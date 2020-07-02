Clear

Defiance and fear as Hong Kong settles into new normal after China-backed law takes hold

Article Image

China's National People's Congress standing committee is the elite legislative body that drafted, reviewed and fast-tracked the Hong Kong national security law behind closed doors. There's only one delegate from Hong Kong on the committee. CNN's Will Ripley speaks to Tam Yiu-chung.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By James Griffiths and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

If Beijing thought a new national security law would guarantee a quiet birthday for Hong Kong, it was mistaken.

As the city marked 23 years of Chinese rule Wednesday, and less than 24 hours under the new reality of the national security law -- which criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces -- thousands of people defied a police ban to take to the streets.

While they were nowhere near the size of previous July 1 protests, there was disruption and disorder in at least four districts, tying up thousands of police officers and causing traffic chaos. Police said around 370 people were arrested Wednesday, including 10 people under the new national security law.

In a statement, a Hong Kong government spokesman said that "some people possessed and waved flags and printed materials containing the words of 'Hong Kong independence,' and chanted slogans of 'Hong Kong independence'."

"These people are suspected of inciting or abetting others to commit secession," the spokesman said. Such a charge could carry a term of life imprisonment, and a minimum 10 years behind bars for principal offenders, or three years for those who "actively participate" in the offense. One of those arrested was a 15-year-old girl.

What happens to those 10 people arrested could define how the law is applied in Hong Kong, and the degree of chilling effect or repercussions it has on wider society. Will prosecutors seek the harshest punishments, or even transfer the cases to Chinese jurisdiction, as permitted under the law? And what legal challenges will the law face as the cases wind their way through court?

Tam Yiu-chung, the sole Hong Kong member of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, which drafted the security law, said that "the police will of course follow up on these cases to assess whether charges need to be made."

He added that some people may have "intentionally challenged the law."

"Also, it might be because they did not understand the content of the law," Tam said. "We feel very sad that some youths and teenagers have violated the law. We really don't want to see such cases."

Of the 15-year-old, he added that "we hope we can help her so that she can have a better understanding of the law concerned and not violate the law again"

Authorities are likely to be prepared for those early test cases, as evidenced by the fact police were briefed ahead of time to arrest anyone promoting Hong Kong independence. While the size of the crowds made complete control difficult, police responded heavily to Wednesday's protests, firing pepper spray at crowds, kettling protesters and using water cannon.

Videos shared online showed the water cannon used against journalists apparently without cause. Police said several officers were injured by protesters, including one who was stabbed in the arm.

The 24-four-year-old suspect in that case was grabbed in a dramatic midnight arrest as he boarded an international flight to London. Police said he was held on suspicion of wounding, a charge that carries a potential life sentence.

'I'm very afraid, but I'm still here'

The severe nature of the punishments under the new law had an immediate and widespread chilling effect after its passage, with political parties disbanding, people scrubbing their social media and whatsapp chat history, and businesses disavowing previous support for the protest movement. Even the size of Tuesday's protest could be considered a measure of its effectiveness. But fear alone was not enough to stop people coming out altogether.

"I'm very afraid, but I'm still here," said Lawrence Lau, a barrister and district councilor. While he said he never had any doubt about taking part in Wednesday's protest, he added "if you are a rational being, you must fear, and you must be afraid of the adverse consequences."

Many people were still wary of the potential repercussions, even as they exposed themselves to potential arrest. One woman who declined to give her name said "it will be hard not to self censor when there's something like this going on."

"I feel like most people would be more cautious with what they say," she added.

One thing she said would change would be how Hong Kongers use the internet, adding she was planning to use a VPN and secure apps more often. Samuel Woodhams, Researcher at the London-based internet research firm, Top10VPN, said in an email that there had been a 321% rise in demand for VPNs on June 30 compared the rest of the month's daily average.

Tam, the NPC member, said that "social media should not be used to incite crimes or fear or other forms of chaos and turbulence in society."

The boundaries of the national security law are still very unclear, given the broad nature of the offenses and lack of case law.

In a statement Wednesday, the Hong Kong Bar Association said it was "gravely concerned with both the contents of the (law) and the manner of its introduction."

It added that the offenses created by the law are "widely drawn" and lacking "basic safeguards as to legal certainty and fair treatment, (and) are capable of being applied in a manner that is arbitrary, and that disproportionately interferes with fundamental rights, including the freedom of conscience, expression and assembly."

Some clarity will presumably come when prosecutions begin from the arrests Wednesday, though it is unclear how prepared the judiciary is for such cases. One controversial element of the law is that the city's leader is to nominate select judges to hear national security cases. They can be removed if they make any statements deemed detrimental to national security, something the Bar Association said harmed judicial independence.

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council, confirmed another controversial element of the law Wednesday, saying that suspects prosecuted by Chinese agents acting in the city will be tried on the mainland -- effectively permitting the extradition of Hong Kong residents across the border, the very issue which kick-started widespread protests in the city last summer.

