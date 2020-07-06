Clear

5 things to know for July 6: Coronavirus, gun violence, China, gas pipeline, Japan

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has another record to add, the earliest named "E" storm. Tropical Storm Edouard formed overnight and CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 8:30 AM
By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

A hot new album just dropped from the Dalai Lama, who turns 85 today. The recording features his teachings and mantras set to music. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

A group of international experts are now warning that the coronavirus can float and be transmitted via air droplets, despite the reluctance of health agencies to acknowledge the airborne nature of the virus. As US coronavirus cases continue to climb and more hospitals report nearing capacity, officials across the country say some states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona, reopened too quickly. A CNN investigation found health authorities in Florida often fail to do contact tracing. And in the absence of federal mandates, mayors and governors want to take measures into their own hands. Coronavirus cases are also surging elsewhere in the world. Iraq saw a massive jump in June, South African cases are rising fast and Mexico saw its highest daily spike in new cases over the weekend. In the Australian state of Victoria, authorities have closed borders, placed thousands of people under lockdown and are conducting mass testing after a sharp rise in cases.

2. Gun violence

The Fourth of July weekend also brought a wave of gun violence in cities across the US -- and children were among the victims. A 7-year-old girl was shot while playing in Chicago. An 8-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle with her mother in Atlanta. And an 11-year-old boy was shot while running to get a phone charger in Washington, DC. Cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and New York are seeing an uptick homicide rates this year. The increase in gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to calls for law enforcement reform and budget cuts.

3. South China Sea

Tensions between the US and China are heating up again in the South China Sea. For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the contested region -- the latest show of military might from Washington as it pushes back against China's sweeping territorial claims. The two US carriers arrived in the region as China wrapped up its own set of naval exercises near a disputed island chain. Washington has steadily upped the tempo of its operations in the region as relations between the US and China have continued to deteriorate this year. This weekend's deployment of the two carriers appears to be a clear statement that Washington is not about to cede any influence in the region to Beijing.

4. Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Companies Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have canceled the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline that would have stretched hundreds of miles across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The companies cited ongoing delays, litigation and an expected increase in costs in their announcement, despite a recent win for the project in the US Supreme Court. Initially announced in 2014, the pipeline had faced intense criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups.

5. Japan floods

Rescue workers in Japan are beginning a desperate search for survivors after record rainfall and widespread flooding on the southern island of Kyushu left dozens dead or missing. At least 18 people died and 14 were missing in the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima, local authorities confirmed. Images from the hardest-hit areas showed houses destroyed by the strength of the flood waters. Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a warning Saturday for unprecedented rainfall, and a heavy rain warning remains in place for parts of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Monday. Officials said that they are still gathering information on the death toll and expect to update the figures over the coming days.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died

The 41-year-old had been battling complications from Covid-19 for months, including an amputated leg.

Kanye West says he's running for president

He also just announced a new album, so make of that what you will.

The Cleveland Indians' manager says it's time to change the team name

It's a significant departure from his past comments.

A family in Florida found a 9-foot alligator with missing limbs on their doorstep

That's certainly one way to start your morning.

Here's an excuse to get a family dog

A pupper could help your toddler learn social and emotional skills, according to a new study.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 million

That's about how many more people could die from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria because of disruptions to vital programs and research caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to experts.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm not going to get into who is right and who is wrong."

Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, when asked to defend President Donald Trump's false claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless."

TODAY'S WEATHER

>>

AND FINALLY

The civil rights era roots of roller skating

Roller skating is seeing a resurgence right now, so why not take a moment to learn about the history of Black skate culture? (Click here to view)

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

