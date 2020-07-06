Clear

Court's ruling on Electoral College -- chaos could still ensue

Article Image

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that states can bind members of the electoral college who fail to fulfill a pledge to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 7:11 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 7:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Robert Alexander

If there is a word that might define 2020 thus far, it is chaos. Between coronavirus, economic uncertainty and racial division, the United States has already experienced a great deal of tumult. Many are worried that uncertainty could spill over into the fall presidential election.

In an effort to avoid this, the Supreme Court set out to determine whether presidential electors -- a slate of individuals in each state, whose number is determined by Congressional representation, designated to cast their state's electoral votes for president and vice president -- are free agents or not. On Monday, justices unanimously decided in Chiafalo v. Washington that states have the power to bind electors -- meaning we could see the end of so-called "faithless electors," or electors who choose to vote for someone other than their party's nominees.

The idea that a virtually anonymous figure like an elector can overturn the results of hundreds of thousands of voters is unnerving to most and it appears the court felt so too. Though the court was decisive, the fact remains that at best, unless the majority of states take steps, the potential for chaos among presidential electors will continue in 2020 and beyond anyway.

Without uniform commitment to prevent faithless electors, this decision won't fix much. With this decision, states should move quickly to adopt the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act to categorically end the prospect of faithless electors.

I have long argued that we should eliminate elector discretion as it puts undue uncertainty into a system that is already often maligned. I came to this conclusion after my first survey of presidential electors from the 2000 Electoral College.

If there was ever an election where elector fidelity mattered, it was the 2000 election. Although Al Gore won the popular vote, George W. Bush was able to eke out an Electoral College majority with 271 electoral votes. Had just two Republican electors abstained, the House of Representatives would have been tasked with selecting the winner. Had four Republican electors voted for Gore, they would have changed the outcome and Gore would have been selected president (recall that one of Gore's electors joined the ranks of the faithless and abstained).

It turns out that in my survey of the 2000 electors, two Republican electors disagreed with a question asking whether Bush was elected legitimately and two more indicated they were unsure. While all remained faithful to Bush, it suggests that at the margins at least a few were uneasy about casting their votes for him. Yet, they still remained faithful. And that is one of the major arguments offered by those supporting elector independence.

But that these electors maintained their loyalty in the face of their concerns suggests electors are unlikely to be bribed and are instead moved by their commitment to their political parties.

Currently just 15 states have laws in place to cancel faithless votes. Put another way, 70% of the states would have no recourse to prevent a faithless elector this fall unless they take quick action. Unless they do so, we can expect that a number of electors in those "free agent" states will consider going rogue.

Faithless electors do occur and although they are rare, we witnessed a record number in 2016. My research on presidential electors reveals that while few choose to do so, a large number consistently consider it.

From 2004 through 2012, around 10% of all electors responding to my survey considered voting contrary to expectations. In 2016, 20% of Republican electors responding gave some consideration to voting for someone other than Donald Trump. While only two did so, it suggests many Republican electors were uneasy with the prospect of a Trump presidency.

To many, electors are an inconvenient historical artifact. It was originally thought that electors would use their own judgment to determine who would be best to lead the country. Alexander Hamilton wrote that these men would be "most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations."

Within a decade of the Electoral College's inception, however, the rise of party tickets quickly put an end to elector discretion, which was replaced by an expectation that electors would be loyal to a party's ticket. While the expectation of the role of elector has changed, the text of the Constitution regarding electors has not. This is one of the reasons why the court's ruling is somewhat surprising.

In delivering the opinion Monday, Justice Elena Kagan indicated that the Constitution is "bare bones about electors." While true, when the architects of various amendments dealing with the Electoral College had a chance, they never chose to eliminate the discretion of electors. Additionally, although Congress has the authority to count all electoral votes, they have never discounted a faithless vote.

The lack of Congressional action is a key characteristic of today's Electoral College, which has been shaped in many ways not by the text of the Constitution but through actions by the political parties at the state level. The winner-take-all system is chief among these changes. This method gives all of a state's electoral votes to whomever wins a plurality in that state. As a consequence, it does a poor job of reflecting how citizens in a state voted and works to support the two main political parties. In short, the Electoral College created by the Founders bears little resemblance to the Electoral College of today.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh's statement during oral arguments for the case in May --that the court should employ "the 'avoid chaos' principle of judging" and "if it's a close call or a tiebreaker, that we shouldn't facilitate or create chaos" -- suggested that the court might simply leave it up to the states when it comes to elector independence. This is exactly what the court has decided to do by upholding laws that bind electors.