International reaction

The passage of the law Tuesday was met with widespread criticism from the international community.

In a statement, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the "draconian national security legislation" and "Beijing's paranoia and fear of its own people's aspirations" which he said had "led it to eviscerate the very foundation of (Hong Kong's) success."

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, pushed back against foreign critics, arguing the law was a "crucial step to ending chaos and violence that has occurred over the past few months" in the city.

"The national security law is the most important development in securing ties between China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since the handover," she said, framing criticism of the law as "vicious attacks."

Washington has said it will move ahead with visa restrictions against those responsible for the law, and has ended a number of deals with Hong Kong that classed the city more favorably than China.

Late Wednesday, the House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill "to impose mandatory sanctions on entities that violate China's obligations to Hong Kong." It will now go to the Senate for approval.

The United Kingdom, which ruled Hong Kong as a colony for 150 years, also condemned the law and said it would offer a path to citizenship for eligible Hong Kong residents.

"We made clear that if China continued down this path we would introduce a new route for those with British National Overseas (BNO) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for British citizenship -- and that is precisely what we will do now," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

The UK's Foreign Office said in a news release that "this new bespoke immigration route" would mean eligible Hong Kong residents could move to the UK without the current six month limit, and would have five years limited leave to remain, with the ability to live and work in the UK.

As of February 24, 2020, there were 349,881 holders of BNO passports and the UK government estimates there are around 2.9 million BNOs currently in Hong Kong.

China's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, hit out at the plan Wednesday, calling it a "gross interference in China's internal affairs."

"China remains unwavering in its determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests," Liu said in a statement. "The Chinese side urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are internal affairs of China.

He said Beijing reserves "the right to take corresponding measure," without specifying what those measures might entail.

Australia has also suggested it could offer some kind of save haven to Hong Kongers, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying Thursday "we are considering (it) very actively and there are proposals that I asked to be brought forward several weeks ago."

On Wednesday, Canada updated its travel advice for Hong Kong, warning its citizens that they "may be at increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
July Heat Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

July 4th celebration changes

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

TP leaving ISU MBB

Image

50th Running of the Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Wabash Valley Girls Softball League

Image

Business Owner spends pandemic painting planters in Olney

Image

Illinois minimum wage jumps to $10: Many afraid it could impact small businesses

Image

New Paris restaurant opens, and within hours - it had a waitlist

Image

What to expect when you work out at the YMCA gym

Image

Clay Community School Board approves Roadmap to Re-entry for this fall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 144013

Reported Deaths: 6951
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook909114581
Lake9752418
DuPage9083472
Kane7733271
Will6744320
Winnebago304695
McHenry206197
St. Clair1906136
Kankakee128565
Kendall96320
Madison94769
Rock Island94729
Champaign88012
Boone59521
DeKalb55818
Peoria49928
Sangamon43132
Jackson33219
Randolph2877
Stephenson2745
McLean26113
Ogle2614
Clinton23717
Macon23122
LaSalle21917
Union19119
Whiteside19115
Coles17017
Grundy1674
Iroquois1575
Warren1380
Tazewell1378
Knox1320
Cass1302
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Williamson1204
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Lee972
Adams931
Henry881
Pulaski760
Marion660
Vermilion662
Perry541
Douglas520
Macoupin523
Unassigned500
Jasper467
Livingston452
Jo Daviess441
Montgomery441
Christian434
Jersey351
Ford331
Woodford332
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Franklin220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt200
Washington200
Hancock191
Crawford180
Moultrie180
Shelby181
Fulton150
Logan150
Clark140
Wayne141
Bond131
Massac130
Schuyler130
Cumberland120
Effingham121
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
White50
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45952

Reported Deaths: 2650
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11387679
Lake4872240
Elkhart308543
Allen2677114
St. Joseph184965
Cass16369
Hamilton1484100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1235118
Porter68537
Madison64363
Tippecanoe6408
Clark62244
Bartholomew57844
Howard54356
LaPorte53925
Kosciusko4952
LaGrange4596
Jackson4553
Noble44728
Vanderburgh4306
Hancock42935
Delaware42648
Boone42242
Shelby41625
Marshall4123
Floyd36344
Morgan32031
Montgomery28720
Grant28526
Clinton2792
Dubois2606
White25810
Monroe25628
Decatur24632
Henry23515
Lawrence23124
Vigo2248
Harrison20822
Dearborn20422
Warrick20129
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16911
Putnam1658
DeKalb1594
Scott1547
Daviess13916
Orange13323
Wayne1286
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1209
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1092
Wabash1072
Fayette967
Newton9510
Whitley814
Randolph764
Starke733
Huntington702
Wells681
Jay670
Fulton661
Jefferson651
Washington641
Pulaski631
Knox620
Clay594
Rush573
Benton480
Adams451
Owen451
Gibson442
Sullivan441
Brown381
Blackford372
Posey350
Spencer311
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain292
Switzerland250
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike80
Unassigned0194