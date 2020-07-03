Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Friday, July 3

Despite having nearly 1.5 million Covid-19 cases, experts say Brazil has yet to see the worst of the pandemic. However, Brazil's second-largest city Rio de Janeiro has started to allow bars, restaurants, and gyms to reopen. CNN's Shasta Darlington reports.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

As America prepares to celebrate a Fourth of July unlike any other, another Covid-19 record has been set: 52,291 new cases were confirmed yesterday.

But warnings by medical experts that this weekend's gatherings could produce a disastrous spike in infections continue to be ignored by some of the country's top officials. President Donald Trump will travel today to South Dakota for an early Fourth of July celebration at Mt. Rushmore. Those attending the fireworks display and flyover won't be required to wear masks or practice social distancing, unlike the guests at the White House party tomorrow.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was an adviser to the White House medical team under President George W. Bush, said Trump is "clearly flirting with disaster" by holding rallies and attending events without wearing a mask. "[He]is over 70 and he's obese. He probably has close to a 20% chance of dying if he contracts the virus," Reiner told CNN.

Trump has made significant efforts to downplay -- or outright ignore -- the pandemic in recent weeks, painting a rosy picture of the administration's response and pushing reopenings despite the fact that 36 states are currently experiencing a rise in new cases.

Florida, Texas and Arizona -- states that aggressively embraced Trump's demands to get the economy open -- are heading into what one expert described as a viral threat approaching "apocalyptic" levels.

Some are rethinking their strategies. In a stunning turnaround, Texas Governor Greg Abbott yesterday ordered most Texans to wear face coverings in public. This is the same man who, just two months ago, issued an executive order expressly banning local jurisdictions from fining those who refuse to wear a mask in public.

Still, there are some who are refusing to budge. Florida has paused the reopening, but Governor Ron DeSantis has said the state will not revert to stricter measures to curb the worsening outbreak.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: If the antibodies may or may not offer long-term immunity, how would a vaccine help?

A: In some cases, a vaccine might give stronger protection than antibodies produced after being infected, epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant said. "There are actually six other coronaviruses -- MERS and SARS and four other viruses that create the common cold. They don't seem to do very well at creating long-term immunity," Brilliant said.

"But we need to find out whether we can create a vaccine that creates more immunity [to the novel coronavirus] than the disease does. And that's not so wild. Many of the vaccines that we've made in history are actually stronger than the virus is itself at creating immunity."

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Here's what happened when the US and Brazil lifted lockdowns

Patience in lifting coronavirus restrictions is paying off, but easing lockdowns too early can have deadly consequences.

A CNN analysis of policies across 18 nations has shown that most of the countries that have now been designated by the European Union as having the epidemic under control only started easing their regulations after seeing sustained drops in daily new cases of Covid-19.

In contrast, three of the four countries with the world's highest death tolls and case counts -- the US, Brazil and India -- have either never properly shut down or started reopening before their case counts began to drop.

New mutation of the virus is spreading faster

A global study has found strong evidence that a new form of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the US, Maggie Fox writes. The new mutation makes the virus more likely to infect people but does not seem to make them any sicker than earlier variations of the virus, an international team of researchers reported yesterday.

The study, published in the journal Cell, says the mutation affects the spike protein -- the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it infects. Researchers are now checking to see whether this affects whether the virus can be controlled by a vaccine.

'Sending the population to the slaughterhouse'

Like many places in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is relaxing restrictions -- despite warnings from experts that the city has so far failed to bring Covid-19 under control.

Restaurants, bars and gyms in Rio were allowed to reopen yesterday, much to the dismay of health experts. "Governors and mayors are sending the population to the slaughterhouse with the prerogative of an economic recovery," said Domingos Alves, a computer modeling expert from the Covid-19 Brasil group, which brings together scientists from several Brazilian universities.

Brazil is the second worst hit country after the US. It has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases. More than 61,800 people have died.

Remember hydroxychloroquine? A new study suggests it may actually help

A new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped patients better survive in hospital. This is a surprising finding. Several other studies have found the drug, originally developed to treat and prevent malaria, not only didn't help, but was also making patients more likely to suffer cardiac side effects.

But a team at Henry Ford Health System in Michigan said yesterday its study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given hydroxychloroquine were much less likely to die. The difference? "What we think was important in ours ... is that patients were treated early. For hydroxychloroquine to have a benefit, it needs to begin before the patients begin to suffer some of the severe immune reactions that patients can have with Covid," said Dr. Marcus Zervos, the division head of infectious disease for Henry Ford Health System.

Singapore got coronavirus under control. Then dengue struck

The city-state is facing a new public health crisis with more than 14,000 dengue cases reported since the start of the year. The total number for the whole year is expected to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013 -- the largest dengue outbreak in Singapore's history.

Climate change and rapid urbanization have made dengue outbreaks bigger in the past decades. But experts say the coronavirus lockdown measures might have worsened the outbreak this year. "When more people stay at home all the days, there could be more residential mosquito breeding and more opportunities for 'blood meals'," said Luo Dahai, associate professor of Infection and Immunity at Nanyang Technological University.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

A combination of factors could make the Fourth of July a "perfect storm" of coronavirus infections -- but only for those who don't choose to safely navigate the holiday weekend. So here's a guide on how to celebrate the Fourth of July from the safety of your home. There will be virtual tours of historical landmarks, the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, S'mores, DIY confetti and backyard water parks. And of course, Hamilton.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"Sometimes I wonder how different things would've been if the virus was bigger and actually visible to the naked eye ... if we could see it flying out of the mouths and noses of those infected. Tethered by strings around six feet long. If we saw that, would we behave differently?" -- Dr. Sanjay Gupta

This Fourth of July isn't just a day of celebration -- it's a test of our discipline to slow the spread of the coronavirus. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to the United States as if it were his patient about how we can get back on track. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Hot Holiday Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks can bring anxiety to your pet, why experts warn pet owners to prepare

Image

Group of veterans changes American Flag at Terre Haute assisted living facility

Image

Return of live music: Brazil Concert Band prepared for holiday tribute

Image

City leaders lay out plans for adjusted Fourth of July celebration in Vincennes

Image

Health department encourages caution during holiday weekend

Image

No serious injuries reported in Thursday crash

Image

Sullivan Mayor declares month of July as a "Month-Long Cleanup"

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana DNR hits the water to keep people safe on boats

Image

Crossroads Nutrition celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 46387

Reported Deaths: 2662
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11434680
Lake4985241
Elkhart313343
Allen2695117
St. Joseph185766
Cass16369
Hamilton1502100
Hendricks1371100
Johnson1244118
Porter69037
Tippecanoe6598
Madison64363
Clark62744
Bartholomew58044
Howard55057
LaPorte54125
Kosciusko5003
LaGrange4646
Jackson4583
Vanderburgh4576
Noble45128
Delaware42949
Boone42743
Hancock42535
Marshall4183
Shelby41825
Floyd37044
Morgan32331
Montgomery29020
Grant28726
Clinton2812
Monroe26328
Dubois2616
White25910
Decatur24732
Henry23615
Lawrence23624
Vigo2278
Harrison20822
Warrick20729
Dearborn20622
Greene18432
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1557
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1296
Franklin1248
Steuben1242
Perry1239
Ripley1148
Jasper1132
Carroll1092
Wabash1092
Fayette967
Newton9610
Whitley814
Randolph774
Starke773
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson661
Washington651
Knox630
Pulaski621
Clay594
Rush563
Benton480
Adams471
Gibson462
Owen451
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey360
Spencer331
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland260
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0193