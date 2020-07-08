Not Available
President Donald Trump criticized Dr. Fauci over past decisions about wearing masks and travel to China after Dr. Fauci said the US is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus.
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 3:30 AM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...