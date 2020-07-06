Clear

Parents of teens with special needs find themselves alone in Covid-19 lockdown

States are beginning to resume classes for children with special needs, but some parents worry about what comes next. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Annie Grayer, Laura Jarrett and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

Michele Williers' son, Beck, 17, has a lot of questions for his parents these days. When can he go to summer camp? Can he go to school in the fall?

"He's asking about it every day. And he doesn't understand," Williers said in an interview with CNN. "He understands people were sick and there's a virus, but why isn't something opening just yet? He's counting on us, his parents, to develop a plan."

Beck is visually and hearing-impaired, one of more than seven million students with special needs in the United States. Remote learning amid the pandemic has been hard for him, like so many.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), children and young adults are given special education and related services through the age of 21.

But the pandemic has physically separated students from some of the support system of teachers, therapists and aides just as those in the higher age bracket need to make critical decisions about their adult life. And that's left parents flailing.

"We are amazing special needs parents," Williers explained. "We're not special needs teacher-certified."

Beck's teacher checked in every day and provided worksheets for him, Williers said, but it was too hard for him to concentrate in front of a screen, especially at home where he doesn't typically wear his hearing aids and glasses. He no longer has his daily speech and occupational therapy from experts right next to him.

A fellow mother, Joanne De Simone, told CNN: "The responsibilities are even more extreme and exaggerated than they normally would be." She added, "It's tiring. There's no respite."

De Simone has two children with special needs -- Sebastian, 17, is on the autism spectrum, and Ben, 21, has lissencephaly, which is a brain disorder. Ben's condition puts him at an increased risk of serious complications if he contracts Covid-19 so his routines of in-person learning and therapeutic services are no longer feasible.

"Everyone says like, 'Oh they're falling off this cliff, right?' Because they go from intense education services and related services and then they get pretty much a small fraction of that. And I'm like, Ben didn't mosey on over to the cliff. He just got shoved and we're falling," De Simone said.

She has tried to engage him in online learning but he doesn't focus well. She's also tried to give him the therapy he needs but is understandably frustrated.

"I don't have physical therapist hands. I don't know what they're feeling," De Simone said of how she tries to get advice from her son's therapist through FaceTime. "They are only seeing me through this tiny little camera. They don't know if I'm doing the right thing."

Her younger son Sebastian, a keen athlete, may also miss out.

"Before all this happened, we were actually looking at, like, special education college programs that are not matriculated but are sort of an alternative to a typical district 18-to-21 program," De Simone said. "And now I'm not so sure, and he's not so sure."

"He wanted to look at colleges and wanted to run on college teams. Now, he's like, maybe I'll join a local running club to stay in the district," she added.

The Department of Education is asking schools to continue to offer education to students with disabilities or special needs just as they teach students who don't need the extra help.

Special education teacher Amy Swederski has tried to do just that, but she had to throw her usual lesson plan out the window.

Before the pandemic, she had 17 students in her high school class in Florida, aged from 14 to 21 and with conditions from autism to Down syndrome. She also had four aides and a job coach to assist her.

From full-day schooling, she's cut her expectations for her students to require them to just to 30 minutes of math and reading daily.

"I didn't want students to feel frustrated. I didn't want parents to feel frustrated. I wanted them to be able to feel positive at home because this was such a change in routine, a change in their life," Swederski said.

She organized two daily Zoom calls with her class and gave each individual step-by-step guides to access the online platform. But only seven of her 17 students showed up regularly.

Swederski said many were confused and upset by having to do schoolwork not in a school building, but at their homes.

"They were not comfortable with doing the digital aspect of things because when they got home, it wasn't school anymore -- it was home," she said.

An ongoing worry for parents is what happens if in-person classes and therapy don't open this fall.

"I don't know, mentally and emotionally, if that happens, how we can continue to sustain," Williers said.

Her son, Beck, needs the right environment to learn and thrive, she said.

"Our child needs school. He needs to be back with his friends. He needs his routine, his rigor, and he needs the people around him that know and do that extraordinarily well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot and humid!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus coverage, what we're following for this week ahead

Image

Danger inside hot cars

Image

More stray pets reported over holiday weekend

Image

Brazil Concert Band returns to the stage

Image

4-H auction goes virtual

Image

Volunteers needed for food program

Image

Restaurants welcome in customers over holiday weekend

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Illinois Lottery closing claims centers temporarily

Image

Travel safely this holiday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 147251

Reported Deaths: 7020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook925324627
Lake9954423
DuPage9311475
Kane7856275
Will6923320
Winnebago309196
McHenry211597
St. Clair2017137
Kankakee130765
Madison103669
Rock Island103329
Kendall99621
Champaign94813
Boone60821
DeKalb57819
Peoria55628
Sangamon45032
Jackson33919
Randolph2887
McLean27713
Stephenson2765
Ogle2714
Clinton24217
Macon23522
LaSalle22617
Union19519
Whiteside19515
Grundy1735
Coles17217
Iroquois1625
Tazewell1508
Warren1430
Knox1400
Cass1367
Williamson1324
Monroe13013
Morgan1303
Adams1221
Jefferson10717
McDonough10215
Lee1012
Henry961
Pulaski790
Vermilion782
Marion690
Macoupin583
Perry571
Douglas540
Unassigned540
Livingston522
Montgomery481
Jasper477
Jo Daviess461
Christian454
Ford381
Jersey351
Woodford352
Bureau302
Franklin290
Menard240
Fayette233
Mercer230
Wabash230
Alexander220
Mason220
Carroll212
Washington210
Johnson200
Piatt200
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Effingham181
Logan180
Bond161
Cumberland160
Fulton160
Clark150
Massac150
Wayne141
Schuyler130
De Witt120
Brown100
Edgar100
Marshall100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
White80
Lawrence70
Hamilton60
Richland40
Stark40
Pike30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 48201

Reported Deaths: 2693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11624683
Lake5146242
Elkhart328546
Allen2762129
St. Joseph194366
Cass16389
Hamilton1552101
Hendricks1403100
Johnson1278118
Porter72837
Tippecanoe7158
Madison65864
Clark65144
Bartholomew58544
Howard57557
LaPorte57326
Kosciusko5464
Vanderburgh5226
Marshall4924
Noble47828
Jackson4703
LaGrange4708
Hancock44835
Boone44243
Delaware44250
Shelby42525
Floyd37944
Morgan32931
Grant29426
Monroe29428
Montgomery29420
Clinton2892
Dubois2736
Henry26315
White26310
Decatur25032
Lawrence24425
Dearborn23623
Vigo2348
Warrick21429
Harrison21322
Unassigned193193
Greene18832
Miami1822
Jennings17611
Putnam1698
DeKalb1624
Scott1607
Daviess14317
Wayne1386
Orange13623
Steuben1292
Perry1279
Franklin1248
Jasper1212
Ripley1167
Wabash1122
Carroll1102
Fayette997
Newton9810
Starke933
Whitley925
Huntington812
Gibson802
Randolph794
Jefferson722
Wells721
Fulton701
Jay680
Washington671
Knox640
Pulaski641
Clay604
Rush583
Adams501
Benton480
Owen471
Sullivan441
Brown391
Posey390
Spencer381
Blackford372
Crawford320
Tipton321
Fountain312
Switzerland270
Parke230
Martin220
Ohio170
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike110