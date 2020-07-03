Clear

Hong Kong's security law could have a chilling effect on press freedom

CNN's Ivan Watson interviews Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, who says that the controversial national security law enacted July 1 and drafted by China's National People's Congress will be a "clean break" for Hong Kongers as it will not apply retroactively.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Hadas Gold, CNN Business

Hong Kong insists its vibrant community of journalists has nothing to fear from the national security legislation China imposed on the city this week. But press freedom advocates worry about creeping self-censorship, and there are signs that the new law may already be having a chilling effect.

In what was once seen as a safe haven of free speech for local and foreign news organizations operating in the region, journalists and their sources are growing increasingly wary that as China takes a firmer grip on Hong Kong, they could be prosecuted.

The new law applies to any person in Hong Kong, both locals and foreign nationals. It criminalizes actions like calling for Hong Kong independence, or working with a foreign entity "to incite hatred" toward the Chinese government. A new enforcement committee will "strengthen the management" of NGOs and media working in Hong Kong. The police will also have new powers to search premises, wiretap suspects and order people to "delete information or provide assistance."

Article 4 of the law says "the freedoms of speech, of the press, of publication, of association, of assembly, of procession and of demonstration" will be protected. But it also criminalizes the leaking of "state secrets," a vague term commonly used in China to cover a range of issues deemed to be in the national interest and which has been used in the past to imprison journalists like Gao Yu on the mainland. That could deter both journalists and sources from reporting or collaborating on stories relating to government affairs.

Hong Kong holds a unique position in the region, as it is home to the only free press in any area or territory administered by the Chinese government. But there's been no clear guidance on what the new security law means for the city's long-established media community.

Deliberate ambiguity

That the legislation lacks specifics is deliberate, not an omission, according to experts such as Sophie Richardson, China Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"This law is so vague and so overboard that it could potentially apply to just about any kind of behavior or speech and that's exactly the Chinese government's goal: It wants everyone to start and think 'Oh wait a minute does this constitute sedition? Oh wait a minute, is that collusion?'" Richardson said.

The vague nature of the law will lead to self-censorship, which may be precisely what Beijing wants, said Steven Butler, Asia director for the Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ).

"The Chinese Communist Party may achieve what it wants to achieve without ever having to enforce the law," he said.

Both Butler and Richardson said the new law could bring Hong Kong more in line with how the media is treated in China, one of the worst countries in the world for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders and where self-censorship is commonplace.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asserted that it won't affect freedom of speech, enshrined in the city's 1997 de facto constitution called the Basic Law. But the new law may supersede such protections, Butler said.

When asked by CNN in a press conference on Wednesday whether people would be allowed to criticize the new law, Lam said: "If individuals including reporters from CNN are discharging their role and feel something is not right and want to criticize then I don't see why that would be an offense under this law."

But, she warned, "If there is more, if you are involved in organizing or colluding that's another matter. It's a question of evidence and the law."

Dire consequences?

Press freedoms in Hong Kong have been under pressure in recent years, Butler said, adding that reporters covering pro-democracy protests in the city have been targeted by police.

In 2018, the Financial Times' Asia news editor Victor Mallet was denied a routine extension of his visa, months after he moderated a debate at the Foreign Correspondents' Club that featured a pro-independence activist.

For journalists who are Hong Kong citizens, the consequences of breaking the new law could be dire. They could be tried behind closed doors and sentenced to life imprisonment. Those found guilty of participating or assisting in crimes can also face between three and 10 years in jail.

Hong Kong authorities have not outlined any specifics on how the new enforcement committee for managing media will affect foreign reporters, who — unlike their counterparts in mainland China — do not require specific journalist visas.

Those visas for foreign reporters in mainland China come with strict oversight and the government has in the past expelled journalists, including around a dozen recently from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

Then there are the sources and interview subjects, many of whom are likely to be even more wary of speaking to the media — something reporters in mainland China already struggle with, HRW's Richardson said.

Butler, at the CPJ, said in recent days that journalists have already been asked by sources and interview subjects to delete previous articles or communications with sources that could be viewed as seditious.

CNN, which has a major bureau in the city, has spoken to sources who have expressed reluctance to participate in interviews. Within hours of the bill's passage, sources asked that past WhatsApp chats be deleted and expressed caution about being quoted in articles about the law.

Waiting for 'test' cases

Butler and Richardson said it is only a matter of time before there is a "test case," where a reporter will be tried under the new law.

"I won't be surprised if some journalists wind up being charged under this law at some point in the not too distant future," Richardson said.

For now, news organizations and press freedom advocates can only try to lobby the Hong Kong government.

"Hong Kong has been a leader in supporting the rights of a free press in Asia for decades and it is essential that it continues to do so, particularly given the treatment of members of the independent press within mainland China and the global nature of the coronavirus pandemic," a New York Times spokesperson told CNN Business, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Butler said he hopes Hong Kong's status as a financial center and an important Asian gateway for Western companies will protect its press freedoms.

"You can't have an international finance center without freedom of the speech and press," he said.

— Jessie Yeung, Ivan Watson and James Griffiths contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot Holiday Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

Fireworks can bring anxiety to your pet, why experts warn pet owners to prepare

Image

Group of veterans changes American Flag at Terre Haute assisted living facility

Image

Return of live music: Brazil Concert Band prepared for holiday tribute

Image

City leaders lay out plans for adjusted Fourth of July celebration in Vincennes

Image

Health department encourages caution during holiday weekend

Image

No serious injuries reported in Thursday crash

Image

Sullivan Mayor declares month of July as a "Month-Long Cleanup"

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana DNR hits the water to keep people safe on boats

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 46387

Reported Deaths: 2662
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11434680
Lake4985241
Elkhart313343
Allen2695117
St. Joseph185766
Cass16369
Hamilton1502100
Hendricks1371100
Johnson1244118
Porter69037
Tippecanoe6598
Madison64363
Clark62744
Bartholomew58044
Howard55057
LaPorte54125
Kosciusko5003
LaGrange4646
Jackson4583
Vanderburgh4576
Noble45128
Delaware42949
Boone42743
Hancock42535
Marshall4183
Shelby41825
Floyd37044
Morgan32331
Montgomery29020
Grant28726
Clinton2812
Monroe26328
Dubois2616
White25910
Decatur24732
Henry23615
Lawrence23624
Vigo2278
Harrison20822
Warrick20729
Dearborn20622
Greene18432
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1557
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1296
Franklin1248
Steuben1242
Perry1239
Ripley1148
Jasper1132
Carroll1092
Wabash1092
Fayette967
Newton9610
Whitley814
Randolph774
Starke773
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson661
Washington651
Knox630
Pulaski621
Clay594
Rush563
Benton480
Adams471
Gibson462
Owen451
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey360
Spencer331
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland260
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0193