Higher education is a public good that benefits the entirety of our nation and our nation's position in a global economy. Therefore, federal investment into higher education is really an investment into the economic security, the homeland security, and the viability of the United States," American Educational Research Association President Shaun Harper said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
The Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Futures Showcase Games

Image

College Summer League

Image

Local care facility celebrates National Strawberry Day

Image

12-Points Car Show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

Image

Heat, Covid-19 and Sports

Image

'Ride to Reflect' gives families opportunity to remember lost loved ones on Sunday

Image

7th Annual Surviving the Color Run set for this Saturday

Image

Daviess County leaders announced "Daviess Driven" initiative

Image

Outdoor exercise equipment to be installed at two Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 147865

Reported Deaths: 7026
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook927814630
Lake10007423
DuPage9364475
Kane7877275
Will6957320
Winnebago310996
McHenry212097
St. Clair2037137
Kankakee131165
Rock Island106129
Madison104269
Kendall100021
Champaign96015
Boone61021
DeKalb58220
Peoria56728
Sangamon45532
Jackson34019
Randolph2887
McLean28513
Stephenson2785
Ogle2754
Clinton24217
Macon23622
LaSalle22817
Union19619
Whiteside19615
Coles17817
Grundy1775
Iroquois1645
Tazewell1528
Knox1470
Warren1450
Monroe13713
Cass1367
Williamson1334
Adams1311
Morgan1303
Jefferson10717
Lee1032
McDonough10215
Henry981
Pulaski790
Vermilion792
Marion700
Macoupin583
Perry581
Douglas540
Unassigned530
Livingston522
Montgomery491
Christian474
Jasper477
Jo Daviess471
Ford401
Woodford362
Jersey351
Franklin310
Bureau302
Menard250
Mercer250
Fayette233
Mason230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Carroll212
Washington210
Johnson200
Piatt200
Effingham191
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Logan180
Cumberland170
Bond161
Clark150
Fulton150
Massac150
Wayne141
Schuyler130
De Witt120
Marshall110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
White80
Lawrence70
Hamilton60
Richland40
Stark40
Gallatin30
Out of IL30
Pike30
Clay20
Edwards20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 48524

Reported Deaths: 2698
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11682684
Lake5180242
Elkhart330146
Allen2798132
St. Joseph196466
Cass16389
Hamilton1563101
Hendricks1410100
Johnson1288118
Porter73237
Tippecanoe7268
Madison65964
Clark65544
Bartholomew58644
LaPorte58026
Howard57757
Kosciusko5494
Vanderburgh5486
Marshall4904
Noble48228
Jackson4723
LaGrange4709
Hancock45035
Boone44543
Delaware44550
Shelby42625
Floyd38144
Morgan32931
Monroe30028
Grant29526
Montgomery29420
Clinton2892
Henry27415
Dubois2736
White26510
Decatur25032
Lawrence24625
Dearborn23823
Vigo2358
Harrison21822
Warrick21829
Unassigned193193
Greene18932
Miami1832
Jennings17611
Putnam1698
DeKalb1624
Scott1627
Daviess14317
Wayne1406
Orange13623
Perry1299
Steuben1292
Franklin1248
Jasper1212
Ripley1177
Wabash1122
Carroll1102
Fayette997
Newton9810
Starke933
Whitley925
Gibson812
Huntington812
Randolph794
Wells731
Fulton721
Jefferson722
Jay680
Washington671
Pulaski661
Knox640
Clay604
Rush583
Adams501
Owen491
Benton480
Sullivan451
Posey420
Brown391
Spencer381
Blackford372
Crawford320
Fountain322
Tipton321
Switzerland270
Parke230
Martin220
Ohio170
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110