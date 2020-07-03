Clear

How to celebrate a fun Fourth of July at home

July 4th weekend plans may be impeded by severe storms and heat. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast and who is impacted.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Megan Marples, CNN

A combination of factors could make the Fourth of July a "perfect storm" of coronavirus infections, warned one doctor -- but only for those who don't choose to safely navigate the holiday weekend.

Cities opening, people not following preventative guidelines and people traveling could cause a spike in new Covid-19 cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during a briefing Wednesday by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But it doesn't have to be that way if you want to have a safer Independence Day weekend, according to Erin Bromage, CNN contributor and biology professor at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

"We need to be vigilant with what we're doing, so keep your distance, keep it outside, wash your hands often, wear a mask when you can't distance," Bromage said.

Host your barbecue outdoors with plenty of social distancing and cancel if it rains, Bromage said. Keep your distance in the pool and at the beach, and if you can't, then turn around and head home. When it comes to firework shows, Bromage said distance is also key.

"If we're jammed into a small backyard watching all of these fireworks because that's the only viewing window that we have, then it's not a great idea," Bromage said. "If you can actually spread out and create distance with your family and other families, then you can do this safely."

You don't need to crowd together to have fun celebrating Independence Day. Here are some safer alternatives.

Virtual tours of historical landmarks

Step into history without having to get off your couch with virtual tours of historical landmarks. Places like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Vernon are offering virtual tours of their famous sites online. Virtual visitors get to learn insider facts about the locations that reveal the story of how America was born.

S'mores buffet line

A barbecue isn't complete without dessert, and this dessert is about as American as you can get. Set up a smorgasbord of s'mores ingredients, including gooey marshmallows and rich chocolate, then take turns roasting marshmallows around the fire.

Pop some confetti

Keep the sparkle in the Fourth of July without the dangers of traditional fireworks with these DIY confetti poppers. All you'll need is some balloons, toilet paper tubes and some confetti to make these kid-friendly crafts.

Watch 'Hamilton'

Raise a glass to freedom, or in this case, the Disney+ release of "Hamilton." The hit Broadway musical is debuting on July 3, which is just in time for the holiday weekend. This version removed some of the swear words to make it more family friendly, according to "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Hot dog contest

The annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is still on and will air at noon ET on ESPN July 4. This is the perfect opportunity to join in on the fun and have your own hot dog eating contest at home. Load up the grill with savory dogs and enjoy this classic American food.

Virtual celebrations

Hop online and watch Fourth of July celebrations virtually, from Washington DC to Boston.

A Capital Fourth celebration is going to take place virtually from different spots around the country and will be streamed on PBS. Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes will feature performances from past years along with newly recorded virtual ones.

CNN will also be hosting a Fourth of July in America celebration with Don Lemon and Dana Bash. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on July 4.

Backyard water park

Skip the beach and instead create your own water park in the comfort of your backyard. You can purchase special sprinklers or just use the garden hose. For some added family fun, safely pick up some water balloons and squirt guns at the store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Hot Holiday Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks can bring anxiety to your pet, why experts warn pet owners to prepare

Image

Group of veterans changes American Flag at Terre Haute assisted living facility

Image

Return of live music: Brazil Concert Band prepared for holiday tribute

Image

City leaders lay out plans for adjusted Fourth of July celebration in Vincennes

Image

Health department encourages caution during holiday weekend

Image

No serious injuries reported in Thursday crash

Image

Sullivan Mayor declares month of July as a "Month-Long Cleanup"

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana DNR hits the water to keep people safe on boats

Image

Crossroads Nutrition celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 46387

Reported Deaths: 2662
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11434680
Lake4985241
Elkhart313343
Allen2695117
St. Joseph185766
Cass16369
Hamilton1502100
Hendricks1371100
Johnson1244118
Porter69037
Tippecanoe6598
Madison64363
Clark62744
Bartholomew58044
Howard55057
LaPorte54125
Kosciusko5003
LaGrange4646
Jackson4583
Vanderburgh4576
Noble45128
Delaware42949
Boone42743
Hancock42535
Marshall4183
Shelby41825
Floyd37044
Morgan32331
Montgomery29020
Grant28726
Clinton2812
Monroe26328
Dubois2616
White25910
Decatur24732
Henry23615
Lawrence23624
Vigo2278
Harrison20822
Warrick20729
Dearborn20622
Greene18432
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1557
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1296
Franklin1248
Steuben1242
Perry1239
Ripley1148
Jasper1132
Carroll1092
Wabash1092
Fayette967
Newton9610
Whitley814
Randolph774
Starke773
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson661
Washington651
Knox630
Pulaski621
Clay594
Rush563
Benton480
Adams471
Gibson462
Owen451
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey360
Spencer331
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland260
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0193