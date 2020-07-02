Clear

5 things to know for July 2: Covid, police, Russia, social media, Confederate bases

The phrase "it's not the heat but the humidity" is very true for the nearly 20 million under heat advisories today.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

FBI firearm background checks set another record in June -- almost 4 million in total. Looks like toilet paper and masks weren't the only things people were buying.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The recent rise in US coronavirus cases has hospitals bracing for another round of chaos and depleted resources. At least 12 states are seeing increased hospitalizations, including Florida and Texas, which are expected to see nearly 2,000 new hospitalizations per day by mid-July, CDC-published forecasts show. Arizona and California are expected to see about 1,500 new patients each day in the next two weeks. And new case clusters are popping up constantly -- in Washington state fraternity houses, among sports teams and in the military, where cases have doubled in recent weeks. Yesterday marked a new single-day record in new cases reported nationwide. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services says it's secured almost all of the world's supply of remdesivir, the only drug that's known to work directly against Covid-19.

2. Police

There's been a lot of movement in the nationwide push for police reform after high-profile instances of police violence against Black Americans. Three Democratic senators proposed a bill to end qualified immunity, which critics say shields law enforcement and government officials from legal accountability. Republicans say they're not on board to eliminate it, but some say they'd consider revising it. Whatever happens, corporate America has signaled it's in favor of more federal police reform dialogue. The Business Roundtable, a trade group representing the CEOs of some of the country's biggest companies, is calling on Congress to commit to passing bipartisan policing reform before the August recess. Major cities have already taken steps, including New York City's move to slash its 2021 police department budget by $1 billion, though some city lawmakers think the cuts aren't enough.

3. Russia

A Pentagon report says Russia has been actively working with the Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan to expedite the withdrawal of US troops from the country. The US military has long suspected a link between Russia and the Taliban, and this new report comes as the Trump administration struggles to respond to intelligence indicating that Russian operatives offered bounties to Taliban linked-militants for killing US and UK service members. Former Trump administration officials told CNN the President's disinterest in hearing intelligence warnings about Russia led his national security team to brief him verbally less often on Russia-related threats to the US. Trump continues to claim he wasn't briefed on the Russian bounties intelligence.

4. Social media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with civil rights organizers behind the boycott that's resulted in large companies pulling their ads from the social media platform. The beginning of July marked a series of boycotts from big brands like Hershey's, Pfizer and Levi Strauss. While some analysts doubt the boycott will significantly impact Facebook's finances (plenty of small and medium businesses still rely on the platform, and most of its very top spenders aren't involved in the boycott), it's still rattled investors and caused a PR crisis for Facebook's top brass. Now that the groups behind the boycott have Facebook's attention, they're promoting a series of changes, from which ads the platform allows to the makeup of its leadership team and its content moderation policies. The groups say they object to Facebook's "repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms."

5. Confederate bases

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new task force to protect "American monuments, memorials and statues" as cities and states (and occasionally citizens acting on their own) continue to contemplate the removal of Confederate symbols and references. The Protecting American Communities Task Force will also be charged with coordinating the DHS response to any potential political unrest. President Trump has shown a direct interest in the issue. Last week, he signed an executive order on protecting monuments. This week, he threatened to veto a must-pass defense policy bill if it contains an amendment requiring the renaming of military bases named for Confederate leaders. GOP senators are downplaying his threat, saying they have plenty of time to address the amendment before the bill reaches the President's desk.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Some consumer fireworks emit high levels of lead and other toxins

Another safety issue to consider if you're planning on lighting up this Fourth of July.

Spitting won't be allowed when the MLB returns in July

But why was it such a big part of the game in the first place?

Watchdogs say we won't hit climate goals unless energy innovation is rapidly accelerated

Imagination is an infinite resource, so let's get to it!

Surprise, John Bolton's tell-all book is a massive bestseller

Who could have seen that coming?

Women's flag football is the newest college sport

If all goes well, a new generation of female football stars will take to the field next spring.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2,248

That's how many fires in the Amazon rainforest Brazil recorded in June, the highest number of fires tallied there in that month since 2007. Experts agree the climate crisis has contributed to the spike, but the country has also seen an increase in deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected in October 2018.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We were in that first wave of creative diarrhea."

Actor Chris O'Dowd, who was involved in the much-mocked video featuring celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine." O'Dowd says the video was a well-intentioned mistake.

TODAY'S WEATHER



AND FINALLY

Watch a mole named Princess Edna grow up and thrive

They may tear up yards, but wow, baby moles are actually really cute. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45952

Reported Deaths: 2650
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11387679
Lake4872240
Elkhart308543
Allen2677114
St. Joseph184965
Cass16369
Hamilton1484100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1235118
Porter68537
Madison64363
Tippecanoe6408
Clark62244
Bartholomew57844
Howard54356
LaPorte53925
Kosciusko4952
LaGrange4596
Jackson4553
Noble44728
Vanderburgh4306
Hancock42935
Delaware42648
Boone42242
Shelby41625
Marshall4123
Floyd36344
Morgan32031
Montgomery28720
Grant28526
Clinton2792
Dubois2606
White25810
Monroe25628
Decatur24632
Henry23515
Lawrence23124
Vigo2248
Harrison20822
Dearborn20422
Warrick20129
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1547
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1286
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1209
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1092
Wabash1072
Fayette967
Newton9510
Whitley814
Randolph764
Starke733
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson651
Washington641
Pulaski631
Knox620
Clay594
Rush573
Benton480
Adams451
Owen451
Gibson442
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey350
Spencer311
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland250
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0194