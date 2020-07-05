Clear

Girl, 7, and teens among the victims in Chicago's violent July 4 weekend

Chicago is seeing an increase in gun violence as coronavirus cases continue to rise, and officials are pointing to months of being cooped up indoors as one of the reasons why. CNN's Omar Jimenez has more.

Posted: Jul 5, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Chuck Johnston and Alta Spells, CNN

A 7-year-old visiting a relative on Chicago's West Side was fatally shot while playing with a group of kids -- among the victims of a violent holiday weekend, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday.

A 14-year-old was killed in a separate shooting, police said. The violence comes amid an uptick in shootings and homicides in American cities. Chicago's violence is also known to spike during summer months.

The slain girl was visiting her grandmother in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday evening, playing with other kids when a light-colored vehicle pulled up in front of a residence, three suspects got out and opened fire on a group of people, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the head and died at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said. A 32-year-old was also shot and went to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

"You got to be tired of this," CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said. "Chicago's heart gets broken again. Austin's heart gets broken again. We've got to be tired of this because, damnit, I'm tired of this."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a series of tweets, lamented another child "whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun." She asked anyone with information to come forward.

"As a city we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there's a future for them that isn't wrapped up in gun violence," she tweeted.

There are no additional details on the suspects, Rocco said.

Teen, three others killed in Englewood

Another late Saturday shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side left four men dead and four more people injured.

The shooting happened about 11:35 p.m., police said.

The victims were attending a large street gathering when "approximately four males" walked up and began shooting, police said. The suspects fled the scene.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third victim who had gunshot wounds to his chest and back died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A fourth gunshot victim, a 14-year-old, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The injured victims, according to police, include:

  • An 11-year-old who was grazed on the leg and ankle. He is in fair condition at Comer.
  • A 15-year-old who was shot in the stomach and is also in fair condition at Comer.
  • A 29-year-old man who was shot in the foot and is in fair condition at St. Bernard Hospital.
  • A 35-year-old who was shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist. He is in critical condition at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

There are no suspects in custody. Detectives continue to investigate.

Violent weekend

According to CNN affiliate WLS, as of early Sunday, 67 people had been shot in the city over the weekend, 13 of them fatally.

Chicago often sees more shootings in the summer months, an issue Lightfoot has pledged to address. This is her second summer at the city's helm. Last weekend, more than 60 people were shot -- 14 of them fatally -- in 49 shooting incidents in the city.

The Windy City is one of numerous locales -- along with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and New York -- seeing an increase in homicide rates this year.

In North Lawndale early Sunday, someone in a white vehicle opened fire on a group lighting fireworks, WLS reported. Five people were injured, and a 20-year-old woman died at Mount Sinai, police told the station.

Also early Sunday, a 10-year-old suffered a bullet graze wound and a 48-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to both legs while standing in the hallway of an apartment building, WLS reported.

Late Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was among three people shot in Little Village on the southwest side of the city, the station reported.

Earlier that day, a half dozen assailants approached a group before dawn, fatally shooting a woman in the head and injuring two men on South Lake Shore Drive, police told WLS.

A 31-year-old man was also fatally shot Saturday morning, while sitting in a parked vehicle in Englewood, police told the station.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Hot and humid with scattered pop-up storms this evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Illinois Lottery closing claims centers temporarily

Image

Travel safely this holiday

Image

Rubber Duck Regatta winner to donate portion of prize

Image

Remembering Eva Kor a year after her death

Image

The Mile supports kids running program

Image

Conservation club dedicates new flag

Image

Demonstrators demand immigration reform

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Blue Lives Matter Rally takes place in front of THPD

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 146612

Reported Deaths: 7014
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook922404622
Lake9919423
DuPage9267475
Kane7819275
Will6883320
Winnebago308496
McHenry210397
St. Clair1988137
Kankakee130465
Rock Island101829
Madison100769
Kendall98921
Champaign93912
Boone60821
DeKalb57219
Peoria55128
Sangamon44632
Jackson33619
Randolph2887
Stephenson2765
McLean27313
Ogle2694
Clinton24117
Macon23422
LaSalle22517
Union19419
Whiteside19315
Coles17217
Grundy1715
Iroquois1615
Tazewell1498
Warren1430
Knox1370
Cass1367
Morgan1303
Monroe12913
Williamson1264
Adams1131
Jefferson10617
McDonough10215
Lee1012
Henry951
Vermilion772
Pulaski760
Marion690
Perry561
Macoupin553
Douglas540
Livingston522
Montgomery481
Jasper477
Unassigned470
Christian454
Jo Daviess451
Ford371
Jersey351
Woodford352
Bureau302
Franklin280
Menard240
Fayette233
Mercer230
Alexander220
Carroll222
Mason220
Wabash220
Washington210
Johnson200
Piatt200
Hancock191
Moultrie190
Shelby191
Crawford180
Effingham171
Logan170
Bond161
Cumberland160
Clark150
Fulton150
Massac150
Wayne141
Schuyler130
De Witt110
Brown100
Edgar100
Marshall100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Lawrence70
White60
Hamilton50
Richland40
Stark40
Pike30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott10
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 47432

Reported Deaths: 2687
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11546683
Lake5104242
Elkhart321144
Allen2737129
St. Joseph190866
Cass16389
Hamilton1538100
Hendricks1390100
Johnson1256118
Porter72037
Tippecanoe6948
Madison65564
Clark64044
Bartholomew58244
Howard56557
LaPorte56326
Kosciusko5354
Vanderburgh5026
Marshall4823
Jackson4693
Noble46928
LaGrange4677
Hancock44035
Boone43743
Delaware43150
Shelby42325
Floyd37144
Morgan32731
Montgomery29320
Grant29126
Clinton2882
Monroe27628
Dubois2666
White26010
Henry25815
Decatur24932
Lawrence24225
Vigo2318
Dearborn22823
Harrison21222
Warrick21229
Greene18532
Miami1822
Jennings17411
Putnam1688
DeKalb1604
Scott1607
Daviess14216
Orange13623
Wayne1366
Steuben1282
Perry1279
Franklin1248
Ripley1157
Jasper1142
Wabash1122
Carroll1102
Fayette987
Newton9810
Starke923
Whitley905
Randolph784
Huntington742
Jefferson722
Wells711
Fulton691
Jay680
Washington681
Gibson672
Knox640
Pulaski641
Clay604
Rush563
Adams501
Benton480
Owen471
Sullivan441
Brown381
Posey380
Blackford372
Spencer371
Crawford300
Fountain302
Tipton301
Switzerland260
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Vermillion140
Warren141
Union130
Pike100
Unassigned0193