Clear

The US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June. But that's not the whole story

The reopening of the US is easing the burden on America's stressed labor market, but the economy remains in a deep recession. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the economy added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday.

The data was far better than economists predicted, and the unemployment rate also fell more than expected. It was the second-consecutive month of growth after more than 20 million jobs were wiped out in April during the coronavirus lockdown. The reopening of the economy is easing the burden on America's stressed labor market.

But after two months of rampant growth, the American economy is still down nearly 14.7 million jobs since February. Although the unemployment rate has come down from 14.7% in April, it remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession.

A full job market recovery is far from certain as long as the US economy remains in its current, deep recession. America is dealing with a severe joblessness crisis and millions of people are relying on government aid to make ends meet.

The Department of Labor also reported Thursday that 1.4 million workers -- more than expected -- filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. The number of Americans filing for unemployment at least two weeks in a row rose slightly to 19.3 million.

For the fourth month in a row, the Labor Department noted that its data collectors misclassified some workers as "employed not at work," when they should have been classified as "unemployed on temporary layoff." If it weren't for that issue, the unemployment rate would have been as high as 12.3% in June.

Millions of Americans face hardship

The pandemic recession arrived abruptly, but the recovery won't be as fast.

America's hospitality and leisure industries were hit the worst by the pandemic lockdown. As the economy reopens, the restaurants and bars are coming back: they added 1.5 million jobs in June, accounting for 30% of all US job gains last month. After two months of job gains, however, that sector is still down 3.1 million jobs since February, BLS Commissioner William Beach noted in a statement.

Americans are facing more uncertainty over the months to come even as the economy is reopening. At the top of the list of worries is a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. Parts of the country are already dealing with that, and some states have delayed or paused their reopening plans accordingly. That means it could take even longer for jobs to resurface after the lockdown.

Expanded unemployment benefits have helped people to make ends meet. The US CARES act bolstered benefits by $600 per week and allowed workers who usually aren't eligible to claim aid, such as the self-employed, to make claims.

But the $600 extra per week expires at the end of July unless Congress acts to prolong it. For many laid off workers, this will make things harder.

Darcianne Erasmus, who was permanently laid off from her job in the leisure industry in Reno, Nevada, at the end of May, will have her unemployment benefits reduced to just $363 a week after the CARES Act expansion runs out. And new local jobs are hard to come by.

"We have a huge rent crisis in Reno and for me $1,085 a month for a studio was a huge problem even before the pandemic hit," she told CNN Business.

Rent forgiveness and mortgage forbearance programs protected people from being evicted from their homes during the peak of the crisis. But these initiatives are due to expire at some point as well, potentially creating more hardship for families already struggling.

The Trump administration has also said a second round of stimulus checks is possible. The first round paid as much as $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families to eligible people. A second stimulus check could be more restrictive.

This recession has created unimaginable hardship across the country. Nearly 9 million adults have less food available since the start of the pandemic and some 3.9 million children are living in food shortages, according to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the joblessness crisis hurt the most vulnerable workers the most, pointing at low-wage employees, as well as women, Black and Hispanic workers.

Although the unemployment rate has come down for all demographic groups, the June improvements are uneven. The unemployment rate is by far the lowest for White people at just 10.1%.

President Trump and his team of economic advisors noted that 404,000 Black workers gained employment in June, their second highest gain on record. That's true, but like the other jobs data, the gains follow a deep decline. Black workers are still down 2.8 million jobs since February.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for young people, aged 16 to 25, was a staggering 20.7%. Summer months are key for young workers, and jobs early in life set the stage for future earnings and career growth. At the same time last year, it was 8.7%.

Staying safe

For workers who are able to go back to their jobs already, the biggest worry is safety.

In Nevada, where hospitality and tourism are massive drivers of employment and economic activity, workers are scared that they're putting themselves and their families at risk.

"We are very concerned about the reopening. It's leaving the workers very vulnerable," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, told CNN Business.

On Monday, the union filed a lawsuit against three casino companies in Las Vegas over hazardous working conditions. It demands mandatory face masks, as well as regular Covid-19 testing for employees, among other things.

Sure, people are worrying about being unemployed, Argüello-Kline said, but workers with at-risk family members can't just return to unsafe jobs.

Meanwhile, Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the United States at more than 25% last month. The state-by-state breakdown of the labor market is published two weeks after the main report.

-- CNN Business' Annalyn Kurtz contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
July Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

July 4th celebration changes

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

TP leaving ISU MBB

Image

50th Running of the Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Wabash Valley Girls Softball League

Image

Business Owner spends pandemic painting planters in Olney

Image

Illinois minimum wage jumps to $10: Many afraid it could impact small businesses

Image

New Paris restaurant opens, and within hours - it had a waitlist

Image

What to expect when you work out at the YMCA gym

Image

Clay Community School Board approves Roadmap to Re-entry for this fall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45952

Reported Deaths: 2650
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11387679
Lake4872240
Elkhart308543
Allen2677114
St. Joseph184965
Cass16369
Hamilton1484100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1235118
Porter68537
Madison64363
Tippecanoe6408
Clark62244
Bartholomew57844
Howard54356
LaPorte53925
Kosciusko4952
LaGrange4596
Jackson4553
Noble44728
Vanderburgh4306
Hancock42935
Delaware42648
Boone42242
Shelby41625
Marshall4123
Floyd36344
Morgan32031
Montgomery28720
Grant28526
Clinton2792
Dubois2606
White25810
Monroe25628
Decatur24632
Henry23515
Lawrence23124
Vigo2248
Harrison20822
Dearborn20422
Warrick20129
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1547
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1286
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1209
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1092
Wabash1072
Fayette967
Newton9510
Whitley814
Randolph764
Starke733
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson651
Washington641
Pulaski631
Knox620
Clay594
Rush573
Benton480
Adams451
Owen451
Gibson442
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey350
Spencer311
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland250
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0194