Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, has been charged with enticement of minors

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein's accomplices, according to court documents and a person familiar with the matter. CNN's Max Foster reports.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Kara Scannell and Erica Orden, CNN

Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning and charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into Epstein's accomplices, according to court documents and a person familiar with the matter.

Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

"In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to an including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18," the indictment says.

Those victims, according to the indictment, included girls as young as 14 years old. Maxwell and multimillionaire Epstein are accused of luring them to an array of residences, including his Upper East Side mansion, his Palm Beach estate, and his sprawling Santa Fe ranch, along with her residence in London.

Maxwell was arrested without incident in New Hampshire and will make her initial appearance in court in New Hampshire, authorities said. An attorney for Maxwell, Jeffrey S. Pagliuca, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Maxwell, whose whereabouts have been unclear since Epstein's arrest last summer, has been under investigation by the Manhattan US Attorney's office for facilitating Epstein's recruitment of young girls and women. She has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein.

Prior to his jailhouse death by suicide while awaiting trial in August 2019, Epstein faced charges of having run a trafficking enterprise in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, worked with employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences and paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.

In the wake of Epstein's death, public pressure has mounted to hold those who assisted him -- perhaps including Maxwell and a coterie of young women who allegedly worked under her -- accountable not only for his actions, but also for their own roles.

In that investigation, Maxwell has remained a significant target. She has previously denied wrongdoing, and in a deposition has called at least one of her accusers "a liar."

According to Thursday's indictment, however, Maxwell was the principal recruiter for victims of Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

The indictment describes Maxwell's relationship with three victims, identified only as Minor Victim-1, Minor Victim-2 and Minor Victim-3.

Maxwell, along with Epstein, is accused by prosecutors of luring the young girls into their circle, inquiring about their schools and families, taking them to the movies or shopping. After developing a rapport with them, she would allegedly steer the relationship into sexual territory, talking to them about sexual topics or undressing in front of them, followed by encouraging them to give Epstein's massages, during which the girls were fully or partially nude, the indictment says.

Those massages, some of which Maxwell participated in, according to the indictment, sometimes developed into sexual encounters. In both the indictment of Maxwell and that of Epstein, federal prosecutors described the Epstein's resulting abuse from these encounters, which allegedly included touching a girl's genitals, using a sex toy on them or directing a girl to touch him while he masturbated.

The indictment alleges that Maxwell participated in "multiple group sexual encounters" with Minor Victim-1 in New York and Florida between 1994 and 1997, gave Minor Victim-2 an unsolicited massage in New Mexico in 1996 while the girl was topless and encouraged Minor Victim-3 to give massages to Epstein in London between 1994 and 1995, "knowing that Epstein intended to sexually abuse [her] during those massages."

In charging Maxwell, however, federal prosecutors in New York may face a legal hurdle. In 2007, Epstein signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida that appeared to immunize his accomplices. The document says that "the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to" four alleged accomplices. Maxwell isn't listed among them, but her lawyers may argue that she is covered by the phrase "but not limited to."

When Epstein himself was indicted, New York federal prosecutors said they believed the Florida agreement didn't restrict their office from prosecuting him, but his lawyers argued otherwise.

The perjury charges in the indictment stem from a 2016 deposition of Maxwell conducted as part of civil litigation. During that testimony, she denied having given anyone a massage, specifically denied having given Minor Victim-2 a massage and said, "I wasn't aware that [Epstein] was having sexual activities with anyone when I was with him other than myself.

Asked whether Epstein had a "scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages," she replied: "I don't know what you're talking about."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
July Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No foul play suspected in Sullivan County death investigation

Image

Jury selection to possibly take place inside two Vigo County School buildings

Image

Section of Terre Haute street closed through mid-August for construction

Image

Work continues on CSX railroad crossings

Image

Changes to 4th of July celebration

Image

July 4th celebration changes

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

TP leaving ISU MBB

Image

50th Running of the Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Wabash Valley Girls Softball League

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45952

Reported Deaths: 2650
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11387679
Lake4872240
Elkhart308543
Allen2677114
St. Joseph184965
Cass16369
Hamilton1484100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1235118
Porter68537
Madison64363
Tippecanoe6408
Clark62244
Bartholomew57844
Howard54356
LaPorte53925
Kosciusko4952
LaGrange4596
Jackson4553
Noble44728
Vanderburgh4306
Hancock42935
Delaware42648
Boone42242
Shelby41625
Marshall4123
Floyd36344
Morgan32031
Montgomery28720
Grant28526
Clinton2792
Dubois2606
White25810
Monroe25628
Decatur24632
Henry23515
Lawrence23124
Vigo2248
Harrison20822
Dearborn20422
Warrick20129
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1547
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1286
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1209
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1092
Wabash1072
Fayette967
Newton9510
Whitley814
Randolph764
Starke733
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson651
Washington641
Pulaski631
Knox620
Clay594
Rush573
Benton480
Adams451
Owen451
Gibson442
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey350
Spencer311
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland250
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0194