Yet if avoiding chaos is the goal, then we need to take seriously a number of additional problems that might flow from this rationale. We can expect that states may put additional conditions on the appointment of electors to try to exert greater control. For instance, a state could require an elector to only vote for a candidate who has visited their state in the past 60 days or only for a candidate who has released their tax returns. These conditions would surely be challenged, but they also speak to the results-based judging that seems to have occurred with the issue of binding electors in the first place.

Another unanticipated consequence is that removing elector independence without a means to address the death of a candidate between the time of the general election and the time the electors meet could present a constitutional crisis. There is little guidance on this front and differences among the states in how they would respond to that situation could introduce further chaos in the electoral process.

At one point, Justice Kavanaugh asked bluntly: "What is the purpose of having electors?" Quite frankly, a similar question is often asked about the Electoral College itself. It is indeed a product engineered to support federalism in part, but many other factors were at play as well (such as consensus for Constitutional ratification, slavery, concerns over poor information flow, foreign interference and so on).

Just as the role of an elector has changed, the practices supporting the Electoral College have also changed. This is most notably evidenced in the role of political parties in controlling how the body functions. To this point, it is political parties, rather than states that drive our politics today. If avoiding chaos is the goal, then a national popular vote, might be the best means to avoid it in future elections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Hot and humid!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olney looks to secure grant funding for two sewer projects

Image

COVID-19 case forces local pool to close - people who visited during these dates should get tested

Image

Terre Haute Chamber helps area small businesses get masks

Image

Some ISU students are demanding change to the school's racial culture

Image

Family shares story after son killed in tragic electrical accident

Image

Protesting the death penalty

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Three executions set for Terre Haute's federal prison next week - here's what they were convicted of

Image

Vigo County jail officer resumes work after incident involving gun

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 147251

Reported Deaths: 7020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook925324627
Lake9954423
DuPage9311475
Kane7856275
Will6923320
Winnebago309196
McHenry211597
St. Clair2017137
Kankakee130765
Madison103669
Rock Island103329
Kendall99621
Champaign94813
Boone60821
DeKalb57819
Peoria55628
Sangamon45032
Jackson33919
Randolph2887
McLean27713
Stephenson2765
Ogle2714
Clinton24217
Macon23522
LaSalle22617
Union19519
Whiteside19515
Grundy1735
Coles17217
Iroquois1625
Tazewell1508
Warren1430
Knox1400
Cass1367
Williamson1324
Monroe13013
Morgan1303
Adams1221
Jefferson10717
McDonough10215
Lee1012
Henry961
Pulaski790
Vermilion782
Marion690
Macoupin583
Perry571
Douglas540
Unassigned540
Livingston522
Montgomery481
Jasper477
Jo Daviess461
Christian454
Ford381
Jersey351
Woodford352
Bureau302
Franklin290
Menard240
Fayette233
Mercer230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Mason220
Carroll212
Washington210
Johnson200
Piatt200
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Effingham181
Logan180
Bond161
Cumberland160
Fulton160
Clark150
Massac150
Wayne141
Schuyler130
De Witt120
Brown100
Edgar100
Marshall100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
White80
Lawrence70
Hamilton60
Richland40
Stark40
Pike30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 48201

Reported Deaths: 2693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11624683
Lake5146242
Elkhart328546
Allen2762129
St. Joseph194366
Cass16389
Hamilton1552101
Hendricks1403100
Johnson1278118
Porter72837
Tippecanoe7158
Madison65864
Clark65144
Bartholomew58544
Howard57557
LaPorte57326
Kosciusko5464
Vanderburgh5226
Marshall4924
Noble47828
Jackson4703
LaGrange4708
Hancock44835
Boone44243
Delaware44250
Shelby42525
Floyd37944
Morgan32931
Grant29426
Monroe29428
Montgomery29420
Clinton2892
Dubois2736
Henry26315
White26310
Decatur25032
Lawrence24425
Dearborn23623
Vigo2348
Warrick21429
Harrison21322
Unassigned193193
Greene18832
Miami1822
Jennings17611
Putnam1698
DeKalb1624
Scott1607
Daviess14317
Wayne1386
Orange13623
Steuben1292
Perry1279
Franklin1248
Jasper1212
Ripley1167
Wabash1122
Carroll1102
Fayette997
Newton9810
Starke933
Whitley925
Huntington812
Gibson802
Randolph794
Jefferson722
Wells721
Fulton701
Jay680
Washington671
Knox640
Pulaski641
Clay604
Rush583
Adams501
Benton480
Owen471
Sullivan441
Brown391
Posey390
Spencer381
Blackford372
Crawford320
Tipton321
Fountain312
Switzerland270
Parke230
Martin220
Ohio170
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110